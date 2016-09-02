Turner sparks Eagles win vs. Jets

Undrafted rookie Paul Turner returned a punt 71 yards for a touchdown to spark the Philadelphia Eagles to a 14-6 victory over the New York Jets on Thursday night at Lincoln Financial Field in the final NFL preseason game for both teams.

Turner, a wide receiver from Louisiana Tech, also led the Eagles in receiving with six catches for 66 yards as he continued to make a strong case to make the final 53-man roster. Teams must make final cuts by 4 p.m. on Saturday, so even though this last preseason game meant little to most of the veterans, it meant a lot to young players like Turner who are trying to earn a roster spot.

Both teams rested their starters and even most of their second-teamers. The Jets started the game with the skill positions manned by quarterback Bryce Petty, running back Khiry Robinson and wide receivers Jalin Marshall, Robby Anderson and Charone Peake, and all of those players are listed as third string on the Jets' depth chart.

Quarterback Chase Daniel played the first half for the Eagles and completed 14 of 22 passes for 131 yards and two interceptions, including one that ended a promising drive on the Jets 15 in the first quarter.

Petty's 44-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Robby Anderson gave the Jets an early 6-0 lead.

Petty left the game early in the second quarter with a shoulder injury and was replaced by Christian Hackenberg, a second-round pick from Penn State. Petty completed 4 of 6 passes for 87 yards, but Hackenberg struggled all night, completing just 11 of 29 passes for 52 yards. He also threw an interception that was returned 90 yards for a touchdown by safety Ed Reynolds that made it 14-6.