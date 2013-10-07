Preview: Jets at Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons have made three straight postseason appearances and won a pair of division titles in that span, but they are venturing into must-win territory entering Monday night’s home matchup with the New York Jets. The Falcons already trail NFC South front-runner New Orleans by three games and will be out to avoid a third straight defeat for the first time since 2007. The Jets will look to bounce back from a turnover-riddled loss at Tennessee last week.

New York, and rookie quarterback Geno Smith in particular, hardly looked ready for prime time against the Titans and managed only a single touchdown for the third time in four games. Smith, who won the quarterback job when incumbent Mark Sanchez suffered a serious shoulder injury in the preseason, committed four turnovers that Tennessee turned into 28 points. It’s something that has to stop now in order for us to progress and to get better as an offense and as a team,” Smith conceded.

TV: 8:40 p.m. ET, ESPN. LINE: Falcons -10.5. O/U: 43.5.

ABOUT THE JETS (2-2): Smith needs to curb his string of mistakes after throwing eight interceptions and turning over the ball 11 times through four games, tying for the league lead. That task could be arduous if Smith is without starting wide receivers Santonio Holmes (hamstring) and Stephen Hill (concussion), who had each gone over 100 yards in a Week 3 victory over the Buffalo Bills. Holmes had only one reception last week before he was injured and voiced his displeasure about it this week, saying, “I can’t throw it to myself and catch it. Otherwise I would.”

ABOUT THE FALCONS (1-3): Atlanta continues to lament its inability to convert in the red zone, but a bigger issue has been a defense that has yet to hold an opponent under 23 points, has produced only seven sacks and is allowing 26 points and a robust 393.3 yards per game. Matt Ryan threw for a career-high 421 yards in last week’s 30-23 loss to New England but the offense has been inconsistent without a healthy Roddy White (10 catches) and running back Steven Jackson, who will miss his third straight game with a hamstring injury. Wideout Julio Jones leads the league with 481 receiving yards.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Ryan is 34-6 at home, including wins in 12 of his last 14 games.

2. RB Mike Goodson is expected to make his debut with the Jets after serving a four-game suspension for violating the league’s drug policy.

3. Jones is aiming for his fourth consecutive 100-yard game.

PREDICTION: Falcons 30, Jets 16