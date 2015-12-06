Preview: Jets at Giants

The New York Giants have enjoyed bragging rights in the Metropolitan area for quite some time, with two Super Bowl titles in a recent five-year span settling any would-be dispute. With little to crow about after dropping two straight games, the Giants look to regain their swagger on Sunday afternoon when they “host” the rival New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

“This is the next game and an important one, not just because it’s Giants versus Jets and both teams share a stadium in the same city and everything,” Eli Manning told reporters. “But it’s important because of what it means for our playoff hunt.” While the Giants find themselves tied with Washington atop the less-than-impressive NFC East, the Jets are in the thick of the wild-card logjam following a 38-20 victory over AFC East foe Miami last week. Ryan Fitzpatrick tossed two of his season-high four touchdown passes to former Dolphin Brandon Marshall, who leads the team with 71 receptions, 931 yards and nine scores.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Jets -2.5. O/U: 45

ABOUT THE JETS (6-5): Wideout Eric Decker had a touchdown pass last week, marking his eighth in 10 starts this season. Chris Ivory recorded his third score in four weeks with a 31-yard scamper to seal the win last week and faces a Giants’ rushing defense that is yielding 100.5 yards per contest (4.1 yards per carry). On the other side of the ball, the top-ranked Jets’ rush defense set a franchise record by limiting the Dolphins to just 12 yards on the ground last week and faces a Giants’ rushing attack that is 28th in the league.

ABOUT THE GIANTS (5-6): Manning isn’t shy about leaning on Odell Beckham Jr., who was targeted a staggering 18 times in New York’s 20-14 setback to the Redskins last week. Beckham had nine catches for a 142 yards and a touchdown to continue his torrid stretch and the second-year star is expected to miss Darrelle Revis, as the cornerback is likely to skip his second straight game due to a concussion. “Just got to move on,” Beckham said of missing out on the matchup. “We’ve still got to play the Jets. It would have been fun to go against a guy like that, and it’s unfortunate that he’s not playing, but maybe we’ll get that matchup down the road. We’re still focused on playing the Jets. This is a game we need to win.”

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Giants are tied with Atlanta for the fewest sacks (12) on the season.

2. Jets CB Marcus Williams, who replaced Revis in the lineup week, is nursing a sprained knee and has yet to practice this week.

3. Giants S Nat Berhe revealed on Twitter that he lost a cousin in Wednesday’s mass shooting in San Bernardino, Calif.

PREDICTION: Jets 24, Giants 20