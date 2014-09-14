Preview: Jets at Packers

After spending 10 days lamenting their season-opening loss, the high-octane Green Bay Packers face a stern test when they host the defensive-minded New York Jets on Sunday. Green Bay was held in check by defending-champion Seattle, limiting Aaron Rodgers to just 189 yards passing while its 255 total yards were the fourth-fewest among teams in Week 1. The second career concussion sustained by running back Eddie Lacy didn’t help matters as the Packers quickly became one-dimensional and dropped a 36-16 decision to the Seahawks on Sept. 4.

Lacy, the 2013 Offensive Rookie of the Year, has benefited from the extended layoff in between games to clear the cobwebs and returned to practice in full pads on Thursday. The going might be rough for Lacy and backup James Starks against New York, which limited Oakland to just 25 yards rushing in a 19-14 victory last week. Geno Smith completed 23-of-28 passes for 221 yards and the Jets enjoyed a 402-158 edge in total yards over the Raiders.

TV: 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Packers -8 O/U: 46

ABOUT THE JETS (1-0): With former Seattle executive John Idzik hired to be the team’s general manager, it’s not hard to imagine that New York will look to follow in the footsteps of the Seahawks and compound Green Bay’s problems of stopping the run. “We’ve got some pretty good speed,” coach Rex Ryan said when asked how to attack a Packers team that allowed 207 yards rushing last week. “Chris Johnson can run, there’s no question about that. (Quarterback) Mike Vick can run. We’ve got guys who can run.” Johnson rushed a team-high 13 times for 68 yards and Chris Ivory added a career-long 71-yard touchdown run to highlight his 102-yard performance last week.

ABOUT THE PACKERS (0-1): After steering clear of stud Richard Sherman last week, Rodgers might be licking his chops when he faces journeyman cornerback Darrin Wells and converted safety Antonio Allen on Sunday. Randall Cobb reeled in six receptions for 58 yards and a touchdown out of the slot while Jordy Nelson had a team-high nine catches for 83 yards. A major cog that fuels the offense is right tackle Bryan Bulaga, who has practiced on a limited basis this week after suffering a left knee injury in the season opener.

EXTRA POINTS

1. New York’s Dee Milliner, who publicly declared himself the best cornerback in the league, practiced on both Wednesday and Thursday and is in line to return from a high-ankle sprain.

2. Rodgers was held to 170 yards passing but K Mason Crosby booted three field goals in Green Bay’s 9-0 win over the Jets in the last meeting on Oct. 31, 2010.

3. Offseason acquisition WR Eric Decker had five catches for 74 yards in his debut with New York.

PREDICTION: Packers 24, Jets 14