Preview: Jets at Panthers

The Carolina Panthers had their eight-game winning streak snapped by New Orleans last week, but they still remain in contention for the NFC South title and the No. 2 seed in the postseason. The Panthers have a rematch with the Saints next week, but they cannot afford a misstep when they host the New York Jets on Sunday. The Jets halted a three-game skid last week with a 37-27 victory over Oakland to remain one game behind Baltimore and Miami for the final playoff slot in the AFC.

Carolina allows a league-low 14.5 points per game, which could pose enormous problems for a Jets offense that has produced the second-fewest points in the league and has failed to eclipse 14 points in each of its seven losses. New York has little margin for error against a team that has won five straight home games by an average of 20.4 points. “Every game’s a playoff game for us, man,” Jets defensive lineman Sheldon Richardson said. “That’s how we have to look at it.”

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Panthers -11. O/U: 40.5.

ABOUT THE JETS (6-7): Rookie quarterback Geno Smith appeared headed for a benching after a wretched three-game stretch in which he threw zero touchdowns and six interceptions, but he bounced back with a solid effort in the win against Oakland, posting his highest passer rating since Oct. 7. Running back Chris Ivory is averaging 81.8 yards and has rushed for three TDs in the past five games, but he will face a defense that leads the league with an average of 79.4 yards allowed on the ground. The Jets own the second-ranked run defense, yielding 82.6 yards.

ABOUT THE PANTHERS (9-4): Quarterback Cam Newton insists his team will not be caught looking past the Jets with another showdown against the Saints looming. “We don’t have the luxury of looking past and saying, ‘Well, we’re going to beat the Jets. We’re just looking for New Orleans,’ ” Newton said. “Because this Jets team is a very good team.” Although Newton threw for only 160 yards last week - his lowest total since the season opener - he provides a dual threat with an average of 57.3 yards rushing in the past four. Greg Hardy leads a defense that is fourth in the league with 41 sacks.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Carolina has permitted only five touchdowns in its six home games.

2. Smith has thrown for a combined 230 yards and five interceptions in his last two road games.

3. The Panthers can clinch a playoff berth with a win and losses by San Francisco, Arizona and Dallas.

PREDICTION: Panthers 27, Jets 13