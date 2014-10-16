Preview: Jets at Patriots

Looking like a team whose time had passed just a couple of weeks ago, the New England Patriots are back atop the AFC East and preparing to face an opponent they have dominated in recent years. The Patriots aim to pad their division lead when they host the New York Jets on Thursday. New England has won six of the past seven meetings, but New York claimed a 30-27 overtime win in last season’s second showdown.

The Patriots were all but counted out after a 41-14 drubbing by the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night in Week 4, but they’ve claimed two straight impressive victories, including a 37-22 win at Buffalo on Sunday to move to the top of the standings. While the Jets have lost five straight since a 19-14 win over Oakland in Week 1, they gave defending AFC champion Denver a scare before falling 31-17 on Sunday. The Patriots have won 32 straight home games against AFC opponents, the longest streak since the NFL merger in 1970.

TV: 8:25 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Patriots -9.5. O/U: 45.

ABOUT THE JETS (1-5): New York ranks 30th in the league in total offense (303.3 yards per game) and last in passing (182.2) but coach Rex Ryan insists he is committed to second-year quarterback Geno Smith. Smith has thrown seven interceptions — at least one in every game — and has completed only 57.1 percent of his passes, so the Jets have leaned heavily on running backs Chris Ivory and Chris Johnson to power the offense. The Jets rank sixth in the league in total defense but 25th in scoring defense, largely because of unfavorable field position thanks to 12 giveaways.

ABOUT THE PATRIOTS (4-2): After a disastrous game against the Chiefs, Tom Brady and the Patriots’ offense have come back to life the past two games, though the loss of running back Stevan Ridley is a big one. Shane Vereen becomes the featured back with Ridley out, but Brady might have to go to the air more often. The Patriots lead the NFL with a plus-9 turnover margin in large part because of an AFC-best seven interceptions and will try to force Smith into the type of poor decisions he is prone to make.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Brady is 6-0 all-time on Thursday and has thrown at least two touchdowns passes in four of his six Thursday starts.

2. The Jets have allowed points on all 18 opponent drives into the red zone, giving up 13 TDs and five field goals.

3. Brady has 11 career games with at least 350 passing yards and four TD passes, third-most in history behind Drew Brees (15) and Peyton Manning (13).

PREDICTION: Patriots 34, Jets 16