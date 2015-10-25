Preview: Jets at Patriots

The New York Jets have quietly won four of their first five games to make a statement in the AFC East. New York can make a considerably louder noise on Sunday afternoon with a victory over the reigning Super Bowl champion New England Patriots in Foxborough, Mass.

Sheldon Richardson certainly wasn’t shy about talking, as the Jets mammoth defensive tackle did his best Joe Namath impression by guaranteeing victory over the undefeated Patriots. “This is going to be another win for us,” Richardson told Metro New York. “We’ll let you all write the columns about validating wins and stuff like that.” Richardson’s remarks will likely provide bulletin-board material for New England, which has an average margin of victory of 16 points this season. Tom Brady, who tossed three touchdowns in the Patriots’ 34-27 victory over Indianapolis last week, leads the team’s second-ranked passing offense against the Jets’ top-ranked defense.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Patriots -9. O/U: 48

ABOUT THE JETS (4-1): After helping the Patriots win that Super Bowl, cornerback Darrelle Revis elected to pack his bags and sign a five-year, $70 million contract with his former team. “I don’t think I’ll be welcomed back with open arms, I’ll tell you that,” Revis told the New York Daily News. Chris Ivory likely won’t be received well either, especially if he continues his torrid two-game stretch (49 carries, 312 yards and two touchdowns) against the 22nd-ranked Patriots’ rush defense.

ABOUT THE PATRIOTS (5-0): In addition to wideout Julian Edelman (team-leading 40 receptions, four TDs) and tight end Rob Gronkowski (five scores), Brady may see the return of another key weapon on Sunday in the form of Brandon LaFell (foot). The wideout came off the PUP list and could be active for the first time after finishing with 74 receptions, 953 yards and seven touchdowns last season. LeGarrette Blount rolled up a season-best total of 93 yards with a pair of scores last week, but was held to zero yards on five carries against the Jets on Nov. 9 in his last game with Pittsburgh.

EXTRA POINTS

1. New York WR Brandon Marshall has eclipsed 100 yards receiving in each of his last four games, including 111 and a touchdown in his team’s 34-20 win over Washington.

2. New England DE Chandler Jones had 2 1/2 sacks last week and leads the team with 5 1/2.

3. Jets RB Stevan Ridley (knee) looks to return from the PUP list to make his season debut against his former team.

PREDICTION: Patriots 31, Jets 17