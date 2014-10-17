EditorsNote: fixes Vereen’s total yardage in 18th graf

Patriots hang on to beat Jets

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- This time, things ended differently for Chris Jones -- and his team.

Last October, the defensive tackle was called for climbing the back of a teammate as Nick Folk tried a game-winning overtime field goal for the New York Jets. The penalty moved Folk closer and the Jets won the game.

Thursday night, it was Jones who blocked a 58-yard field goal attempt by Folk, allowing the New England Patriots to hang on for a 27-25 over the Jets.

”I feel a lot different than I felt last year and it feels really good,“ said Jones. ”It’s good to feel that ball hitting my hand and it’s good to get that win.

“I just played it legally and did all that I could and it happened.”

“(I‘m) obviously really happy for Chris at the end,” said Patriots coach Bill Belichick. “After what happened last year, I thought it was so fitting that he made that play. That was awesome.”

Jones blocked what would have been Folk’s fifth field goal of the game. It was the kicker’s first miss in 14 tries on the season.

“I tried to drive it a little bit,” said Folk. “I was told my line was at the 40, so I tried to give it a good ride. I felt like I hit it pretty good -- it’s just a bummer that it didn’t get past eight yards.”

The Patriots had the ball for only 19 minutes and 4 seconds, but quarterback Tom Brady threw three touchdown passes, two of them to running back Shane Vereen in the first half, as the Patriots made it 5-1 since opening the season with a loss at Miami.

The Jets (1-6) lost their sixth game in a row, but they almost tied the game with 2:31 left when they scored a touchdown but failed on a two-point conversion.

New York was unsuccessful on an onside kick, but it forced the Patriots to punt and quarterback Geno Smith took the Jets from their own 12-yard line to the New England 40.

The Patriots earned their third consecutive win. They trailed 19-17 in the third quarter, scored 10 straight points and then held off the Jets’ late charge.

Brady hit Vereen for scores of 49 (less than two minutes into the game) and 3 yards in the first half, then connected with wide receiver Danny Amendola, who made an acrobatic catch for a 19-yard score, with 7:49 left to make it 27-19. It was Amendola’s first reception since he grabbed three in the opening game.

“That was a big-time play that he made there,” said Brady. “He made a great catch ... he made a phenomenal catch.”

He also made his Patriots debut as a kick returner and did well, compiling 105 yards on four returns. He returned kicks for the Rams during his first two years in the league and looked more than comfortable.

“Nobody works harder than Danny does,” said Belichick.

Brady finished 20 of 37 for 261 yards. He has nine touchdown passes and no interceptions during the winning streak.

Vereen, starting after Stevan Ridley was lost for the season to a knee injury, totaled 118 yards rushing and receiving.

“He was a workhorse in all areas,” Brady said.

Smith, playing his best game of the season, completed 20 of 34 passes for 226 yards and a touchdown.

Jets running back Chris Ivory ran for 107 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries.

“I think we fought hard and things were coming together,” said Ivory, who had his eighth career 100-yard game. “The result is not showing on the scoreboard, but I think we are getting there.”

NOTES: The Patriots placed RB Stevan Ridley and LB Jerod Mayo on injured reserve after both sustained season-ending knee injuries Sunday. They signed OL Chris Barker and RB Jonas Gray off the practice squad. ... G/C Dan Connelly, C Bryan Stork and G Cameron Fleming were all missing from the New England lineup with injuries. Connelly and Stork have concussions. ... CB Brandon Browner, suspended for the first four games under the NFL drug policy, dressed for the first time and started for the Patriots. ... Former CB Ty Law, who became the 22nd player voted into the Patriots Hall of Fame in the fan voting, was honored at halftime after joining the current Patriots for the opening coin toss. ... With the Jets having to face quarterbacks Peyton Manning and Tom Brady in a span of five days, LB Calvin Pace, calling Thursday night games “a terrible idea,” said, “Someone at the NFL really had it out for us with this schedule.”... An all-day rain, that was supposed to continue into the game, stopped before kickoff and never returned.