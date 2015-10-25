EditorsNote: adding Bowles quote in 16th graph, Bowles comment on Mangold in 18th graph

Brady leads Patriots to comeback win over Jets

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- It was not pretty, but Tom Brady was there with his latest fourth-quarter magic on Sunday.

“We made the plays when we needed to make them and that was the important thing,” Brady said after two fourth-quarter drives powered the Patriots (6-0) to a 30-23 victory over the New York Jets.

Brady’s 48th (counting postseason) career fourth-quarter comeback brought New England out of a 20-16 hole to the win -- their 47th victory in their last 51 home games and their 77th straight when leading at halftime at home.

It also spoiled the return of Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis to New England.

Brady, who never threw at Revis all day, had over 300 passing yards for the 68th time in his career. He hit wide receiver Danny Amendola for an 8-yard touchdown pass with 7:16 left and got the ball back after a Jets punt. New England then drove again and Brady was 6 of 8 on the possession, beating an overload blitz over left tackle with an easy 15-yard TD pass to tight end Rob Gronkowski to put the Patriots up 30-20 with 1:13 remaining. It was Gronkowski’s 60th career touchdown catch.

Facing a 10-point deficit, the Jets (4-2) opted for Nick Folk’s third field goal of the game, a 55-yarder with 18 seconds left, and Jets wide receiver Brandon Marshall then recovered an onside kick at the New England 48 with 15 seconds remaining. But after a completion to the Patriots’ 40, Marshall was not set when quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick spiked the ball with one second remaining. That penalty resulted in a runoff to end the game.

Marshall, who caught four passes, dropped a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter that forced the Jets to settle for a field goal.

Patriots receivers dropped 12 passes, six of them by Brandon LaFell, playing his first game of the season, and Brady overcame a pair of drops by his teammates on the final drive. Still, he was able to pull out a game that saw his team ignore the run with running backs Dion Lewis and Brandon Bolden and several offensive linemen inactive for the game with injuries. In fact, Brady led the team in rushing with 15 yards on four carries, including an 11-yard scramble that brought the ball to the 2 and set up a touchdown.

It was the first time in his career that Brady, who was 34 of 54 for 355 yards and two scores, led his team in rushing.

“I should enjoy this because it will probably never happen again,” he said, adding that he “rumbled towards the goal line.”

Gronkowski caught a career-high 11 passes for 108 yards, his 18th career 100-yard game, while Stephen Gostkowski kicked three field goals and has made 24 in a row.

On defense, the Patriots held Chris Ivory, the league’s top rusher, to just 41 yards on 17 carries, Ivory missing time during the game with leg problems.

“We are very happy with the win,” said defensive end Rob Ninkovich, who batted down four Fitzpatrick passes. “It’s a good feeling, but we gotta turned the page right away (the Miami Dolphins visit on Thursday night).”

Fitzpatrick was 25 of 39 for 295 yards and two touchdowns -- with wide receiver Eric Decker catching six passes for 94 yards on cornerback Malcolm Butler.

“We were just a few plays away,” said Jets fullback Brian Bohanon, who had two catches for 36 yards. “We will correct those on film and we will get back at it.”

Asked what he could take from the loss, first-year Jets coach Todd Bowles said, “Nothing. We lost. It was our fault. We fought until the end and it wasn’t good enough. They played better situational football than we did. We will watch the film, correct the mistakes and move on.”

New York center Nick Mangold was injured in the final minute, suffering an apparent head injury. He walked off the field after getting attention but was taken by cart to the locker room.

Bowles said Mangold will have X-rays taken of his neck.

NOTES: With P Ryan Quigley out with a bruised shin, the Jets called former Giants P Steve Weatherford on his cell phone while he was doing a Saturday radio show and offered him the job. “I‘m baaaaaaaack!!!!” Weatherford posted on Instagram. Weatherford did not have a good game, his late 33-yard shank leading to the last New England touchdown. ... Patriots WR Brandon LaFell, just off IR, caught two passes but dropped six, saying, “If I had to give myself a grade, it would be an ‘F.'” ... QB Tom Brady made his 213th start, breaking a tie with Bruce Armstrong to take the franchise lead in starts. ... Both coaches called for and were successful on first-half ball placement challenges. ... The Jets visit the Oakland Raiders next Sunday.