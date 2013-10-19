New York Jets - PlayerWatch

WR Santonio Holmes (hamstring, foot) didn’t practice Friday and will miss his third straight game Sunday, when the Jets play the Patriots. Holmes hasn’t practiced since hurting his hamstring in the fourth quarter of the Jets’ 38-13 loss to the Titans on Sept. 29. Holmes has 10 catches for 243 yards and one touchdown this season, though most of that production came Sept. 22 against the Bills (five catches for 154 yards and one touchdown).

CB Dee Milliner (hamstring) practiced in full Friday and is listed as probable. He first injured the hamstring in practice Sept. 25.

CB Kyle Wilson (concussion) took part in Friday’s practice and is listed as probable. Wilson was hurt in the first half of the Jets’ 19-6 loss to the Steelers last Sunday.