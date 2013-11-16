New York Jets - PlayerWatch

WR Santonio Holmes (hamstring) took part in limited practice again Friday and is on pace to return from a five-game absence when the Jets visit the Bills on Sunday. Coach Rex Ryan called Holmes’ hamstring injury -- which he suffered against the Titans on Sept. 29 -- the most serious hamstring injury any Jets player has suffered this season. Holmes had just 10 catches for 243 yards and one touchdown before getting hurt, but he could aid the Jets immediately against the Bills, whom he torched for five catches, a career-high 154 yards and the game-winning touchdown in a 27-20 win on Sept. 22.

LB Garrett McIntyre (knee) was ruled out Friday. McIntyre was injured in the second half of the Jets’ 26-20 win over the Saints. He has 14 tackles this season.

WR Jeremy Kerley (dislocated left elbow) did not practice Friday and was ruled out against the Bills on Sunday. Kerley was injured in the first half of the Jets’ 26-20 win over the Saints on Nov. 3 and is expected to miss multiple games. Kerley, who missed a game earlier this season due to a concussion, leads the Jets with 28 catches and 347 yards and shares the team lead with two touchdowns.

WR Stephen Hill (foot, knee) took part in all of Friday’s practice and was listed as probable to face Buffalo. Hill suffered the foot injury against the Bengals on Oct. 27 and played through the ailment against the Saints on Nov. 3, when he was held without a catch. The knee injury is a new ailment for Hill, who has 23 catches for 340 yards and one touchdown this season but just 10 catches for 107 yards and no touchdowns in the Jets’ last six games.