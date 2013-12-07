New York Jets - PlayerWatch

WR Santonio Holmes (hamstring) was listed as probable Friday. “We don’t want to play (Holmes) 60 snaps when all of a sudden now we’re worried about it,” coach Rex Ryan said. “So we’ve got to be smart and we will be. But again, it’s not like it’s going to be last week where he played three plays. He’s going to play.”

WR Jeremy Kerley returned to practice this week and was listed as probable Friday, making it likely he will return to the lineup for the first time since suffering a dislocated left elbow against the New Orleans Saints on Nov. 3. Despite missing four games this season, Kerley continues to lead the Jets with 28 catches for 347 yards.