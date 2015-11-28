FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US NFL
November 29, 2015 / 10:02 PM / 2 years ago

New York Jets - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Nick Mangold (hand) was a full practice participant on Friday and listed as probable for Sunday’s game.

WR Brandon Marshall (toe) was listed as probable to play against Miami on Sunday.

CB Darrelle Revis has been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins due to a concussion, coach Todd Bowles said on Friday.

WR Eric Decker (knee) was listed as probable to play against Miami on Sunday.

DE Sheldon Richardson (hamstring) (hand) was a full practice participant on Friday and listed as probable for Sunday’s game.

