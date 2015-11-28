New York Jets - PlayerWatch

C Nick Mangold (hand) was a full practice participant on Friday and listed as probable for Sunday’s game.

WR Brandon Marshall (toe) was listed as probable to play against Miami on Sunday.

CB Darrelle Revis has been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins due to a concussion, coach Todd Bowles said on Friday.

WR Eric Decker (knee) was listed as probable to play against Miami on Sunday.

DE Sheldon Richardson (hamstring) (hand) was a full practice participant on Friday and listed as probable for Sunday’s game.