New York Jets - PlayerWatch

WR Devin Smith (right knee) remains on the physically unable to perform list. Smith suffered a torn ACL last Dec. 13 and is unlikely to begin the season on the active roster. He had nine catches for 115 yards and one touchdown as a rookie last year.

OLB Jordan Jenkins was the only rookie listed as a starter on the Jets' first depth chart, which was released Monday. Jenkins, whom the Jets selected in the third round of this year's draft, spent most of OTAs as the starter opposite second-year OLB Lorenzo Mauldin.

WR Jeremy Ross is expected to get the first crack at returning punts for the Jets in the exhibition opener Thursday night. Ross, whom the Jets signed as a free agent in April, has two return touchdowns - one on a kickoff and one on a punt - in four NFL seasons.