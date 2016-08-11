FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
New York Jets - PlayerWatch
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S.
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NFL
August 12, 2016 / 3:06 AM / a year ago

New York Jets - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WR Devin Smith (right knee) remains on the physically unable to perform list. Smith suffered a torn ACL last Dec. 13 and is unlikely to begin the season on the active roster. He had nine catches for 115 yards and one touchdown as a rookie last year.

OLB Jordan Jenkins was the only rookie listed as a starter on the Jets' first depth chart, which was released Monday. Jenkins, whom the Jets selected in the third round of this year's draft, spent most of OTAs as the starter opposite second-year OLB Lorenzo Mauldin.

WR Jeremy Ross is expected to get the first crack at returning punts for the Jets in the exhibition opener Thursday night. Ross, whom the Jets signed as a free agent in April, has two return touchdowns - one on a kickoff and one on a punt - in four NFL seasons.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.