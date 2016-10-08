New York Jets - PlayerWatch

WR Quincy Enunwa (knee) was added to the injury report on Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Pittsburgh.

CB Darrelle Revis (hamstring) did not practice all week and is listed as doubtful. Jets coach Todd Bowles said the team will wait until Sunday morning to make a decision about whether Revis will play in Pittsburgh.

WR Eric Decker will be out for the second straight week due to a partially torn rotator cuff in his shoulder.

RG Brian Winters (concussion) will miss Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.