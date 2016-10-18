FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
New York Jets - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Samsung chief convicted
Business
Samsung chief convicted
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NFL
October 18, 2016 / 8:21 AM / 10 months ago

New York Jets - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LB David Harris (hamstring) sat out Monday, ending his streak of playing in 121 consecutive games. It had been the seventh-longest active streak in the league.

CB Buster Skrine committed four of the Jets' 10 penalties, which did not please his coach. "Questionable or not, four penalties are four penalties," Todd Bowles said. "He had a bad game. He's got to be better with his hands. We can't play like that, and he can't play like that if he's going to have penalties and get handsy like that."

QB Ryan Fitzpatrick was pulled in the fourth quarter Monday night, but coach Todd Bowles said Fitzpatrick would remain the team's starter.

QB Geno Smith entered in the fourth quarter Monday night, but coach Todd Bowles said Ryan Fitzpatrick would remain the team's starter. Smith completed four of six passes for 31 yards and was intercepted once.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.