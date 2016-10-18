New York Jets - PlayerWatch

LB David Harris (hamstring) sat out Monday, ending his streak of playing in 121 consecutive games. It had been the seventh-longest active streak in the league.

CB Buster Skrine committed four of the Jets' 10 penalties, which did not please his coach. "Questionable or not, four penalties are four penalties," Todd Bowles said. "He had a bad game. He's got to be better with his hands. We can't play like that, and he can't play like that if he's going to have penalties and get handsy like that."

QB Ryan Fitzpatrick was pulled in the fourth quarter Monday night, but coach Todd Bowles said Fitzpatrick would remain the team's starter.

QB Geno Smith entered in the fourth quarter Monday night, but coach Todd Bowles said Ryan Fitzpatrick would remain the team's starter. Smith completed four of six passes for 31 yards and was intercepted once.