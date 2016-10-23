New York Jets - PlayerWatch

DE Muhammad Wilkerson is inactive for the game due to an ankle injury. He practiced Thursday on a limited basis but did not practice on Wednesday and Friday, complaining of discomfort. Wilkerson has been bothered by soreness from offseason surgery to repair a fractured right fibula. The injury happened in the final game of the 2015 season.

QB Geno Smith left Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens after sustaining a knee injury while being sacked in the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. Smith, who was 4 of 8 for 95 yards and a touchdown, was taken down by Matthew Judon for an 8-yard loss on third-and-6 play. He was seen pointing to his knee upon reaching the sideline and soon headed for the locker room.