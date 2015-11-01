Preview: Jets at Raiders

The New York Jets attempt to bounce back from a disappointing loss when they visit the Oakland Raiders on Sunday. New York squandered a four-point lead over undefeated New England midway through the fourth quarter en route to a 30-23 defeat - its first in three road games this season.

It was the highest amount of points allowed this season by the Jets, who yielded more than 20 just once in their first five contests. New York’s top-ranked run defense (71.5 yards) limited the Patriots to 16 yards last week and looks to be just as stingy against a Raiders team that gained 130 on the ground in its 37-29 triumph at San Diego. Oakland also is tough against the run, ranking third in the league at 84.3 yards, but needs to put forth a better all-around defensive effort after surrendering 23 points in the fourth quarter versus the Chargers. The Raiders are one victory away from surpassing last season’s total.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Jets -3. O/U: 44

ABOUT THE JETS (4-2): Ryan Fitzpatrick never has lost to the Raiders, going 3-0 while passing for 723 yards and seven touchdowns with just one interception. Brandon Marshall made a season-low four catches for 67 yards against New England, ending his streak of four consecutive games with 100 yards receiving. New York ranks second in total defense (283.2 yards) and fourth in passing defense (211.7).

ABOUT THE RAIDERS (3-3): Amari Cooper, who had five receptions for 133 yards and a touchdown against San Diego, is the first NFL rookie to record three 100-yard performances in his first six games since Mike Ditka in 1961. Oakland has been involved in close games since a season-opening blowout loss to Cincinnati, as each of its last five contests have been decided by fewer than nine points. Safety Charles Woodson, the AFC Defensive Player of the Month for October, shares the league lead with four interceptions and is one away from tying Ken Riley (65) for fifth place on the all-time list.

1. The Raiders have won only two of their last eight meetings with New York, with one of the victories coming in the last matchup in Oakland on Sept. 25, 2011.

2. Jets RB Chris Ivory is likely to play despite dealing with tightness in his hamstring.

3. Oakland is a horrid 59-139 since appearing in the Super Bowl in 2002.

PREDICTION: Jets 27, Raiders 24