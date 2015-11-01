Raiders 34, Jets 20

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Quarterback Derek Carr threw for 333 yards and a career-high-tying four touchdowns, leading the Oakland Raiders to a 34-20 victory against the New York Jets on Sunday at the O.co Coliseum.

Running back Latavius Murray gained 113 yards on 20 carries for the Raiders (4-3) against a Jets defense that entered the game ranked first against the run in the NFL, allowing 71.5 yards per game.

Carr completed 23 of 36 passes with no interceptions and had his fourth career 300-yard passing game, including three this season. Raiders wide receiver Andre Holmes caught two Carr touchdown passes. Running back Taiwan Jones scored on a 59-yard pass from Carr, and wide receiver Michael Crabtree scored on a 36-yarder.

Crabtree caught seven passes for 102 yards.

Running back Chris Ivory rushed for only 17 yards on 15 carries for the Jets (4-3) against an Oakland defense that was ranked third in the NFL against the run.

Jets starting quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick sustained a left thumb injury with 11:06 left in the first quarter. He was injured on a 14-yard scramble, landing hard on his left hand. He left the game and took only two more snaps, those coming late in the fourth quarter after backup quarterback Geno Smith was shaken up on a sack.

Smith made his season debut and first appearance since Dec. 28, 2014, against Miami. Smith, the Jets’ starter the previous two seasons, suffered a broken jaw on Aug. 11 when ex-teammate IK Enemkpali punched him during an argument in the locker room.

Smith, who had been active since Week 3 against Philadelphia, completed 27 of 42 passes for 265 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. He threw a 4-yard touchdown strike to wide receiver Eric Decker in the third quarter and a 1-yard scoring throw to tight end Kellen Davis in the fourth.

Smith was injured with 54 seconds left to play on a sack as his head snapped back and hit the turf hard. Fitzpatrick, the Jets’ only other active quarterback, returned to the game for two plays, despite his thumb injury. Smith returned after that and finished the game.

Jets wide receiver Brandon Marshall caught nine passes for 108 yards.

Raiders free safety Charles Woodson had his sixth interception of the season and 65th of his career, moving him into a tie for fifth place on the NFL’s all-time list with Ken Riley.

The Raiders built a 30-3 halftime lead last week in their 37-29 win at San Diego, and they got off to another hot start Sunday.

Carr marched the Raiders to touchdowns on their first three drives of the game as they built a 21-3 lead and led 21-6 at halftime. He threw three first-half touchdown passes, hitting Holmes for 5 yards, Crabtree for 36 yards and Holmes again for 49 yards.

Carr completed 14 of 18 passes for 178 yards in the first half.

Oakland opened the second half with a six-play, 93-yard touchdown drive capped by Carr’s 59-yard scoring pass to Jones, increasing its lead to 28-6. Carr threw a swing pass in the right flat to Jones, who made three Jets miss on his way to the end zone.

Smith cut Oakland’s lead to 28-13 with 7:19 left in the third quarter when he hit Decker over the middle with a 4-yard touchdown pass.

Sebastian Janikowski hit a 52-yard field goal with 5:45 left in the third quarter and a 47-yarder with 12:49 left to play as the Raiders extended their lead to 34-13.

Smith capped a 71-yard, 10-play touchdown drive with a 1-yard scoring pass to Davis, cutting Oakland’s lead to 34-20 with 8:37 to play. Smith had a 29-yard scramble on the drive, taking a huge hit from Raiders cornerback David Amerson along the right sideline at the 15.

NOTES: Jets center Wesley Johnson started in place of Nick Mangold (neck), who was inactive. ... Jets strong safety Calvin Pryor (ankle) was inactive. Dion Bailey started in his place. ... Raiders linebacker Korey Toomer, who was signed Saturday off the practice squad, was active against the Jets. ... Jets backup cornerback Dexter McDougle sustained an ankle injury in the first half.