New York Jets - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - New York Jets - INSIDE SLANT

New York Jets wide receiver Santonio Holmes will miss his third consecutive game with a hamstring injury, as he was officially ruled out of Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots.

The season-long trend of the Jets being forced to mix and match at receiver continues. With Clyde Gates going on injured reserve, the team this week signed free agent Josh Cribbs and signed Greg Salas off the Eagles’ practice roster.

Salas wasted no time fitting in with the injury-plagued Jets: He didn’t practice Friday and was ruled out of the Patriots game due to a knee injury.

“I still haven’t introduced myself to that young man yet,” Jets coach Rex Ryan joked Friday. “I guess he’s on the team. Both those two guys will not play.”

Holmes has been rehabbing the injury, and doesn’t care to update his progress with the media.

“I was just on the rehab table and I had to get taken off the table to come do interviews, so yes I do,” Holmes told the New York Daily News on Thursday when asked if he felt doing interviews was hampering his recovery.

Even the Jets’ healthy receivers have been banged up. Jeremy Kerley missed the first Patriots game on Sept. 13 due to a concussion. Stephen Hill suffered a concussion early in the Jets’ 38-13 loss to the Titans on Sept. 29, though he returned to action eight days later against the Falcons. Hill also had to be helped to the locker room at the end of the first half on Sunday after he absorbed a vicious hit to the midsection from the Steelers’ Troy Polamalu.

Such blows would be tough to absorb for anyone, never mind a team like the Jets, which opened the year with a rookie quarterback who had only one reliable receiver -- Kerley -- to whom he could throw. Hill is in his second NFL season, Gates in his third, Holmes was slow to recover from the Lisfranc injury that ended his 2012 season and the No. 5 wideout was the since-released Ryan Spadola, an undrafted free agent rookie out of Lehigh.

Of course, this is the NFL, so there’s no sympathy for the Jets, either inside or outside the team facility.

“The National Football League -- things happen, injuries happen,” Ryan said this week. “So that’s part of it. That’s part of becoming a pro and then the next guy steps up and you go from there. Is it ideal? No. That’s not an ideal situation.”

--With the Jets already two games behind the Patriots in the AFC East and preparing to play New England for the second time in seven weeks, the Rex Ryan of old might have channeled his inner baseball fan and uttered Yogi Berra’s famous quote: “It gets late early around here.”

Of course the new Ryan goes to painstaking lengths to avoid saying anything inflammatory, so the most he offered at his press conference Wednesday was that the Jets desperately want to win a game that isn’t a must-win because it’s too early in the season for such games.

“It’s game seven, so that’s a little unusual,” Ryan said. “If it was game 15 or 16 and it meant more, then obviously I’d say so. But clearly, with all that being said, you still want to win it in the worst way. And certainly that’s our feeling.”

The truth is the Jets need to win Sunday in the worst way. A loss would basically put the Jets four games behind New England with the season not even halfway complete.

In other words: The Jets’ division hopes would be extinguished -- yet again -- and they’d be forced to chase the second wild card along with the eight other AFC teams that will begin this week with two or three wins.

“I want to have a championship, I want to win our division, no question about it,” Ryan said. “The fact we haven’t done it? Yeah, absolutely, it’s a painful reminder.”

Ryan is surely aware of this painful reminder: The Patriots thrive on facing a division foe for the second time in a season. Since 2002 -- the year the NFL went to the current eight-division format -- the Patriots are 26-7 in rematches against divisional opponents, including 4-0 against the Jets since Ryan took over as head coach. They have won their last 10 rematches since falling to the Dolphins, 22-21, on Dec. 6, 2009.

“They’re so good historically in the second half of the season and against teams that they’ve seen more than once, that they get another shot at,” Ryan said. “They do a great job making adjustments, things like that. So you have to stay ahead of it and give them different looks.”

That, of course, falls under easier said than done, especially with Tom Brady at quarterback for the Patriots. But the Jets will have a better shot at defying history if rookie quarterback Geno Smith looks different than he did on Sept. 13, when he threw four interceptions -- including three in the fourth quarter -- as the Jets lost, 13-10.

The trends, at least, suggest that the good Geno will appear at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. The Jets have alternated wins with losses through six weeks.

“I‘m hoping it stays the course,” Ryan said of the win-loss pattern. “And then we’ll fix it.”

As for Smith, he must fix his turnover-prone ways -- his two interceptions on Sunday gave him 13 turnovers this year, including 10 picks -- in a hurry in order for the Jets to have a shot at beating the Patriots and then mounting an unlikely playoff run.

The meat grinder portion of the schedule starts Sunday for the Jets, who visit the first-place Bengals on Oct. 27 before hosting the first-place Saints on Nov. 3. After the bye on Nov. 10, the Jets finish November by traveling to Buffalo and Baltimore.

The Jets know there will be mistakes made by Smith, especially since he’ll likely be prone to trying to create plays to compensate for the no-name group of receivers that surround him. It’s the easily avoidable mistakes -- such as the interception he threw into triple coverage at the goal line on Sunday, when he said he was trying to throw the ball away -- that Smith has to eliminate.

“In this league, you’ve got to throw that thing out of bounds,” Ryan said. “Don’t think you can land it in the field of play. That’s not the case.”

If Smith still thinks that’s the case, it’ll likely feel a whole lot later than Week 7 for the Jets come late Sunday afternoon.

SERIES HISTORY: 107th regular season meeting. Patriots lead series, 54-51-1. The Patriots are 2-1 in three postseason games against the Jets. The Jets have lost the last six regular-season games to the Patriots, including a 13-10 loss in Foxborough on Sept. 13 in which Geno Smith threw three fourth-quarter interceptions. The Jets are 8-19 against the Patriots in the regular season -- and have been swept in the season series six times -- since Bill Belichick bolted the Jets to become the Patriots’ head coach. Under Rex Ryan, the Jets are 2-7 against the Patriots in the regular season, though Ryan steered the Jets to a stunning 28-21 win over the Patriots in the AFC Division Playoffs following the 2010 season. The most memorable regular season game between the two teams was likely the Patriots’ 38-14 win on Sept. 9, 2007 -- i.e. the “Spygate” game. Following the game, the NFL confiscated a video tape and video camera used to spy on the Jets and eventually fined Bill Belichick $500,000 while fining the Patriots $250,000 and taking away a first-round draft pick. Then-Jets coach Eric Mangini, a former Patriots assistant, had told the NFL of the Patriots’ spying activities once he was named Jets head coach following the 2005 season.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - New York Jets - NOTES, QUOTES

--It took all of two days last week for the Jets’ backup quarterback situation to get interesting again.

David Garrard, whose “retirement” in May opened the door for Geno Smith to start at quarterback, returned to the Jets last Thursday, when he signed with the team and was placed on the exempt list. Garrard arrived about 48 hours after Mark Sanchez underwent season-ending surgery on his right shoulder.

The Jets have until this Monday to decide whether or not to activate him. And as long as Garrard’s chronically sore knees cooperate -- he said he realized he could still play while playing in a flag football league with his wife -- it seems likely he’ll be promoted to the active roster, where he’d provide the Jets a more trustworthy backup behind Smith.

The current No. 2 quarterback, Matt Simms, has yet to take a regular-season snap in the NFL. Third-stringer Brady Quinn is 4-16 as an NFL starter.

Garrard could also offer Smith the type of mentorship that Simms and Quinn can’t match. While Garrard hasn’t played a down since 2010, he’s made 76 starts and played in three postseason games.

And while he only made eight starts in his first four NFL seasons -- including one as a rookie in 2002 -- he knows what it’s like to be a young quarterback whose senses have been overwhelmed.

“Sometimes the situation is helping a younger guy to be better at his craft,” Garrard said. “When I was a rookie, everything was flying around and (then-Jaguars starter) Mark Brunell was really there to help me when I first got to the league. So I want to make sure that I can, in turn, return the favor to somebody.”

--When it comes to interceptions, there’s nowhere to go but up for the Jets, who fell into sole possession of last place in the NFL in interceptions late Monday night when the Chargers’ Derek Cox picked off the Colts’ Andrew Luck in the waning minutes of the Chargers’ 19-9.

The Jets have just one interception and have gone a remarkable 22 quarters since Dawan Landry intercepted Josh Freeman in the second quarter of the season opener.

The Jets entered the season with 59 interceptions in four seasons under Ryan and have finished in the top 10 in the league in the category just once (tied for 10th in 2011). Part of the reason for the relative dearth of interceptions was the presence of All-Pros Darrelle Revis and Antonio Cromartie, each of whom could single-handedly change an opponent’s game plan.

But Revis is gone and Cromartie has not been himself this year, and the Jets have been prone to surrendering the big play (four touchdowns of at least 30 yards) without offering a similar dynamic in the secondary.

The Jets aren’t faring much better at creating fumbles: Their three overall turnovers are tied for second-worst in the league with the Texans and Chargers.

And as confident as Rex Ryan is in his defense, he also knows it can’t be considered a great one -- or even a very good one -- if it’s not causing turnovers.

“(A lack of turnovers is) probably what’s keeping us from taking that step,” Ryan said. “We have to do a lot of improving before any area of our team is considered elite. Now, we’re going to be good. There isn’t a question. We will be good -- really good. But to be elite? I don’t think you can say that about any defense in the league right now.”

BY THE NUMBERS: 110 -- The combined margin of victory for the Patriots in their second game of the season against the Jets since 2009, Rex Ryan’s first year as Jets head coach. The Patriots are, not surprisingly, 4-0 in those games, with the closest win a 31-14 rout of the Jets in 2009. The Jets are 2-3 in their first game of the season against the Patriots since 2009 and have actually outscored them 101-95 in those games, none of which they have lost by more than nine points.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I thought about doing all that stuff, but I think the league would fine you.” -- Rex Ryan, who was asked Wednesday if Tom Brady is like a vampire who can only be beaten with a stake through the heart

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - New York Jets - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

INJURY IMPACT

--WR Clyde Gates (left shoulder) was placed on injured reserve on Tuesday, two days after he was hurt in the fourth quarter of the Jets’ 19-6 loss to the Steelers. Though this is Gates’ first trip to the IR with the Jets, he has battled injuries throughout his two years with the club. He also had a left shoulder ailment last year and also missed multiple games due to a concussion before he was plagued by a hamstring injury throughout OTAs in the spring. Gates, 27, is signed through next season. He had five catches for 36 yards and two kickoff returns for 56 yards on Sunday and finishes the season with 12 catches for 122 yards and nine kickoff returns for 209 yards.

--RB Mike Goodson (torn ACL and MCL in his left knee) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, two days after he was hurt in the fourth quarter of the Jets’ 19-6 loss to the Steelers. Goodson was hurt when he tackled Lawrence Timmons after Geno Smith’s red-zone interception with 3:08 left in the game. Goodson was signed to a three-year deal in March but missed the first four games of the season serving a suspension related to his arrest on gun and drugs charges in May. He has no guaranteed money remaining on his contract. Goodson finishes the year with 80 yards on nine touches (seven carries, two catches).

--CB Kyle Wilson (concussion) took part in Friday’s practice and is listed as probable. Wilson was hurt in the first half of the Jets’ 19-6 loss to the Steelers last Sunday.

--WR Santonio Holmes (hamstring, foot) didn’t practice Friday and will miss his third straight game Sunday, when the Jets play the Patriots. Holmes hasn’t practiced since hurting his hamstring in the fourth quarter of the Jets’ 38-13 loss to the Titans on Sept. 29. Holmes has 10 catches for 243 yards and one touchdown this season, though most of that production came Sept. 22 against the Bills (five catches for 154 yards and one touchdown).

--CB Dee Milliner (hamstring) practiced in full Friday and is listed as probable. He first injured the hamstring in practice Sept. 25.

PLAYER NOTES

--WR Josh Cribbs was signed by the Jets on Tuesday. Cribbs, who spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Browns, is tied for the all-time NFL lead -- with ex-Jet Leon Washington -- with eight kickoff returns for touchdowns, but he last took a kickoff all the way in 2009. He underwent knee surgery after last season and worked out with numerous teams, including the Jets, before the Raiders inked him to a one-year deal in May. Oakland cut him, though, at the end of training camp. Cribbs now fills an immediate need for the Jets, who need a kick returner following Clyde Gates’ season-ending shoulder injury as well as depth at wide receiver. Cribbs has 107 catches and seven touchdowns as a receiver.

--WR Greg Salas was signed by the Jets off the Eagles’ practice squad on Tuesday. However, he appears unlikely to help the Jets right away after he spent the media availability portion of Wednesday’s practice riding a stationary bike due to a knee injury. If healthy, Salas provides depth to a receiving corps ravaged by Clyde Gates’ season-ending shoulder injury and Santonio Holmes’ ongoing hamstring woes. Salas played in six games for the Rams in 2011, for whom he had 27 catches for 264 yards before suffering a broken left fibula, and went without a catch in the one game he played for the Patriots last year.

--RB Miguel Maysonet was signed to the Jets’ practice squad on Tuesday. The Jets are the fifth team for whom Maysonet has “played,” though he has yet to make an active roster. Maysonet, an undrafted free agent out of Stony Brook -- an FCS school on Long Island -- signed with the Eagles in May but was cut two weeks later. He spent camp with the Browns and was among their final cuts before spending time on the practice squads of the Colts and Chargers. Maysonet rushed for more than 1,900 yards as a senior last year at Stony Brook.

--LB Troy Davis was released by the Jets on Tuesday, three days after he’d been added to the 53-man roster for the first time as an NFL player. Davis was a healthy scratch in the Jets; 19-6 loss to the Steelers on Sunday. This is the seventh time Davis has been involved in a transaction since he signed with the Jets in May as an undrafted free agent out of Central Florida. He was among the Jets’ final cuts on Aug. 31, signed to the practice squad on Sept. 1, released from the practice squad on Sept. 24 and signed again to the practice squad on Oct. 1.

GAME PLAN: It’s been far easier to consistently implement the optimal offensive game plan in theory than in practice. In their three wins the Jets have committed a total of four turnovers, a number admittedly lowered/enhanced by the zero-turnover gem against the Falcons on Oct. 7. But in their three losses, the Jets have committed a whopping 10 turnovers, including two more interceptions by Geno Smith in the loss to the Steelers on Sunday. Minimizing the amount of mistakes Smith can make will be even tougher with the loss of Mike Goodson, whose absence robs the running game of its lone big-play threat. Still, given the lack of weapons Smith will have in the passing game, the Jets cannot win a shootout. So offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg has little choice but to dial up a run-heavy game plan and hope that Bilal Powell rediscovers the form he displayed against the Bills and that Chris Ivory can handle an increased workload.

Defensively, the Jets have to limit Tom Brady’s damage to the short passing game, just as they did in the Patriots’ 13-10 win on Sept. 13 and just they did against Matt Ryan and Ben Roethlisberger did the last two weeks. In the best-case scenario, bending but not breaking against Brady will help him rack up plenty of yardage while eating up plenty of clock but never allowing the game to get out of hand. And of course, the Jets can only help their cause by hitting Brady early and often and taking hi out of his comfort zone.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH: Jets CB Antonio Cromartie vs. Patriots WR Kenbrell Thompkins -- The seemingly never-ending attrition amongst Patriots wide receivers has left Thompkins -- a 25-year-old rookie who was undrafted in the spring out of Cincinnati -- as Tom Brady’s no. 1 target. Thompkins has clearly earned the trust of the notoriously demanding Brady, though, as evidenced Sunday afternoon, when, with 10 seconds left and the Patriots down by four, Brady lofted a jump ball in the end zone to Thompkins, who caught it for the game-winning touchdown as the Patriots stunned the Saints, 30-27. Thompkins has already made one Jets cornerback look foolish this year -- rookie Dee Milliner lost his job after Thompkins torched him repeatedly in the first half of the Patriots; 13-10 win on Sept. 13 -- and Cromartie was vulnerable this season even before he suffered the hyperextended knee that hampered him as he was beaten repeatedly by the Steelers’ Antonio Brown on Sunday. Nobody in the league is better at making chicken soup out of chicken feathers than Brady, so there’s no guarantee he still won’t pick apart the Jets even if Cromartie rediscovers his All-Pro form against Thompkins. But Cromartie taking away Thompkins would give the Jets a far better chance of engaging the Patriots in another low-scoring game, which is the only way they can win.

Jets DE Muhammad Wilkerson vs. Patriots LT Nate Solder -- The worst-kept secret in football is Tom Brady hates to be hit. And there are few defensive linemen doing a better job of making life miserable for opposing quarterbacks than Wilkerson, who has 14 quarterback hits and five sacks through six games. Wilkerson should be doubly hungry this week after he allowed Ben Roethlisberger to wriggle free of a safety in the first quarter Sunday of what ended up being a 19-6 Jets loss. The Jets need to fluster Brady to have a shot at pulling the upset, so Solder will have his hands full keeping the budding All-Pro away from Brady.