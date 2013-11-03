New York Jets - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - New York Jets - INSIDE SLANT

Well, at least the second-worst loss of his regime didn’t rob New York Jets head coach Rex Ryan of his sense of humor.

As he usually does on Wednesdays, Ryan began his press conference by reading off the Jets’ injury report. Except this time, he did so from a piece of paper that had adjacent pictures of he and his twin brother, New Orleans defensive coordinator Rob, on the back.

The Jets and Saints, of course, play each other Sunday at MetLife Stadium. And while Rex Ryan -- who has shed more than 100 pounds over the last three years following lap band surgery -- said he is better-looking than his heavyset and longer-haired brother, he did acknowledge Rob, who has revamped a historically awful defense in New Orleans and is a vital reason why the Saints are 6-1, is far more popular in the bayou than Rex is in New York.

“I did hear that one of the top-selling costumes for Halloween is the Rob Ryan out there,” Rex Ryan said with a grin.

Like any head coach, Rex’s popularity ebbs and flows with the fortunes of his team. But few teams in history have ebbed and flowed quite like the Jets through the first half of this season.

The Jets are just the fifth team since 1978 -- when the NFL began playing a 16-game schedule -- to alternate wins with losses through its first eight games.

And it’s not just that the Jets are alternating wins with losses, it’s how they’re doing it. Each Jets win has been a nail-biting affair that required go-ahead drives in the fourth quarter. But their last three losses have been discouragingly lopsided defeats, including the gloomiest loss yet, a 49-9 thrashing at the hands of the Bengals on Sunday. It was the worst loss for the Jets since a 45-3 loss to the Patriots on Dec. 6. 2012.

“I just hope that trend continues this week,” Rex Ryan said. “Obviously (would) like to win this one. And it seems like we’ve said that one, two, three, four weeks in a row. The opponent has a lot to do with it, too. We’ve played a lot of good teams coming after victory.”

That is only partially true. The Jets lost to the Patriots following a season-opening win over the Buccaneers and beat the Patriots seven days before getting waxed by the Bengals. But the Jets also played the Titans the week after beating the Bills and the Steelers the week after beating the Falcons. The Titans and Steelers are a combined 5-9 this year.

There’s no doubting Ryan is correct this week, though. The Saints are a last-second Tom Brady Hail Mary touchdown away from being unbeaten and have found their Super Bowl-quality form under Sean Payton, who returned as head coach following a year-long suspension for his role in the Saints’ bounty scandal from 2009 through 2011.

Nor is there little doubt the Saints are salivating at the opportunity to play the Jets, who came within a first half goal-line stand of allowing 50 points for the ninth time in franchise history. New Orleans has scored at least 26 points in each of its last five games and quarterback Drew Brees is on pace for his third straight season with at least 5,000 passing yards.

“It’s a team that really pushes the ball vertically on you probably more so than anybody,” Ryan said. “Quite honestly, they’re going to watch that tape from what happened last week. I wouldn’t be surprised if Drew Brees and Co. aren’t on the flight here early to make sure they got here. We have to play a heck of a lot better and we will.”

The good news is history suggests the Jets will do just that. And if they once again alternate a loss with a victory, Ryan will only be too glad to spend the Jets’ bye week worrying about how to try to win two in a row.

“It’s focus on the present, right now -- this is what we focus on and we have to get better this week,” Ryan said. “You can’t just say ‘Well, in eight weeks, we have to be better.’ I‘m anticipating that we will be better, but right now, we have to get better in a hurry.”

SERIES HISTORY: 12th regular-season meeting. Saints lead series, 6-5. The Saints have won the last two games between the teams -- including a 24-10 win on Oct. 4, 2010 in which they scored two defensive touchdowns -- and five of the last six games dating back to 1989. The Jets last beat the Saints on Nov. 4, 2001, when John Hall kicked three field goals and Vinny Testaverde threw a seven-yard touchdown pass to Laveranues Coles in a 16-9 win. The Jets have beaten the Saints only once in four home games since moving from Shea Stadium. The most memorable game between the two teams took place at Shea Stadium on Dec. 14, 1980, when the 0-14 Saints ensured they would not become the first 0-16 team in NFL history by edging the Jets, 21-20.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - New York Jets - NOTES, QUOTES

--The Jets promoted rookie safety Rontez Miles from the practice squad to the active roster and cut wide receiver Michael Campbell.

Miles, an undrafted free agent out of California (Pa.), had four tackles and one pass breakup during the preseason.

Campbell played in four games this season with no catches.

--A bitter rival can provide the Jets some hope as they try to snap out of their win-one, lose-one routine and make the playoffs.

The Jets are just the fifth team since 1978 -- when the NFL instituted the 16-game schedule -- to alternate wins and losses through its first eight games. Two of those teams went on to make the playoffs.

Only one -- the 2005 New England Patriots -- won a postseason game. The Patriots won the AFC East with a 10-6 record and beat Jacksonville in a wild-card game before falling to Denver in the AFC semifinals.

Of course, those Patriots had given people far more reason to believe they could find consistency than these Jets have. The Patriots were the two-time defending Super Bowl champions and had gone 28-4 over the previous two regular seasons.

The current Jets have registered just one winning streak since the start of the 2011 season, and that came at the expense of the Arizona Cardinals and Jacksonville Jaguars last December. The Cardinals and Jaguars combined for seven wins last year, one more than the Jets had by themselves.

If the Jets don’t want to look to the Patriots to find reason to believe during the season’s second half? They can turn to the 1997 Lions, who also alternated wins with losses through eight weeks before finishing 9-7 and losing to Tampa Bay in the wild-card game.

The 1997 Lions have a sizable historical connection to the Jets. The Lions clinched a playoff berth and eliminated the Jets from contention with a 13-10 win in the regular-season finale. That was the game in which halfback Leon Johnson threw a fourth-quarter interception into the end zone.

The other teams to alternate wins with losses through eight games since 1978: The 1983 Green Bay Packers, who finished 8-8, and the 2003 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who finished 7-9.

BY THE NUMBERS: 3 -- The number of times, in a 16-game season, that the Jets have made the playoffs after starting 4-4. The Jets earned a wild-card berth in 1991 (8-8), 2006 (10-6) and 2009 (9-7). They lost their playoff opener in 1991 and 2006 but won two games to advance to the AFC Championship Game in 2009. Overall, this marks the seventh time since the 16-game season was implemented in 1978 that the Jets have been 4-4 after eight games (discounting strike-shortened seasons). The Jets finished 8-8 in 1979 and 1993 and 6-10 in 1994.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s one loss. As bad as it was, it was one loss. Thank goodness that it’s only one loss. Certainly, we got beat bad enough it could have counted for two. But that’s not the case.” -- Rex Ryan on the Jets’ 49-9 loss to the Bengals last Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - New York Jets - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

A common criticism of the Jets under former general manager Mike Tannenbaum was that playing time was too often dictated by draft position and reputation -- especially last year, when it took 14 turnover-plagued games for Mark Sanchez to lose his job, and in 2011, when Wayne Hunter -- in the first year of a four-year deal -- hung on to his right tackle job despite absorbing double-digit sacks and penalties.

Those days were supposed to be over when Tannenbaum was fired and replaced by John Idzik, who came from Seattle preaching the competition-at-every-position philosophy that has turned the Seahawks into Super Bowl contenders.

But the season began with fifth-round draft pick Oday Aboushi and sixth-round draft pick Will Campbell making the final 53-man roster, even though neither looked NFL-ready during training camp. Both players have been inactive through the first eight weeks.

Now Idzik’s first draft pick, Dee Milliner, is heading back to the starting lineup, even though he’s looked like anything but the No. 9 overall selection in the draft in getting benched mid-game twice in his first five NFL games.

Milliner was benched at halftime of the Jets’ 13-10 loss to the Patriots on Sept. 12 and took a seat for good late in the first half Sunday, when he gave up four catches for 108 yards and a touchdown on just five targets in a 49-9 loss to the Bengals.

Despite Milliner looking as bad as an NFL cornerback can look on Sunday, Rex Ryan said Wednesday that he believes Milliner is on the verge of establishing himself as a long-term starter.

“He’s close to being the player we want,” Ryan said Wednesday. “By the time the season’s over, he’s going to be the best corner in this year’s draft.”

Still, while a case could be made that no one is missing out on an opportunity with Milliner’s immediate return to the starting lineup -- the Jets’ group of cornerback reserves is led by Kyle Wilson, another Tannenbaum-era pick who got a longer rope than his performance warranted -- the sight of Milliner on the field in the first quarter Sunday won’t do much to change the perception that the new management is a whole lot like the old management.

“I just see him getting better, I do,” Ryan said. “And I know how bad he wants it.”

Perhaps as badly as the Jets want it.

PLAYER NOTES

--TE Zach Sudfeld is in line to draw his first NFL start Sunday, when the Jets host the Saints. Sudfeld would start in place of Jeff Cumberland, who suffered a concussion last Sunday. Sudfeld has two catches for 10 yards in three games for the Jets, who claimed him off waivers from the Patriots on Oct. 4.

--K Nick Folk moved closer to the Jets’ all-time record for consecutive field goals made when he nailed all three attempts in a 49-9 loss to the Bengals last Sunday. Folk is 19-for-19 this season and is just three successful attempts away from tying Pat Leahy’s record of 22 straight field goals, which he converted between Nov. 17, 1985 and Oct. 20, 1986. Folk’s 19 field goals rank him second in the NFL, one behind the Patriots’ Stephen Gostkowski, and leaves him only 11 shy of his career high, set in 2010.

--RB Chris Ivory will go against his original NFL team for the first time on Sunday, when the Jets host the Saints. Ivory signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Tiffin in 2010 and rushed for 1,307 yards on 256 carries over three seasons before the Jets acquired him in exchange for a fourth-round draft pick during this April’s draft. Ivory had his best game as a pro on Oct. 20, when he rushed a career-high 34 times for 104 yards in a 30-27 overtime win over the Patriots, but he had just 11 yards on six carries in a 49-0 loss to the Bengals last Sunday.

INJURY IMPACT

--TE Jeff Cumberland (concussion) missed practice Wednesday and is unlikely to play against the Saints on Sunday. Cumberland was injured when he took a blow to the head early in the third quarter of the Jets’ 49-9 loss to the Bengals last Sunday. Cumberland has appeared in all eight games this season and is averaging 16.5 yards per catch, second-best on the Jets.

--G Willie Colon (calf) did not practice Wednesday. Colon was clearly hobbled in the aftermath of the Jets’ 49-9 loss to the Bengals on Sunday, but he was wearing a wrap around his ribs and didn’t appear to have any issue with his groin. Colon has started every game this season for the Jets but missed 36 out of a possible 48 games from 2010 through 2012 due to a torn triceps and a torn Achilles.

--WR Stephen Hill (foot) did not practice Wednesday. Hill didn’t appear to be hurt during the Jets’ 49-9 loss to the Bengals last Sunday, but an injury could explain his recent lack of productivity. Hill had four catches for 23 yards against the Bengals and has just 10 receptions for 107 yards over the last four games. He had 13 catches for 233 yards in the Jets’ first three games before exiting the game against the Titans on Sept. 29 due to a concussion.

--WR Santonio Holmes (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday and appears likely to miss his fifth straight game Sunday, when the Jets host the Saints. Holmes was in uniform for practice but wasn’t a participant. He said afterward his recovery from the hamstring injury is progressing slowly. By missing Sunday’s game, Holmes would get an extra week to heal since the Jets are off on Nov. 10. Holmes has 10 catches for 243 yards and one touchdown in four games this year.

GAME PLAN: Anyone who saw the Jets’ 49-9 thrashing at the hands of the Bengals knows what the Jets can’t do if they have any hope of winning. On offense, they can’t turn the ball over, which Geno Smith did in throwing a pair of interceptions that were returned for touchdowns. And they can’t fall behind by two touchdowns in the first quarter and give up on the running game, which happened Sunday. Fortunately, the Jets are just two weeks removed from authoring a ground-and-pound game plan that allowed them to dominate time of possession and keep a potent opposing offense off the field. Marty Mornhinweg must again find a way to divvy up 40-plus carries between ex-Saints running back Chris Ivory, Bilal Powell and Tommy Bohanon while emphasizing high-percentage play action passes for Smith.

Defensively, the Jets somehow have to come up with a way to contain the explosive Saints seven days after they were torched by the Bengals. Drew Brees has the weaponry Tom Brady no longer enjoys, so having contained Brady on Oct. 20 isn’t as encouraging as it might appear. Nor, unlike with Brady, can the Jets hope to take Brees out of his comfort zone by hitting him: Brees has been sacked four times in a game four times this season, but the Saints have won those four games by an aggregate score of 120-55. Cornerback Antonio Cromartie must rediscover his All-Pro form against whomever he covers, Dee Milliner has to at least look like a first-round draft pick and Antonio Allen needs to contain tight end Jimmy Graham. Forcing the Saints to rely on the run -- a situation play-caller Sean Payton never enjoys -- is the Jets’ best chance to keep the game close.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH: Jets SS Antonio Allen vs. Saints TE Jimmy Graham -- For the second time in three weeks, Allen gets a player revolutionizing the tight end position. The good news for Allen is, like Rob Gronkowski two weeks ago, Graham is nowhere near 100 percent. The bad news is Graham managed to play through his plantar fasciitis and catch two touchdowns while playing just 18 snaps on Sunday against the Bills. Allen’s physical style may be particularly effective at neutralizing a hobbled Graham. He’ll have to be the one to contain Graham because the Jets’ linebackers had little success in shutting down the Bengals’ tight end combination of Jermaine Gresham and Tyler Eifert in last Sunday’s 49-9 rout.

--Jets CB Dee Milliner vs. Saints WR Lance Moore -- Rex Ryan said Wednesday he’s putting the struggling Milliner right back into the starting lineup. The solid if not spectacular Moore would seem to be a decent pairing for Milliner as the latter tries to rebuild his confidence and his reputation, but Milliner’s been so incomprehensibly bad as a rookie that it’s also easy to conceive of Moore -- who missed three games with a wrist injury before catching a touchdown against the Bills on Sunday -- feasting on Milliner during yet another disastrous first half that leads to yet another benching. The Saints have so many weapons that the Jets need Milliner to contain Moore so that Antonio Cromartie can be freed up for either nominal no. 1 receiver Marques Colston or deep threat Kenny Stills.