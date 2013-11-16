New York Jets - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - New York Jets - INSIDE SLANT

The Buffalo Bills that take the field at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Sunday will be somewhat foreign to head coach Rex Ryan and the New York Jets, who took advantage of a defensively depleted Bills squad in a 27-20 win at MetLife Stadium on Sept. 22.

But the Jets know who they are, which Ryan believes can make the Jets a particularly dangerous team as they pursue an unlikely playoff berth.

“We’re a team -- that’s who we are,” Ryan said. “We’re a complementary football team. We play team football. I think that’s probably our strength.”

The Jets looked like one of the most talent-challenged teams after a 6-10 season was followed by a massive overhaul, but they’ve been surprisingly balanced in opening up 5-4.

The NFL’s best run defense has helped offset an unexpectedly poor performance by the secondary. Offensively, an old-school “ground and pound approach,” and a cast of no-names surrounding raw rookie quarterback Geno Smith, has done enough to win shootouts with the high-powered Falcons, Patriots and Saints. And who could have imagined Nick Folk, perennially on the hot seat under former special teams coach Mike Westhoff, would nail his first 23 field goals of the season, including three game-winners?

“I think if maybe the defensive (side) isn’t up to par, I think the offense knows and we feel good that we have the ability that the offense can pick it up for our team,” Ryan said. “I think the defense feels that we’re good enough that maybe we can pick it up if the offense isn’t having a great day. And the special teams, we feel great about our special teams.”

Of course, the Jets have also been historically complementary in the wins and losses department, as well. They are the second team since 1978 -- the first year of the 16-game schedule -- to alternate wins with losses through the first nine games.

As mediocre as the race for the second wild card in the AFC appears to be -- at 5-4, the Jets are a game ahead of five 4-5 teams -- the Jets can’t count on riding a win-one, lose-one pattern into the playoffs.

There’s no better time than now for the Jets to finally generate that two-game winning streak. The Bills (3-7) have lost three in a row and appear destined to extend their NFL-worst playoff drought to 14 seasons.

But a desperate team is a dangerous one -- as Ryan learned when the 1-4 Bills upset the 3-2 Jets in October 2009 -- and the Bills will be at full strength in the secondary. Smith took advantage of the absence of cornerbacks Leodis McKelvin and Stephon Gimore and safety Jairus Byrd to throw for 339 yards and two long touchdowns in the Jets win eight weeks ago.

“Last time we played Buffalo, they never ran a single snap of regular personnel against us,” Ryan said, “Defensively, (there’s a) big difference based on personnel. You’ve got a Pro Bowl free safety back there with great range (Byrd). You’ve got a corner that’s a good corner coming back in Gilmore. And then quite honestly, McKelvin got hurt early in the game. So they’ve got three guys that are different than what we faced the last game.”

Now the task for Ryan and the Jets is to make sure this even-numbered football game turns out different than games two, four, six and eight.

“That streak that (they) kind of need to snap it -- we couldn’t snap it ourselves, so now we snap it with the bye week,” Ryan said. “No guarantee that we’ll win, but I think the deal is that the enthusiasm’s there. The fact (is) these guys can’t wait to play. The old popping out of their skin (adage), as we’ve used. That’s where we’re at. And we’ll see what that translates into on Sunday.”

SERIES HISTORY: 106th regular season meeting, Bills lead series, 54-51. The Jets have won seven of the last eight games between the two teams, including a 27-20 win at MetLife Stadium on Sept. 22 in which Geno Smith (331 passing yards), Bilal Powell (149 rushing yards), Santonio Holmes (154 receiving yards) and Stephen Hill (108 receiving yards) all had career-best games. A Smith touchdown run and a 51-yard touchdown pass to Hill helped the Jets take a 20-6 lead before the Bills raced back to tie the game. The Jets got out to a 20-6 lead before the Bills stormed back to tie the game early in the fourth quarter, but Smith’s 69-yard touchdown pass to Holmes two plays later provided the winning points. The Jets are 0-1 all-time against the Bills in the playoffs with a 31-27 loss in the 1981 AFC wild-card game, a contest in which the Jets fell behind by 24 points but mounted a furious comeback that fell just shy when Richard Todd was picked off at the Bills’ 2-yard line in the final seconds.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - New York Jets - NOTES, QUOTES

--Veteran safety Ed Reed, who was released by the Houston Texans on Tuesday, agreed to terms on a contract with the New York Jets on Thursday and was on the practice field, the team announced.

It’s not known whether Reed will play on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills, but he already knows coach Rex Ryan’s defense. Reed played for Ryan when Ryan served as a defensive coordinator with the Baltimore Ravens. The following week, the Jets travel to Baltimore.

“That hasn’t really been communicated,” Reed said of his status for Sunday. “Like I told Coach (Ryan), I‘m willing to do whatever he wants me to do. ... Whatever Coach needs, if it’s special teams or defense, he knows I‘m willing to do that.”

Reed said the New England Patriots also expressed interest, but he chose the Jets because of his familiarity with Ryan’s system.

“Going in there (New England) and trying to learn a new system probably would have been difficult,” Reed said. “I‘m sure they probably thought about that too, but when I talked to Rex and Dennis (Thurman), everything else was kind of out the window.”

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported Reed underwent a lengthy physical Thursday morning that left the Jets comfortable with his health.

“He’ll be a great signing for us,” Ryan said. “He’s gonna help this football team, without question.”

In Houston, Reed didn’t contribute much, but if the 35-year-old Reed has anything left, he could make a difference for the Jets down the stretch as they fight for a playoff spot.

“That’s what I‘m coming here to do with the guys, just concentrate and go week to week,” Reed said. “I know Rex’s ultimate goal. I don’t have to harp on that. I know what he plays this game for. I know what he coaches for. So I‘m just coming in and I‘m filling in, doing my role.”

Reed was released by the Texans after criticizing the coaching staff following last Sunday’s 27-24 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Reed said the Texans were “outplayed” and “outcoached.”

Asked why it didn’t work out for him in Houston, Reed said, “A lot of reasons, but to put it simply for you, it just wasn’t a good fit. It wasn’t a good fit. There are a lot of people down there I have a lot of respect for, including that whole locker room. I have a lot of respect for those guys, what they do (and) what they’re going through. It just wasn’t a good fit.”

The Jets released linebacker Ricky Sapp to make room for Reed.

--As the Jets prepared to face the Saints two weeks ago, running back Chris Ivory -- who saw sporadic playing time in three seasons in New Orleans before the Jets acquired him during April’s draft -- insisted the game against the Saints had no extra meaning for him.

Of course, Ivory went out and performed as if he had something to prove by tearing up the Saints for 139 yards and a touchdown in a 26-20 win.

Now it’s David Nelson’s turn to take on a former team, and the former Bills wide receiver said Monday -- six days before the Jets visit Buffalo -- that he doesn’t believe Ivory or anyone who says he doesn’t carry extra fuel into a game against a team for whom he once played.

“Anybody who tells you when they play an old team or a team that cut them or something like that that it’s just another game is lying to you,” Nelson said Monday. “Because this is definitely more than just another game for me. It’s going to be an emotional game.”

Nelson emerged as a solid possession receiver for the Bills in 2011, when he finished second on the team with 61 catches for 658 yards. But he suffered a season-ending knee injury in the 2012 opener against the Jets and wasn’t tendered an offer as a restricted free agent.

“I have so many great relationships with the people there, the guys in the locker room and that fan base,” Nelson said. “Because of the way it kind of ended, it’s still kind of a little difficult for me to swallow.”

Nelson spent training camp with the Browns but wasn’t completely recovered from his surgery and was released at final cuts. The Jets signed him Oct. 1 and he’s quickly turned into a reliable and dependable member of a ravaged receiving corps. Nelson ranks fifth on the Jets in receptions (16) and yards (199) despite playing in just five games.

“They really have seen something in me and seen that I can help this team,” Nelson said. “Not just the offense, but the way of this locker room, the identity of this football team. I’ve been extremely blessed to be a part of these guys. I‘m hoping to pay them back with my play on Sunday.”

And to pay the Bills back in the process.

--The Jets are saying all the right things about not looking ahead in their pursuit of an unlikely playoff berth. But if they were to gaze over the horizon, they’d see a schedule that sets the Jets up very nicely to grab the AFC’s second and final wild-card berth.

Not only are the Jets currently holding down the second wild card, but their remaining schedule is far easier than the remaining schedule of any of the five AFC teams that enter this weekend with five losses.

The collective winning percentage of the Jets’ final six opponents (they play the Dolphins twice) is .438 (28-36). Only one of those opponents currently has a winning record: The Jets visit Carolina on Dec. 15.

Of the AFC’s five 4-5 teams, only two have a remaining schedule whose collective winning percentage is under .500: Cleveland (30-34) and Tennessee (31-32). Miami’s remaining schedule enters this weekend with a 33-31 record, Baltimore’s is 34-30 and San Diego’s is a whopping 42-22, though that is considerably bolstered by two games against unbeaten Kansas City and one against 8-1 Denver.

In addition, all the 4-5 teams have at least three teams with winning records remaining on their schedule. The Ravens, whom the Jets face on Nov. 24, have five such games while the Dolphins, Chargers and Titans have four apiece and the Browns have three.

The Jets, meanwhile, will have four golden opportunities to aid their own cause when they play the Ravens on Nov. 24, the Dolphins on Dec. 1 and Dec. 29 (the latter being the season finale) and the Browns on Dec. 22. Sweeping those games would give the Jets nine wins and all but assure them of returning to the playoffs for the first time since 2011.

BY THE NUMBERS: 72-56 -- The margin by which the Jets have been outscored in their first game following a bye week under coach Rex Ryan. The Jets are 1-3 after the bye week, with losses to Jacksonville in 2009, Green Bay in 2010 and Seattle in 2012. The Jets’ lone win following a bye week came in 2011, when they traveled to Buffalo and beat the Bills 27-11. The Jets, of course, face the Bills this week in Buffalo.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “No. We just haven’t and I think it’s time for us to start doing that.” -- Jets QB Geno Smith, who was asked if has a theory as to why the Jets haven’t won two consecutive games yet this season.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - New York Jets - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

INJURY IMPACT

--WR Jeremy Kerley (dislocated left elbow) did not practice Friday and was ruled out against the Bills on Sunday. Kerley was injured in the first half of the Jets’ 26-20 win over the Saints on Nov. 3 and is expected to miss multiple games. Kerley, who missed a game earlier this season due to a concussion, leads the Jets with 28 catches and 347 yards and shares the team lead with two touchdowns.

--WR Santonio Holmes (hamstring) took part in limited practice again Friday and is on pace to return from a five-game absence when the Jets visit the Bills on Sunday. Coach Rex Ryan called Holmes’ hamstring injury -- which he suffered against the Titans on Sept. 29 -- the most serious hamstring injury any Jets player has suffered this season. Holmes had just 10 catches for 243 yards and one touchdown before getting hurt, but he could aid the Jets immediately against the Bills, whom he torched for five catches, a career-high 154 yards and the game-winning touchdown in a 27-20 win on Sept. 22.

--LB Garrett McIntyre (knee) was ruled out Friday. McIntyre was injured in the second half of the Jets’ 26-20 win over the Saints. He has 14 tackles this season.

--WR Stephen Hill (foot, knee) took part in all of Friday’s practice and was listed as probable to face Buffalo. Hill suffered the foot injury against the Bengals on Oct. 27 and played through the ailment against the Saints on Nov. 3, when he was held without a catch. The knee injury is a new ailment for Hill, who has 23 catches for 340 yards and one touchdown this season but just 10 catches for 107 yards and no touchdowns in the Jets’ last six games.

PLAYER NOTES

--S Rontez Miles cleared waivers Tuesday and returned to the Jets’ practice squad. Miles was released on Monday to make room for TE Kellen Winslow. Miles made his NFL debut in the Jets’ most recent game on Nov. 3, when he played on the kickoff coverage unit and was one of the Jets’ game-day captains in a 26-20 win. Miles was signed by the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of California University in Pennsylvania last spring and was among the final cuts on Aug. 31 before joining the practice squad.

--RB Mike Goodson’s bad year got worse last week, when he was indicted by a grand jury on second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon stemming from his arrest on drugs and weapons charges in New Jersey in May. The NFL punished Goodson for his drug arrest by suspending him four games for violating the league’s substance abuse policy, but the new weapons charge falls under the personal conduct policy and could subject Goodson to a fine or another suspension. Goodson made his Jets debut on Oct. 7 but played in just two games before he suffered a season-ending knee injury. He had 80 yards on nine touches (seven carries, two catches).

--K Nick Folk is on the verge of breaking Jay Feely’s team record for most consecutive field goals made. Folk has hit all 23 of his attempts this season, one shy of Feely’s record, which he set between Nov. 2, 2008 and Oct. 18, 2009. Coincidentally, Feely’s streak began and ended with games against Buffalo. Folk leads the NFL in field goals this season and has attempted almost as many field goals by himself as the only other kickers who haven’t missed a field goal this year. Denver’s Matt Prater and Jacksonville’s Josh Scobee are each 12-for-12.

GAME PLAN: After riding a dominant rushing game to upset wins over the Patriots and Saints, there’s no longer any question over the Jets’ offensive strategy. While the Jets rushed for 198 yards -- including 139 savage yards by Chris Ivory -- in the 26-20 win over the Saints, Geno Smith threw the ball just 19 times as Rex Ryan-coached teams improved to 10-0 when the starting quarterback attempts 20 passes or less. The first game against the Bills marked the coming out party for Bilal Powell, who racked up a career-high 149 yards as the Jets rushed for 182 yards overall, so it’s clear the Jets will try to pound the ball once again -- this time with Ivory. Going ground-and-pound is particularly likely given that the Bills’ secondary is healthier and better than it was when Smith racked up a career-high 331 passing yards in the 27-20 victory on Sept. 22.

The defensive objective on Sunday will be pretty simple as well: Shut down C.J. Spiller and Fred Jackson. The Bills’ 1-2 punch has specialized in breaking off big plays against the Jets over the last two years -- Spiller had a 56-yard touchdown run and a 66-yard touchdown pass against the Jets last season while Jackson busted out for a 59-yard run on Sept. 22 -- and the duo will likely be the focal point of an offense that is directed by rookie quarterback EJ Manuel and will likely be without top receivers Stevie Johnson and Robert Woods. But Spiller and Jackson are nowhere near 100 percent: Spiller has been battling an ankle injury all year and the 32-year-old Jackson has been hobbled by knee ailments. If the Jets can seal off the edges -- Spiller had just nine yards rushing in the first game of the season between the teams and Jackson’s big play happened when he wriggled free of a tackle at the line of scrimmage -- they’ll force the Bills to try to win the game with Manuel.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH: Jets RT Austin Howard vs. Bills DLE Mario Williams -- Howard has been one of the few tackles in the league to silence Williams, who has 74.5 sacks in 108 career games but none in three games against the Jets since Howard became a starter in 2012. Since signing Williams prior to last season, the Bills are 7-6 in games in which he records a sack and 2-11 when he doesn‘t, so the task for Howard is clear: Whatever he’s doing, keep doing it. It’s unlikely the Jets will ask Geno Smith to throw a lot on Sunday, but Howard containing Williams will give Smith the time he needs to complete the handful of key throws he’ll need to complement the running game.

Jets C Nick Mangold vs. Bills NT Marcell Dareus -- This will be a familiar task for Mangold, who anchored the offensive line during the ground-and-pound heyday of 2009 and 2010 and will be asked to open up holes as the Jets try to ride Chris Ivory and Bilal Powell back to the playoffs. Dareus presents a challenge for Mangold -- Pro Football Focus ranked Dareus as a top 10 nose tackle through the first half of the season -- but the Bills have surrendered the 11th-most rushing yards per game (117.3 yards per game). Their low standing isn’t a result of teams piling up rushing yardage late in blowouts: Five of the six games in which the Bills have allowed at least 100 yards have been decided by a touchdown or less. Mangold overpowering Dareus will allow the Jets to take the ball out of Smith’s hands, rely almost entirely on Ivory and Powell and shorten the game.