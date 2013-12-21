New York Jets - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - New York Jets - INSIDE SLANT

The inevitable end arrived late Monday night, though it did so in painful fashion even by New York Jets standards.

The Jets were eliminated from playoff contention when Baltimore kicker Justin Tucker drilled a 61-yard field goal with 38 seconds left to lift the Ravens to a 18-16 win over the Lions.

The odds of the Jets actually making the playoffs were almost comically slim -- the Jets had to win out while Baltimore and Miami had to lose out and Pittsburgh and San Diego each had to split their final two games -- but the official expiration of postseason hopes still hit head coach Rex Ryan hard.

”Look, it was going to be a stretch,“ Ryan said Wednesday. ”But you’re hanging on hope and so we all watched it. There’s no question I watched it, and as soon as he made it, it’s like ‘Man.’

“Your mission every year is to get into the playoffs and then let’s see what happens. Even though our hopes were slim, I’d much rather have that than be here today in front of you with no chance of making the playoffs.”

The arrival of one inevitability brings about another: Increased chatter about Ryan’s future with the Jets. Ryan’s job status beyond 2013 has been murky since last Dec. 31, when owner Woody Johnson fired general manager Mike Tannenbaum but kept Ryan, who is signed through 2014.

New general manager John Idzik was hired Jan. 24 and has continually spoken well of Ryan. But most general managers want to hire their own head coach, and the notoriously secretive Idzik has not discussed whether or not he plans to keep Ryan beyond the Jets’ season finale on Dec. 29.

Yet the Jets’ recent struggles under Ryan -- this will be the third straight year in which the Jets miss the playoffs -- mean his fate would be unclear, at best, even if he was working under a general manager who hired him.

When their teams were eliminated from contention in Week 15, Ryan and Tennessee’s Mike Munchak became the 42nd and 43rd coaches since 1990 -- when the NFL expanded the playoff field from 10 to 12 -- to preside over a team that has missed the playoffs in three straight seasons.

Of their 41 predecessors -- including Jeff Fisher, who had two three-season stretches in which the Titans didn’t make the playoffs -- 19 were fired after the third straight playoff-free season. For 13 of those coaches, the three playoff-free seasons constituted their entire body of work with the franchise.

But history suggests Ryan’s tenure and previous success with the Jets -- he is completing his fifth season and has won four playoff games -- won’t necessarily save him, either.

The most notable coach fired after failing to make the playoffs in three straight seasons was Mike Shanahan, who coached the Broncos for 14 years and won eight playoff games and two Super Bowls before he was fired following the 2008 season.

Others fired after three straight playoff-free seasons include Tom Coughlin (eight years in Jacksonville, four playoff wins), Ken Whisenhunt (six years in Arizona, four playoff wins and one Super Bowl appearance) and Norv Turner (six years in San Diego, three playoff wins).

Even if Ryan survives this winter, there’s no guarantee the ax won’t fall shortly thereafter. Of the 22 coaches retained after failing to make the playoffs in three straight seasons, 13 were fired within the next two years.

From the Jets’ perspective, it may not help Ryan’s cause that only three coaches since 1990 have presided over three straight playoff-less seasons before leading their team to the Super Bowl.

Fisher did it with the Titans in 1999 after missing the playoffs in his first four full seasons. Bill Cowher, whose Steelers missed the playoffs from 1998 through 2000, coached Pittsburgh to a Super Bowl win over Seattle following the 2005 season. The Seahawks’ coach in that Super Bowl, Mike Holmgren, failed to make the playoffs in his first three years at the helm (2000 through 2002).

Of course, Fisher and Cowher had the luxury of working for perhaps the most patient owners in the NFL. Under Bud Adams, who died Oct. 21, the Titans employed just two head coaches -- Fisher and Munchak -- since Jack Pardee was fired during the 1994 season. The Steelers have had just three head coaches since 1969. And Holmgren was also the Seahawks’ general manager, which meant he was his own boss.

Working under Woody Johnson would seem to portend well for Ryan. Johnson is a hands-on owner who has been unfailingly supportive of Ryan, whom he praised most recently during an interview with the Jets’ flagship radio station on Dec. 8.

But it is common for most owners, even the involved ones, to acquiesce to their general manager when it comes to hiring a head coach. In addition, Johnson is also known for his impatience -- he’s hired as many head coaches since buying the Jets in 2001 as the Steelers have in the last 44 years -- and for changing his mind. He was supportive of Herm Edwards and Eric Mangini, too, before pulling the plug on them following the 2005 and 2008 seasons, respectively.

As a football lifer, Ryan surely wasn’t surprised when the second half of his press conference Monday was dominated by questions about his future. Nor could those in the audience have been surprised when the confident and blunt Ryan declared he was still the best man to coach the Jets and end the franchise’s Super Bowl drought, which officially reached 45 seasons late Monday night.

”Look, I‘m a competent guy, even though I know that will be questioned a zillion times forward and backward --whatever, that’s fine,“ Ryan said. ”But I know I‘m a good football coach. I believe in this team. I believe in this organization and I‘m determined to bring a winner to this team. There’s no question about it. I know and I believe that I‘m the right guy for it.

“Now, again, I‘m not the guy making that decision, If I was, it’d be easy and you guys wouldn’t be asking me the questions anymore. But that’s not the case. Again: All I know is what I can do is get this team ready to go and play at the very best of our abilities. That’s exactly what I plan on doing.”

For at least two more games, after which Ryan must hope Johnson and/or Idzik decide history is not on their side.

SERIES HISTORY: 21st regular-season meeting. Browns lead series, 12-8. The Jets won the most recent meeting between the teams on Nov. 14, 2010, when Mark Sanchez threw a 37-yard touchdown pass to Santonio Holmes with 16 seconds left in overtime to give the Jets a 26-20 win. That Jets-Browns game also marked the first time the Rex Ryan-coached Jets played against a defense coordinated by his twin brother, Rob. Dating back to 1990, the Jets and Browns have split their last eight meetings, seven of which have been decided by a touchdown or less.

NFL Team Report - New York Jets - NOTES, QUOTES

--For a guy who loathes talking to the press, wide receiver Santonio Holmes sure has a knack for generating headlines -- and creating headaches for his bosses.

Holmes, whose press conferences have all the ambiance and frivolity of a hostage interrogation for all involved, had another uniquely Holmes-ian moment Wednesday, when he said he didn’t watch any of the Ravens-Lions game Monday night and that he had no reaction to the Ravens’ win, which eliminated the Jets from playoff contention.

“I didn’t find out until meetings this morning that we were eliminated,” Holmes said. “It didn’t bother me.”

In fairness to Holmes, he said his lack of reaction was due to the predicament the Jets created for themselves by losing four of five games following the bye -- a stretch in which they went from 5-4 and holding sole possession of the second wild card to needing multiple miracles in order to back into the playoffs with an 8-8 record.

“(Baltimore) did what they had to do and we didn‘t,” Holmes said.

Still, chances are the “it didn’t bother me” comment will be the one that sticks and further enhances Holmes’ apathetic reputation -- a reputation he last polished a mere three days earlier. After the Jets’ 30-20 loss to the Panthers on Sunday, Holmes said he didn’t regret calling the Carolina secondary the weak link of a stout defense -- even though Panthers cornerbacks and safeties told Jets receivers all day that they were looking to prove Holmes wrong,

The good news for the Jets is they almost certainly only have another two games to worry about Holmes and the controversies he’ll create when he does speak. Holmes is a prime candidate to be released once the new league year begins in March, which will absolve the Jets of the final two years and $17.25 million -- none guaranteed -- of the five-year deal he signed after the lockout in 2011.

The ever-unpredictable Holmes said Wednesday he’d be willing to take a pay cut -- just as he did last March, when his salary was slashed by more than $3 million -- in order to stay with the Jets and potentially play out the rest of his career under Rex Ryan.

“I would love to play for him for the next couple years and even retire here, he and I both,” Holmes said.

Not likely.

--After several weeks of crunching increasingly unlikely playoff scenarios for the Jets, it’s time to gaze towards reality: The Jets’ spot in the 2014 draft.

The Jets, one of three 6-8 teams in the NFL, currently occupy the 13th slot in the draft order, one spot behind Pittsburgh and one spot ahead of St. Louis due to the strength of schedule tiebreakers.

Technically, the Jets could still draft anywhere from third (in the quite unlikely event that the five 4-10 teams all win out, nobody else loses 11 games and the Jets have the weakest strength of schedule of the 6-10 teams) to 19th (in the also unlikely event that the Jets win out and have the strongest strength of schedule of any 8-8 team).

The Jets drafted ninth overall in 2013 after finishing 6-10 in 2012, their worst record since they went 4-12 in Herm Edwards’ final year as head coach in 2005.

BY THE NUMBERS: 1992-1997 -- That’s the last time the Jets went at least three consecutive seasons without making the playoffs. The Jets, of course, were assured of missing the postseason for a third straight year when they were eliminated from contention Monday night by virtue of Baltimore’s win over Detroit.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I felt like I got kicked in the head.” -- Jets head coach Rex Ryan on his reaction Monday night when Justin Tucker kicked a 61-yard field goal to give the Ravens a 18-16 win and eliminate the Jets from playoff contention.

AFC PLAYOFFS AT A GLANCE:

CLINCHED: Denver - playoff spot; Indianapolis - AFC South; Kansas City - playoff spot

DENVER BRONCOS

Denver clinches AFC West division and a first-round bye with:

1) DEN win + KC loss

Denver clinches home-field advantage throughout AFC playoffs with:

1) DEN win + KC loss + NE loss or tie

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

New England clinches AFC East division with:

1) NE win or tie OR

2) MIA loss or tie

New England clinches a first-round bye with:

1) NE win + CIN loss or tie + IND loss or tie OR

2) NE tie + CIN loss + IND loss

New England clinches a playoff spot with:

1) CIN loss or tie

CINCINNATI BENGALS

Cincinnati clinches AFC North division with:

1) CIN win + BAL loss or tie OR

2) CIN tie + BAL loss

Cincinnati clinches a playoff spot with:

1) CIN win + MIA loss or tie OR

2) CIN tie + MIA loss

BALTIMORE RAVENS

Baltimore clinches a playoff spot with:

1) BAL win + MIA loss + SD loss or tie

MIAMI DOLPHINS

Miami clinches a playoff spot with:

1) MIA win + BAL loss + CIN loss

NFL Team Report - New York Jets - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

With the Jets officially eliminated from the playoff race, the final two weeks of the season should theoretically be about getting youngsters some playing time as new general manager John Idzik evaluates for 2014 and beyond.

But a pretty good case could be made that the entire season has been an open tryout for younger players -- few of whom have earned a “callback.”

As coach Rex Ryan famously noted earlier this month, five of the Jets’ seven draft picks are starting. But only Sheldon Richardson, a leading candidate for NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors, has proven he’s a long-term building block. Quarterback Geno Smith, fullback Tommy Bohanon, guard Brian Winters and cornerback Dee Milliner have, more often than not, been among the worst players in the league at their position.

The struggles of Smith, Bohanon, Winters and Milliner are concerning. Even more alarming, though, is the dearth of players awaiting an opportunity to prove -- or disprove -- they should be considered for roles by Idzik as he begins preparing for next season.

The Jets have just six active second-year players on their roster, three of whom -- linebackers Quinton Coples and Demario Davis and defensive lineman Damon Harrison -- are established as starters. The three others -- safeties Antonio Allen, Josh Bush and Jaiquawn Jarrett -- all had their development delayed by the ill-fated Ed Reed signing and could certainly help their causes over the next two weeks.

But the remainder of the Jets’ first-year or rookie players are unsigned free agents (Saalim Hakim, Chris Pantale, Matt Simms, Zach Sudfeld) who look like bottom-of-the-roster material at best, as well as 2013 draftees Oday Aboushi and Will Campbell, neither of whom have played a down this season.

Having so few youngsters to audition over the final two weeks is another indication that ex-general manager Mike Tannenbaum left the Jets with one of the least-talented rosters in the NFL -- and that Idzik, at least in his first season, has done little in the way of upgrading.

PLAYER NOTES

--WR Dwight Jones was signed to the practice squad Wednesday. Jones originally signed with Houston as an undrafted free agent in 2012 but retired to care for his infant son, Deizean, who had numerous birth defects and died in June 2013. Jones played collegiately at North Carolina, where he had 85 catches for 1,196 yards and 12 touchdowns during his senior year in 2011.

--K Nick Folk is closing in on a trio of franchise records. With 30 field goals in 31 attempts, Folk is four field goals shy of tying Jim Turner’s single-season record, which he set during the Super Bowl season in 1968. With a 96.8 conversion rate, Folk is also on pace to shatter the team record set in 2006 by Mike Nugent, who was 24-of-27 (88.9 percent). Folk has hit three field goals of 50 yards or longer, which leaves him one shy of John Hall’s single-season record set in 1997.

--LB Calvin Pace, in the midst of a resurgent season at age 33, said Wednesday he would like to play two more years. Pace was cut by the Jets in a salary cap move in February but was re-signed in April and has racked up a career-high nine sacks, more than he had the previous two years combined (7.5 sacks). Pace is a free agent following the season.

INJURY IMPACT

--CB Ellis Lankster (jaw) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday. Lankster, a versatile backup in the Jets’ secondary, was injured in the fourth quarter of the Jets’ 30-20 loss to the Panthers on Sunday. He had one tackle Sunday and has four tackles this year.

--DT Sheldon Richardson (wrist, finger) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday. Richardson, who was later seen in the locker room with tape around his right pinkie finger, has also battled a chronic shoulder injury this year. He played 51 of the Jets’ 64 snaps on defense in the 30-20 loss to the Panthers on Sunday, when he also rushed for a one-yard touchdown.

--RT Austin Howard (knee) fully participated in practice Wednesday. Howard appeared to suffer a leg or knee injury in the second quarter of the Jets’ 30-20 loss to the Panthers on Sunday but he missed just two snaps -- the first two snaps he’s missed this season -- and finished the game. Howard has made 30 straight starts for the Jets since winning the right tackle job during training camp in 2012.

OFFICIAL FRIDAY INJURY REPORT:

CLEVELAND BROWNS

--OUT: TE Jordan Cameron (concussion), G John Greco (knee), TE Andre Smith (calf).

--QUESTIONABLE:WR Davone Bess (not injury related), CB Joe Haden (hip).

--PROBABLE: LB Tank Carder (shoulder), P Spencer Lanning (left knee), LB Eric Martin (illness), RB Willis McGahee (concussion, knee), DE Ahtyba Rubin (calf), T Mitchell Schwartz (toe), T Joe Thomas (back), S T.J. Ward (shoulder)

NEW YORK JETS

--PROBABLE:LB Quinton Coples (shoulder), CB Antonio Cromartie (hip), DT Kenrick Ellis (back), WR Santonio Holmes (foot, hamstring), T Austin Howard (knee), WR Jeremy Kerley (elbow), CB Ellis Lankster (jaw), LB Garrett McIntyre (knee, elbow), WR David Nelson (ribs), S Ed Reed (not injury related), DT Sheldon Richardson (wrist, finger), DE Muhammad Wilkerson (wrist), TE Kellen Winslow (knee)

GAME PLAN:

Their playoff hopes are extinguished, but December hasn’t been a total loss for the Jets. Over the last two games, a workable template has been established for Geno Smith, who is utilizing his legs (94 yards on 11 carries) and proving at least somewhat reliable in a high-percentage passing game. Smith is 31-of-53 in the last two games, the first time he has completed at least 53 percent of his passes in consecutive games since Oct. 7-13 against the Falcons and Steelers. He also has two touchdowns and two interceptions in the last two games, the first time this season he has thrown fewer picks than scores in back-to-back contests. Baby steps, certainly, but progress nonetheless. Expect the Jets to play it safe again Sunday and to try and eat up clock and yardage with short passes against the Browns, whose stingy run defense -- they are limiting opponents to 3.7 yards per carry, the third-lowest figure in the league -- will make it tough to increase the workload of Chris Ivory, who is averaging 5.7 yards per carry in his last six games but hasn’t carried the ball more than 18 times in that stretch.

The Jets’ league-best run defense has faltered a bit over the last three weeks, a stretch in which the Dolphins, Raiders and Panthers have posted the three best single-game rushing efforts by an opponent this season. Don’t expect the Browns -- who may be down to fourth-stringer Edwin Baker if nominal starter Willis McGahee can’t play because of a concussion -- to continue the trend. Instead, the Jets’ much-maligned secondary will have its hands full trying to minimize the damage inflicted by second-year wide receiver Josh Gordon, who has an NFL-high 1,497 receiving yards despite playing in just 12 games. Antonio Cromartie must contain Gordon and force the Browns to rely on the short passing game. That task will get tougher for the Jets if tight end Jordan Cameron (concussion) is cleared to play. A healthy Cameron should mean a heavy dose of Antonio Allen, the only Jets safety to have any success limiting Rob Gronkowski and Jimmy Graham earlier this year.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH:

--Jets DE Muhammad Wilkerson vs. Browns RT Mitchell Schwartz -- Wilkerson has faded a bit over the past few weeks, but he’s still a Pro Bowl-bound budding superstar capable of single-handedly taking over a game. The Browns have absorbed 43 sacks, but the offensive line has performed much better with Jason Campbell (10 sacks in seven games) behind center than the statue-like Brandon Weeden (27 sacks in eight games). Campbell has been solid, if not spectacular, for the Browns and can turn this game into the type of shootout the Jets can’t win -- as long as Schwartz and whomever else is tasked with taking on the versatile Wilkerson keeps Wilkerson from Campbell, who suffered a concussion Nov. 25 and missed the next week’s game.

--Jets CB Antonio Cromartie vs. Browns WR Josh Gordon -- In going against the freakish Gordon, Cromartie can either salvage something from the worst season of his nine-year career, or sink to new lows. Despite missing the first two games of the season due to a drug suspension, Gordon leads the NFL in receiving yards (1,467) and yards per catch (19.8) and also has the longest touchdown catch of the year (95 yards). Gordon had 498 receiving yards in consecutive games against the Steelers and Jacksonville on Nov, 25 and Dec. 1 -- an NFL record for a two-game span and more yards than any Jets receiver has ALL YEAR. There’s almost no chance of completely shutting down Gordon, who has seven 100-yard receiving games this year. But Cromartie -- and whomever else Rex Ryan assigns to Gordon -- must keep him from posting video game numbers if the Jets hope to win their home finale.