New York Jets - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - New York Jets - INSIDE SLANT

New York Jets head coach Rex Ryan’s job status has been the source of much conjecture ever since owner Woody Johnson deviated from the norm last Dec. 31, when he fired general manager Mike Tannenbaum on “Black Monday” while retaining Ryan.

The 2013 edition of “Black Monday” arrives this Monday. And might Johnson once again generate headlines with an unusual decision?

Most owners would believe there’s only two choices to make with Ryan: Fire him or retain him with an extension that ensures he doesn’t enter 2014, the last year of his current contract, as a true lame duck.

But for better and for worse, Johnson isn’t like most owners. So might he once again zig where others would zag -- this time by neither firing Ryan nor extending him and simply allowing him to coach out the final year of his contract?

Such a move would be decidedly unusual. Only one team in recent years has allowed its head coach to coach as a lame duck. And the 2010 Panthers were an abject disaster under John Fox, who was not retained after a 2-14 season.

Keeping Ryan could make it difficult for Ryan to retain assistant coaches, invite even more frequent chatter about Ryan’s future and delay first-year general manager John Idzik’s ability to put his stamp on the organization.

But Ryan managed to find six new assistant coaches despite his borderline lame-duck status this season, when he was entering the penultimate year of his contract under a new general manager.

And as recently as the Tim Tebow fiasco, Johnson clearly seems to enjoy presiding over a team that generates daily headlines. A lame-duck season for Ryan would keep the Jets in the news, regardless of how they fare.

There’s also a decent case to be made that Idzik and Ryan could each benefit from one more season of the status quo. Idzik’s track record in player procurement during his first 11 months on the job has been decidedly spotty. Does Johnson trust Idzik to fire Ryan and find the coach who can end a Super Bowl drought that is now 45 seasons (and counting)?

Ryan’s recent track record isn’t all that great, either: The Jets reached the AFC Championship Game in his first two years but are just 21-26 in the last three seasons. If the Jets don’t win on Sunday, they will have enjoyed exactly one two-game winning streak in the last two seasons.

But Ryan has addressed his perennial weakness -- offense -- by finding a coordinator in Marty Mornhinweg who can actually take the Jets out of the stone ages. A second season would provide a better idea if the Ryan-Mornhinweg partnership can work long-term -- and a better idea if they can make things work with rookie quarterback Geno Smith, who has displayed dramatic improvement since Ryan benched him at halftime of the 23-3 loss to Miami on Dec. 1.

Retaining Ryan could also allow Johnson to shape himself as a populist owner while subtly ensuring he absorbs little of the blame or criticism if the move doesn’t work out.

Jets players have been unanimous in their support of Ryan. By retaining Ryan, Johnson could further win over the locker room while placing Ryan’s job security squarely on the shoulders of the players, who would need to perform better next year or else.

Nobody knows what Johnson is thinking, or what kind of pitches he’s hearing behind the scenes from Idzik, Ryan and others. But whether because of a maverick streak, indecision, his well-established fondness for Ryan or some combination thereof, Johnson proved last “Black Monday” that he’s not afraid to stand out from his peers. Nobody should be stunned if Johnson does the same thing this Monday.

SERIES HISTORY: 96th regular-season meeting, Jets lead series, 49-45-1. The Dolphins routed the Jets, 23-3, in the first meeting of the season Dec. 1. Jets quarterback Geno Smith was benched at halftime after going just 4-of-10 for 29 yards and one interception. Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill, on the other hand, was 28-of-43 in torching the Jets for 331 yards and two touchdowns. A win by the Jets will result in a split of the season series for the fourth straight season. The Jets’ last win over the Dolphins, a 23-20 overtime victory on Sept. 23, 2012, improved them to 5-0-1 all-time against the Dolphins in overtime games, including a 51-45 shootout win on Sept. 21, 1986 and a 40-37 win on Oct. 23, 2000 -- i.e. the “Monday Night Miracle” in which the Jets scored 33 points in the fourth quarter and overtime to stun Miami. The Dolphins won the only post-season game between the teams by beating the Jets 14-0 in the 1982 AFC Championship Game, better known as the “Mud Bowl.”

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - New York Jets - NOTES, QUOTES

--The Jets helped coach Rex Ryan’s cause on Sunday -- and may not have hurt their draft status much, if at all, in the process.

The Jets fell one spot in the 2014 draft order -- from 13th to 14th -- following their 24-13 win over the Browns. The Jets are one of four 7-8 teams and are third in the draft order behind Detroit and Pittsburgh and ahead of St. Louis.

With a loss on Sunday, the Jets could still draft as high as ninth, if the three 6-9 teams -- the Bills, Titans and Giants -- all win this week while all the other 7-8 teams win and the Jets’ strength of schedule (.489) remains weaker than those of the Bills, Titans and Giants. The easier strength of schedule wins the tiebreaker and drafts earlier.

The Jets could also end up among nine teams with 8-8 records, in which case they could fall as far as 18th, as their strength of schedule is currently tougher than that of 8-7 teams Chicago, Baltimore, Dallas and San Diego.

--Depending on how they fare this week, the Jets could finish anywhere from second to fourth in the AFC East.

A win by the Jets will assure them of a second-place finish by virtue of a better division record than Miami (3-3 for the Jets, 2-4 for the Dolphins). It would be the Jets’ fourth second-place finish in five years.

A loss to the Dolphins, coupled with a loss by the Bills to the Patriots, would lock up a third-place finish for the Jets, which would be their first since the 2008 team went 9-7.

And a loss to the Dolphins plus a Bills win would drop the Jets into last place for the second straight year. The Jets would lose the tiebreaker to the Bills by virtue of a worse division record (2-4 for the Jets, 3-3 for the Bills).

BY THE NUMBERS: 11 -- The number of times the Jets have played the Dolphins in the regular-season finale. The Dolphins are by far the Jets’ most frequent season finale opponent. The Bills are second with six season finales against the Jets.

QUOTE TO NOTE: ”It’s not like ‘Survivor,’ where I‘m trying to get their vote or something like that. -- Jets head coach Rex Ryan on those who criticize him for failing to develop a consistent offense in his five seasons at the helm.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - New York Jets - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

FRIDAY INJURY REPORT

NEW YORK JETS at MIAMI DOLPHINS

NEW YORK JETS

--QUESTIONABLE: CB Ellis Lankster (jaw).

--PROBABLE: LB Quinton Coples (shoulder), CB Antonio Cromartie (hip), LB Demario Davis (thumb), DT Kenrick Ellis (back), WR Santonio Holmes (foot, hamstring), T Austin Howard (knee), RB Chris Ivory (quadricep, ankle), WR Jeremy Kerley (elbow), S Dawan Landry (hand), C Nick Mangold (toe), LB Garrett McIntyre (knee), S Ed Reed (not injury related), DT Sheldon Richardson (finger, shoulder), DE Muhammad Wilkerson (wrist), TE Kellen Winslow (knee, illness).

MIAMI DOLPHINS

--QUESTIONABLE: RB Daniel Thomas (ankle).

--PROBABLE: S Chris Clemons (knee, hamstring), WR Brian Hartline (knee), S Don Jones (elbow, abdomen), LB Koa Misi (triceps), WR Marlon Moore (wrist), DT Jared Odrick (wrist), DT Paul Soliai (ankle), QB Ryan Tannehill (knee), CB Jamar Taylor (hamstring).

--No matter how they fare Sunday, the Jets will finish with a better record than in 2012, when a 6-10 season and the firing of general manager Mike Tannenbaum led to the infusion of 14 new starters for Opening Day 2013.

But no matter how the Jets fare Sunday, the overhaul will continue next spring and summer. At the very least, the season finale will be the swan song in a Jets uniform for the overpaid and underachieving receiver Santonio Holmes, who is sure to be released shortly after or before the start of the new league year on March 11.

Offensive line starters Willie Colon and Austin Howard and tight end Jeff Cumberland are all free agents. The Jets may look to upgrade at both quarterback and fullback, where Geno Smith and Tommy Bohanon had more downs than ups as rookies.

The Jets have more building blocks on defense, where Muhammad Wilkerson, Sheldon Richardson, Quinton Coples and Demario Davis should anchor the unit into the next decade. But the resurgent Calvin Pace is a free agent, as is strong safety Dawan Landry. Rookie cornerback Dee Milliner seems likely to face some competition, at the very least, for his job after a spotty NFL debut. And former All-Pro cornerback Antonio Cromartie, whose play slipped badly this year due to injury, is no sure thing to return at his 2014 salary cap figure of $14.98 million.

There almost certainly won’t be 14 new starters for the Jets come Week 1 of the 2014 season. But the Jets of next September will look far different than the Jets of this Sunday.

PLAYER NOTES

--WR David Nelson signed a two-year contract extension with the Jets. Metro newspaper reported the deal Thursday. Nelson was signed by the Jets as a free agent Oct. 1 and quickly emerged as a reliable target for rookie quarterback Geno Smith. Despite playing in just 11 games, Nelson ranks third on the Jets in receptions (31) and fourth in receiving yards (357).

--DT Sheldon Richardson learned Tuesday he was fined $15,000 by the NFL for the roughing the passer penalty he drew in the second quarter of the Jets’ 24-13 win over the Browns on Sunday. Richardson, who took to Twitter after the game to complain about the penalty, said Thursday he is appealing the fine.

INJURY IMPACT

--CB Ellis Lankster (jaw) was listed as out on Thursday’s practice report. Lankster told the New York Metro newspaper Thursday that he had his wisdom teeth removed during the Jets’ bye week in November and that he developed an infection at the surgical site when he was hit in the jaw during the fourth quarter of the Jets loss to the Panthers on Dec. 15. Lankster was listed as probable on the injury report last Friday but was inactive for the 24-13 win over the Browns.

--CB Antonio Cromartie (hip) told reporters Thursday that he will meet with doctors in January to determine if his chronically sore right hip needs to be surgically repaired in the offseason. Cromartie suffered a right hip fracture in 2008 and hadn’t experienced any complications until this year. Cromartie has played in all 15 games this year but has struggled through the worst season of his career. He was listed as a limited participant in practice on the Wednesday and Thursday injury reports.

--TE Kellen Winslow (illness) did not practice Thursday after he was sent home from the Jets complex. Winslow was also listed as out on Wednesday’s injury report, but he regularly misses midweek practices as part of the maintenance program for his chronically sore knees. Winslow has 30 catches for 354 yards and two touchdowns in 11 games this year.

GAME PLAN:

Four weeks after Geno Smith bottomed out by getting benched at halftime of a 23-3 loss to Miami, he can finish up an impressive December revival by showing the Dolphins the reliable and improvisational quarterback he has become over the last three games, the best three-game stretch he’s had since Sept. 22-Oct. 7. It’s far too early to declare the new Smith is here to stay, of course, but if Smith can continue completing high-percentage passes and making plays with his legs, it’ll open up running lanes for the ferocious Chris Ivory.

Smith won’t be the only Jets player looking for redemption on Sunday. The Jets’ pass defense was shredded by the Dolphins on Dec. 1, when the trio of Mike Wallace, Brian Hartline and Charles Clay racked up 289 yards on 23 catches. The likes of Antonio Cromartie, Dee Milliner, Dawan Landry and David Harris need to minimize the Dolphins’ pass-catching trio and force Miami to rely on running back Lamar Miller, who was the first opposing running back to crack the Jets’ seemingly impenetrable run defense when he rushed for 72 yards on 22 carries on Dec. 1. But chipping away at the Jets with the run is an entirely different concept than trying to win the game on the ground.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH:

--Jets CBs Antonio Cromartie or Dee Milliner vs. Dolphins WR Mike Wallace -- Milliner earned the third in-game benching of his rookie season Dec. 1, when Wallace took a short pass from Ryan Tannehill, eluded a feeble tackling attempt by Milliner and coasted into the end zone. Milliner has actually been pretty good since then, though, and he rewarded Rex Ryan’s faith in him by shutting down Josh Gordon last week. Whether Ryan decides to keep riding the hot hand in Milliner -- or if he decides to go with Cromartie because expecting two straight shutdown performances by Milliner would be the football equivalent of hitting on 19 at the blackjack table -- whomever is assigned to Wallace will have the task of slowing down Wallace, who has averaged 15.5 yards per catch over the last five weeks, and forcing the Dolphins to try to win the game on the ground.

--Jets OLB Calvin Pace vs. Dolphins RT Tyson Clabo -- There’s no better opponent for a pass rusher looking to end a career season in style than Miami. Ryan Tannehill has been victimized by the infamous upheaval along the offensive line to the tune of a team-record 58 sacks -- 22 more than any other quarterback in Dolphins history. Pace has 10 sacks at age 33 and could bolster that total as well as his case for another contract by teeing off on Clabo, who has succeeded Jonathan Martin to mixed results. With the Dolphins in must-win mode, don’t be surprised if they also stick tight end Charles Clay on Pace in hopes of keeping Tannehill upright.