New York Jets - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - New York Jets - INSIDE SLANT

New York Jets fans are probably worried about their favorite team’s 1-2 start. Judging by the odd baseball analogy head coach Rex Ryan invoked on Wednesday, he might be even more concerned than the diehards.

“In the NFL, it’s the equivalent of a 10-game losing streak when you lose one game,” Ryan said. “So, we’re on a 20-game losing streak.”

Slow down, Rex. For the record, six baseball teams since 1900 have lost at least 20 games in a row. This losing streak is the 11th time in six seasons under Ryan that the Jets have lost at least two straight.

So while Ryan’s math is accurate -- NFL teams play one-tenth as many games as Major League Baseball teams -- his correlation is off. But that may be the way he wants it as the Jets head into what amounts to a must-win game this weekend against the Detroit Lions at MetLife Stadium.

”If that talks about sense of urgency, then yeah, there’s a huge sense of urgency,“ Ryan said. ”In Major League Baseball they play 162. That’s why I think football is one of the greatest things and people love it, because it’s that important.

“Look, we don’t want to dig ourselves in any further hole than we’re in. so we’ve got to find a way against a good opponent.”

History suggests the Jets’ playoff hopes will be flickering at best if they fall to 1-3 this weekend. Of the 288 teams to reach the playoffs since the field expanded to 12 teams in 1990, only 25 did so after starting 1-3. Two teams did it last year (Philadelphia and Carolina).

The good news for the Jets is they could make a pretty good case that they’re not far away from being 3-0. The Jets, of course, blew an 18-point lead against Green Bay on Sept. 14 and had the potential game-tying touchdown negated after someone other than Ryan called timeout from the sideline in the fourth quarter of a 31-24 loss.

In Monday’s 27-19 loss to Chicago, the Jets fell into a 14-0 hole thanks to two turnovers in the first six minutes but had a chance to tie the game in the final minute, though it would have required a subsequent two-point conversion.

“We feel as though if we (made) enough plays in our previous two, we (had) a shot to win them,” quarterback Geno Smith said.

Of course, that’s the bad news: The Jets didn’t make the plays, and in fact cost themselves chances at victory with ill-timed mistakes. Smith has thrown two interceptions in the red zone in the last two weeks as well as the pick-six that began Monday’s loss while the Jets dropped a pair of interceptions against the Bears on Monday, when quarterback Jay Cutler led Chicago on a seemingly effortless six-play touchdown drive to open the second half.

“We all expected our record to be different, but it is what it is right now,” Ryan said Tuesday as he unwittingly echoed Patriots coach Bill Belichick. “We’re 1-2 and we’re not going to dwell on it.”

But if the Jets feel like they’re 10-20, well, Ryan probably figures that’s not the worst thing in the world, either.

SERIES HISTORY: 13th regular-season meeting. Series is tied, 6-6. The teams last met on Nov. 7, 2010, when the Jets beat the Lions, 23-20, in overtime at Ford Field. The Jets trailed 20-10 with less than five minutes left but stormed back and tied the game on Nick Folk’s 36-yard field goal as time expired. The Jets won the overtime coin toss and marched 56 yards in four plays before Folk kicked a 30-yard field goal. It was the third straight win in the series for the Jets. The most memorable game between the teams took place Dec. 21, 1997, when the Lions edged the Jets, 13-10, in the season finale to knock the Jets out of wild-card contention. With a chance to take the lead in the fourth quarter, head coach Bill Parcells called a halfback option and RB Leon Johnson threw an interception into the end zone. Lions RB Barry Sanders rushed for 184 yards as he became the third player in league history to reach 2,000 yards in a single season.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - New York Jets - NOTES, QUOTES

--As the saying goes, you can’t make the team in the trainer’s room. Nor, as Dee Milliner is learning, can he make the Pro Bowl in the trainer’s room.

Milliner made headlines in July by declaring he was the best cornerback in the NFL, but injuries continue to threaten his promising career. Milliner suffered a high ankle sprain during a workout Aug. 10 and missed the rest of the preseason as well as the regular-season opener Sept. 7.

He returned to action Sept. 14, but appeared hobbled in a 31-24 loss to Green Bay that was low-lighted by Milliner getting burned for an 80-yard touchdown by Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson. Milliner then suffered a quad strain in practice four days later that forced him to miss Monday’s loss to Chicago.

Milliner’s injury history is doubly concerning given the ailments he accumulated in college at Alabama. He underwent five surgeries, including one on each shoulder.

Head coach Rex Ryan has appeared impatient with Milliner, whom he urged to get into better shape last spring. Ryan struck a slightly more conciliatory, if somewhat passive-aggressive, tone on Wednesday, when he was asked if he was getting frustrated by Milliner’s inability to stay on the field.

”I’d be lying if I said there wasn‘t,“ Ryan said. ”Because you know the guy is an outstanding athlete and a guy that I think is going to be an outstanding player. And it just seems like little things, but it’s not. Those things happen and it’s certainly not his fault. It just unfortunately sometimes those things happen.

“In college he had injuries, but he played in games. He was able to battle through them. But here sometimes you get these things, these soft tissue injuries and little things like that (that) can be bothersome. Hopefully he’s able to get out there, but we’ll see.”

--As poorly as the Jets played for much of Monday’s 27-19 loss to the Bears, a case could have been made that questionable officiating cost the Jets a chance at pulling off the win.

In the first quarter, cornerback Darrin Walls was whistled for pass interference on Bears wide receiver Alshon Jeffery inside the Jets’ 10-yard line, though replays showed nothing more than incidental contact. The Bears scored a touchdown three plays later to extend their lead to 14-0.

The most obvious blown call happened in the final two minutes of the first half. With the Jets down 17-13, linebacker David Harris busted through and forced a fumble as he sacked Bears quarterback Jay Cutler. Officials initially ruled Cutler was down by contact, but linebacker Demario Davis picked up the loose ball and jogged untouched into the end zone for what would have been a go-ahead touchdown.

Upon review, the call was overturned, but the touchdown didn’t count because the play had been whistled dead. The Jets went three-and-out on the subsequent possession.

Ryan made it clear he was disgusted with the officiating on Monday night but declined to complain during a conference call Tuesday.

“There were plenty of opportunities for us to win the game without worrying about officials and all of that stuff,” Ryan said. “We have to focus on what we can control and that’s it. Sometimes you have calls go for you and sometimes they work against you. Our deal is just to be the best team that we can possibly be and control what we can control.”

BY THE NUMBERS: 2 -- The number of times, prior to this season, the Jets played NFC foes in three consecutive games. In 1982, the Jets hosted Green Bay, visited Detroit and hosted Tampa Bay from Nov. 28 through Dec. 12. In 2001, the Jets hosted St. Louis and visited Carolina and New Orleans from Oct. 21 through Nov. 4.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m crazy, but I‘m not that crazy.” -- Rex Ryan on not playing single coverage against Lions WR Calvin Johnson.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - New York Jets - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

PLAYER NOTES

--CB LeQuan Lewis was signed by the Jets to the active roster on Wednesday. Lewis was among the Jets’ final cuts on Aug. 31 but was re-signed to the practice squad a day later. Lewis has spent time with seven different NFL teams, but this is the first time he has made an active roster.

--CB Marcus Williams was signed by the Jets to their practice squad on Wednesday. Williams, who won two national championships at FCS power North Dakota State, worked out for the Jets earlier in the week. He spent training camp with Houston.

--CB Brandon Smith was signed by the Jets to their practice squad on Tuesday, a few hours after working out for the team. Smith has spent time with Carolina, Seattle, Green Bay and Buffalo.

--LB Jeremiah George was signed by the Jaguars off the Jets’ practice squad on Tuesday. George was among the Jets’ final cuts on Aug. 31 but was re-signed to the practice squad a day later. The Jets selected him in the fifth round of this year’s draft.

GAME PLAN: This is going to sound familiar on both sides of the ball. With Geno Smith struggling and his job security becoming a topic of discussion -- outside the Jets’ offices if not in it -- Marty Mornhinweg is going to have to get back to emphasizing the run and providing Smith plenty of opportunity to complete low-risk short passes. Expect plenty of RB Chris Ivory, who caught almost as many passes Monday (four) as he had in his entire career (six), as well as an emphasis on getting passes to always reliable slot receiver Jeremy Kerley.

On defense, the Jets will need to attack the Lions with seven-man fronts in hopes of harassing QB Matthew Stafford into falling into his old bad habits. The Jets’ undermanned secondary has little hope of containing All-World WR Calvin Johnson and will need to take advantage of any mistakes made by Stafford -- unlike Monday, when LB Demario Davis and CB Antonio Allen each dropped easy interceptions.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Jets CBs Antonio Allen and Dee Milliner vs. Lions WR Calvin Johnson: Rex Ryan said Wednesday he wasn’t going to roll single coverage on the future Hall of Famer Johnson. It may not matter. The freakish Johnson going against a hobbled Milliner and an inexperienced Allen may still be the mismatch of the century. The only hope the Jets have of containing Johnson is to limit his yards after the catch, which is at least a strength of Allen‘s.

--Jets DE Muhammad Wilkerson vs. Lions LT Riley Reiff or RT LaAdrian Waddle. Wilkerson dodged an injury scare Monday night and should be good to go despite a knee contusion. As was the case against the Bears, the only hope of slowing down a potent aerial offense is to get to the quarterback. Matthew Stafford is plenty elusive and has only been sacked three times in the first seven games, but if anyone can get Stafford out of the pocket and into the way of LBs David Harris and Demario Davis, it’s Wilkerson.