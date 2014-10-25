New York Jets - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - New York Jets - INSIDE SLANT

New York Jets general manager John Idzik insisted Monday that last week’s acquisition of wide receiver Percy Harvin wasn’t a reaction to the increasing criticism against questionable personnel moves he made in 22 months with the team.

“Pure and simple, this movie is like any other move,” Idzik said during a rare press conference at the Jets’ training complex in Florham Park, N.J. “It’s a move to improve the Jets.”

Whether he intended to or not, Idzik also improved his own image by making the splashy trade. Idzik has been thrifty and conservative throughout his tenure, during which he’s hoarded draft picks and signed only one free agent D wide receiver Eric Decker D to a deal that guarantees him at least $10 million and lasts for longer than three years.

The Jets began this season with more than $21 million in cap space, a surplus for which Idzik was mocked when the Jets’ threadbare secondary fell apart and quarterback Geno Smith had no game-breaking weaponry to throw to during a 1-6 start that has the Jets in contention for the no. 1 pick next May instead of a playoff berth.

But Idzik dipped into what owner Woody Johnson would call a “rainy day fund” by acquiring Harvin, who will cost the Jets $6.48 million the rest of the season as well as a conditional sixth-round pick. Trading a late-round pick might not sound like much, except this is Idzik, who didn’t deal any of the Jets’ 12 picks in May’s draft.

“If there is a chance for us to improve our team, no matter what time of year it is, whether it be early-to-mid October or early-to-mid April, we are going to do it,” Idzik said. “When this chance presented itself, we felt like we wanted to take advantage of it. Percy can come in here and help our squad.”

Of that there seems little doubt. Harvin has 30 all-purpose touchdowns D 20 receiving and five apiece rushing and returning D in just 60 NFL games. He will immediately become the Jets’ kick returner, solidifying a spot that has been a revolving door since Joe McKnight was released prior to the 2013 season, and should also be used in a variety of ways on offense as the Jets try to bring some life to an anemic unit.

But rest assured people will be watching to see if Harvin hurts the Jets as much or more than he helps them. The Seahawks dumped Harvin just 20 months after acquiring him from the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for three draft picks and immediately signing him to a six-year, $67 million contract.

Stories of Harvin’s disruptiveness in Seattle began sprouting up immediately after the trade was announced. He fought ex-teammate Golden Tate and left Tate with a black eye in the week leading up to the Super Bowl in February. He also got into an altercation this summer with fellow wide receiver Doug Baldwin.

ESPN reported Sunday that the Seahawks were so eager to move Harvin that they would have released him if they didn’t find a trade partner.

Harvin also rankled teammates and coaches at the University of Florida, where he played for the renegade Gators under Urban Meyer, and with the Vikings.

Idzik, who signed two players who eventually went AWOL on the Jets in running back Mike Goodson and cornerback Dimitri Patterson, said he did his due diligence on Harvin and that he benefited from knowing the staff in Seattle, where Idzik was an assistant general manager for six seasons prior to joining the Jets.

“We did a ton of background,” Idzik said. “No different in this case. I just so happen to know a lot of people in Seattle very closely. So I guess I had that advantage too. We had very forthright conversations about Percy and what happened there. I decided it was prudent to move forward.”

Harvin acknowledged the tussles with Tate and Baldwin on Monday but said he didn’t believe he had anger management issues. He also said the Jets encouraged him to view the trade as a fresh start by wiping the slate clean.

“The coaching staff, the management, on to the owner, they’re not worried about (his past),” Harvin said. “I even tried to explain a couple of things. They told me to be quiet and not to worry about it. It’s been all smiles here.”

Now will it stay that way? Even if Harvin manages to stay out of trouble in the locker room, there’s no guarantee he’ll stay on the field. He has played all 16 games in just one of his first five NFL seasons and missed all but one regular season game last year due to hip surgery. He came back for the playoffs and returned a kickoff for a touchdown in the Seahawks’ 43-8 rout of the Denver Broncos in the Super Bowl.

Harvin played in each of the Seahawks’ first five games this year but had just 22 catches for 133 yards and no touchdowns. He also rushed 11 times for 92 yards and a touchdown while averaging 23.6 yards per return on 12 kickoffs D more than 12 yards less than his league-leading average in 2012.

Harvin was used mostly out of the slot in Seattle, a role he said he didn’t enjoy. The Jets already have an effective slot receiver in Jeremy Kerley, so it is likely Harvin will get a chance to prove he can still be a game-changing deep threat. Smith has just three completions of 30 yards or more this season.

Given all the questions surrounding Harvin, his acquisition amounts to a nine-game audition for all involved. If he fits in well, the Jets can either retain him or renegotiate his contract, which calls for him to be paid $10.5 million next year. And if not, there is no guaranteed money left on his deal, so the Jets can cut him without penalty.

”Bringing a player like Percy in is to help our offense,“ Idzik said. ”He is an explosive player, he is a dynamic player. I think he can help our offense.

“As we have seen, our offense has had its moments where we can move the ball, we can sustain drives. I think you bring a player like Percy in, he can help everybody that way.”

SERIES HISTORY: 107th regular-season meeting, Bills lead series 55-51. The Jets have won seven of the last nine games between the two teams, but the Bills have won two of the last three meetings, including the most recent one last Nov. 17 when host Buffalo cruised to a 37-14 win. Jets QB Geno Smith was just 8-of-23 for 103 yards and three interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown by DB Da‘Norris Searcy. The Jets are 0-1 all-time against the Bills in the playoffs with a 31-27 loss in the 1981 AFC wild card game, a contest in which the Jets fell behind by 24 points but mounted a furious comeback that fell just shy when Richard Todd was picked off at the Bills’ two-yard line in the final seconds.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - New York Jets - NOTES, QUOTES

--It remains to be seen if wide receiver Percy Harvin stays with the Jets next season. There’s no longer any doubt about the 2015 status of Jeremy Kerley, the Jets’ best receiver the last three years.

Kerley signed a four-year, $16 million contract extension on Tuesday. The contract includes $5.4 million in guarantees for Kerley, who is in the last year of the four-year rookie deal he signed after being selected by the Jets in the fifth round of the 2011 draft.

Kerley, a slot receiver, has been a steady contributor for the Jets, whom he has led in receptions and receiving yards in each of the last two seasons. He also spent most of his first three seasons as the Jets’ punt returner and has their most recent punt return for a touchdown, a 68-yarder against the Bills on Sept. 10, 2012.

This season, Kerley has 22 catches for 201 yards and no touchdowns, though he did have two touchdowns called back due to penalties. He has seven catches for 60 yards in the last four games.

“To have an extension and play four more years here, it’s a blessing,” Kerley told the Jets’ website Tuesday. “It’s a relief off my shoulders and really off my family’s shoulders.”

--Lost a bit in the Percy Harvin shuffle: The Jets have a game this weekend. And they really need to beat the Buffalo Bills, who visit MetLife Stadium Sunday afternoon.

At 1-6, the Jets are already three games behind in the race for the AFC’s second wild card spot. The only team they’ve beaten is the Oakland Raiders, the lone winless team in the NFL.

So while the arrival of Harvin might take away some of the attention from the Jets’ failings this season, it hasn’t changed the focus of embattled head coach Rex Ryan.

“I think we need a win -- I mean, it’s as simple as that,” Ryan said. “That’s what this team needs. At times, we’ve played really well in games. Almost every game this year, with the exception of the San Diego game. We just haven’t put it together enough to find a way to win.”

BY THE NUMBERS: 1 -- That’s the number of teams that have begun a season 1-6 and reached the playoffs. The Cincinnati Bengals did it in 1970, when they were victorious the final seven games of a 14-game schedule to win the AFC Central title.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You never know how a player is going to behave, react, respond, until you put him in your environment. Every environment is different. In Percy’s case, the University of Florida, Minnesota, Seattle, they are all different environments than here in New York. We feel like we have a very healthy environment for players.” -- Jets general manager John Idzik on the acquisition of troubled wide receiver Percy Harvin

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - New York Jets - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

OFFICIAL FRIDAY INJURY REPORT

BUFFALO BILLS

--Out: RB Fred Jackson (groin), LB Ty Powell (ankle)

--Doubtful: WR Marquise Goodwin (hamstring)

--Questionable: WR Marcus Easley (knee), S Aaron Williams (neck)

--Probable: CB Ron Brooks (groin), LB Brandon Spikes (ribs), WR Sammy Watkins (groin), DE Mario Williams (thumb)

NEW YORK JETS

--Questionable: LB Trevor Reilly (knee), WR Greg Salas (ankle, wrist)

--Probable: T Oday Aboushi (shoulder), CB Phillip Adams (groin), LB Antwan Barnes (knee), G Willie Colon (knee), WR Eric Decker (hamstring), LB David Harris (shoulder), RB Chris Johnson (ankle), C Nick Mangold (shoulder), RB Bilal Powell (foot), CB Darrin Walls (knee)

PLAYER NOTES

--WR Percy Harvin was officially acquired by the Jets on Saturday (Oct. 18). News of the trade broke the previous afternoon but the deal wasn’t consummated until Harvin passed a physical. At the time of the trade, Harvin led the Seahawks with 22 catches but had just 133 receiving yards and no touchdowns. His 6.0 yards per catch was the lowest figure among qualifying receivers. He also had 11 rushes for 92 yards and a touchdown. Harvin, who has played in just 47 out of a possible 85 games as a pro, has 303 catches for 3,452 yards and 20 touchdowns. He’s also rushed 118 times for 775 yards and five touchdowns while bringing back five kickoffs for touchdowns.

--WR David Nelson was released by the Jets on Saturday. Nelson’s exit made room on the active roster for WR Percy Harvin, whom the Jets acquired from the Seahawks. Nelson began the season as the Jets’ no. 2 receiver but was hampered by an ankle injury and had just eight catches for 65 yards in six games. He had 36 catches for 423 yards and two touchdowns in 12 games last season for the Jets, who signed him as a free agent Oct. 1, 2013. Overall in five NFL seasons, Nelson has 138 receptions for 1,530 yards and 10 touchdowns.

--WR Jeremy Kerley signed a four-year, $16 million extension with the Jets on Tuesday. Kerley, who is in the final season of his rookie deal, is reportedly guaranteed $5.4 million under the terms of the new contract. While Kerley has had a quiet 2014 -- he ranks third on the Jets in both receptions (22) and yards (201) and has just seven catches for 60 yards in his last four games -- he led the Jets in receptions and yardage in each of the last two seasons and has established himself as a valuable slot receiver. Kerley has 150 catches for 1,865 yards and seven touchdowns since the Jets selected him out of Texas Christian in the fifth round of the 2011 daft.

--LB Antwan Barnes played in his first game in more than a year on Oct. 16, when he played 14 snaps in the Jets’ 27-25 loss to the Patriots. Barnes tore an ACL in a game on Oct. 7, 2013 and began this season on the physically unable to perform list. He began practicing with the Jets on Oct. 13.

--S Josh Bush was released by the Jets on Oct. 15, one day before the Jets lost to the Patriots, 27-25. Bush was cut to make room for LB Antwan Barnes, who was activated from the physically unable to perform list in a corresponding transaction. Bush was limited to three games this season by a quadriceps injury and was listed as doubtful for the game against New England. He played mostly special teams in two-plus seasons with the Jets, who selected him in the sixth round of the 2012 draft out of Wake Forest.

GAME PLAN: The most interesting thing about the Jets’ offense will be the newest piece. How will offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg utilize WR Percy Harvin, and how long will the Harvin honeymoon last? Harvin will be a part-time player at least this week as he gets up to speed on the playbook, but expect Mornhinweg to draw up some longer routes for Harvin, who chafed in his role as a slot receiver in Seattle. It’ll be easier for Harvin to damage the Bills if the Jets’ running game is as proficient as it was against New England, when RBs Chris Ivory and Chris Johnson combined for 168 of the Jets’ season-high 218 rushing yards. A chain-moving running game will also, of course, free up QB Geno Smith to try and find out if Harvin has been the defense-stretching deep threat he’s been lacking for almost a season-and-a-half.

The Jets’ hellish six-week gauntlet against the best quarterbacks on the planet finally ends this week, when they take on the merely mortal Kyle Orton. The statuesque Orton has been sacked 13 times and lost two fumbles in just four starts since taking over for E.J. Manuel, so figure on seeing plenty of blitzes as the Jets, who have generated an NFL-low three turnovers. The Jets may also catch a break in taking on the Bills a week after RBs Fred Jackson and C.J. Spiller -- both of whom have given the Jets fits the last few seasons -- were lost to injury, But a 60-minute game plan is essential against Orton, who has proved his resiliency by leading the Bills on two last-second, game-winning drives.

In addition, RB Bryce Brown, the Bills’ likely new every-down back, had three 100-yard games in his first two NFL seasons and possesses tons of big play ability that will test a suddenly susceptible Jets run defense.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Jets WR Percy Harvin vs. Bills CBs Leodis McKelvin and/or Stephon Gilmore.

Harvin made it clear upon arriving with the Jets that he didn’t enjoy operating out of the slot, which was his main role with the Seahawks. The clock is already ticking on the Harvin experiment, so it makes sense for the Jets to appease their temperamental new toy by allowing him to run deep routes and finding out if he still has the big play ability that earned him that six-year, $67 million contract from Seattle a mere 19 months ago.

--Jets CBs Darrin Walls and/or Philip Adams vs. Bills WR Sammy Watkins.

Elite receivers have feasted on the Jets’ piecemeal secondary all season. Watkins, whom the Bills selected fourth overall in May’s draft, will almost surely be one of the NFL’s best wideouts sooner rather than later. He has shown plenty of flashes of greatness already -- including Sunday, when he set career-highs with nine catches for 122 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winner with one second left, in the Bills’ 17-16 victory over the Minnesota Vikings -- but has been understandably inconsistent.

Watkins has at least 87 yards receiving in three games and four games in which he hasn’t exceeded 31 yards. The Jets did a decent job of containing New England Patriots wideouts in last Thursday’s 27-25 loss, but Watkins is a lot closer to Detroit WR Golden Tate, Chicago WR Alshon Jeffery or Denver WR Demaryius Thomas than he is to the castoffs employed by the New England Patriots’ Bill Belichick. Walls and Adams will have their hands full, early and often.