New York Jets - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - New York Jets - INSIDE SLANT

As the head coach of an NFL team that has lost seven straight games, even Rex Ryan is aware of how silly his unyielding sunny recaps of practice must sound these days.

“Today we had a good practice,” the embattled New York Jets head coach said Wednesday afternoon. “I always seem to say it, and we have had a lot of good practices. So hopefully it will carry over into the game. Unfortunately, it hasn’t been a great indicator of how we have been playing.”

Of course, given that nothing of note goes on during the 30 minutes that the media is allowed to watch practice each day, there’s no way to know the accuracy of Ryan’s praise.

But with Ryan almost certainly down to his final eight games with the Jets, he’s going to stick to the script and believe that the Jets’ proper preparation just hasn’t translated to game day yet.

“I think we’re a talented football team -- I have always said that,” Ryan said Monday. “I believe we are a talented football team. It hasn’t gone our way yet. It doesn’t mean we’re playing perfect yet, by any stretch of the imagination. We clearly have to get better.”

At 1-7, that much is obvious. But in addition to their talent deficiencies on both sides of the ball, the Jets are also hurting themselves with sloppy, undisciplined play.

The Jets tied for first in the NFL with 18 turnovers and tied for fifth with 63 penalties, though they are only tied for 11th in average penalties per game because they’ve yet to have the bye week.

“We’re not a bad football team, we just do stupid stuff,” wide receiver Eric Decker said following Sunday’s 43-23 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

The debate over who is at fault for the stupid stuff -- coaches who allow it to happen or players who can’t help themselves -- has filled hours of sports talk radio in the New York area. Even Ryan sounded a bit conflicted on Monday.

“It is tough to look out there and see us making the same mistakes,” Ryan said. “That is on coaching first. And then players have to be accountable as well.”

There was finally some accountability exercised at quarterback, where Geno Smith has been benched in favor of Michael Vick. Ryan, who pulled Smith after the second-year signal caller threw interceptions on three straight series in the first quarter Sunday, refused to say this week whether or not the benching was permanent, but as long as Vick performs capably, it is difficult to envision him losing the job.

“I think he looked pretty good,” Ryan said Wednesday afternoon, shortly after Vick’s first practice as the starting quarterback. Of course, what else did you expect him to say?

SERIES HISTORY: 35th regular season meeting. Jets lead series, 17-16-1. The Jets have won the last three games between the teams, all of which have been played in New Jersey. In their previous meeting on Dec. 11, 2011, the Jets rode a four-touchdown performance from QB Mark Sanchez to a 37-10 victory. Sanchez rushed for a pair of scores and threw a four-yard touchdown pass to WR Santonio Holmes and a 19-yard touchdown pass to RB LaDainian Tomlinson. The Jets have visited Arrowhead Stadium just twice in the last 25 years, most recently on Sept. 11, 2005, when they fell to the Chiefs, 27-7. The Jets and Chiefs have split a pair of playoff games, with Kansas City knocking off the defending champion Jets 13-6 in an AFL semifinal on Dec. 20, 1969 and the Jets beating the Chiefs, 35-15, in an AFC wild card game on Dec. 28, 1986.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - New York Jets - NOTES, QUOTES

--Michael Vick lapsed into the first person when explaining how he tried -- and failed -- to go back in time last Sunday, when he won the Jets’ starting quarterback job despite committing three turnovers in relief of Geno Smith in the Jets’ 43-23 loss to the Bills.

“Last week I got greedy,” Vick said. “I was trying to play like a 24-year-old Mike Vick.”

The Vick of 2004 might have gotten away with darting and dashing all over the field and flinging the ball with reckless abandon. But the older, slightly less spry Vick has to be more careful in order to avoid making the type of turnovers he did on Sunday, when he fumbled twice, threw an interception and had another pick overturned on instant replay.

Vick said Wednesday he’s far more concerned with the fumbles than the interceptions.

“Interceptions are going to happen -- no quarterback in this league is perfect and I think we all know that,” Vick said. “But to fumble the ball twice, I think that’s something that I’ve got to take care of. Just got to protect the ball.”

Vick’s ability to freelance is part of what has made him an electric quarterback for most of his 12-season career. And the Jets don’t want Vick to ignore that part of the game, especially given his ability to provide the Jets a spark last Sunday is the reason he’s starting this Sunday. Vick took over for Smith after Smith threw three first quarter interceptions and directed the Jets on four scoring drives.

“I mean, what’s the guy run?” Rex Ryan said Wednesday. “What was he, a 4.4 when he came out? He is probably a 4.5 now. But he probably can run as well as any quarterback in this league still.”

Now he just needs to play with the carefulness of some of the league’s best quarterbacks.

“At some point I think I am going to have to find a way to get down and slide,” Vick said. “I think part of the process for me, and the stage that I am in, and the (learning) the discipline factor (of how) trying to get that second or third yard is not always going to be to the best benefit. I think I try to do too much at times and that’s when things get out of hand.”

--Of all the things to go terribly awry for the Jets this season, suffice to say none bothers Rex Ryan as much as the lopsided turnover ratio.

The Jets have committed 18 turnovers, tied for the most in the league, while forcing an NFL-low three turnovers (two fumbles, one interception). They are on pace to not only break but shatter the NFL record for fewest turnovers created in a single season, which is 12 by the 2006 Washington Redskins.

“I have been a part of a lot of record-setting defenses, but I never thought I would set one in futility,” Ryan said Wednesday. “Thank goodness the year isn’t over. I bet we won’t be there. I bet we won’t break that record before the year is over.”

In addition, with a minus-15 turnover margin halfway through the season, the Jets are on pace to tie the NFL record for worst turnover margin. The 1965 Pittsburgh Steelers had a minus-30 turnover margin, but that was during a 14-game season.

“We can’t buy (a turnover) D even when the ball hits us in the hands, it doesn’t seem like (they can),” Ryan said. “We could have given up 10 turnovers last week and yet we can’t get one on defense. So again, you just go out, you talk about it, you emphasize it. But it has to get done better than it’s been getting done, for sure.”

BY THE NUMBERS: 2,466 -- The number of words in Jets general manager John Idzik’s 19-minute opening statement at Monday’s midseason press conference.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m getting sick and tired of losing, that’s for sure.” -- Jets head coach Rex Ryan after the Jets suffered their seventh straight loss last Sunday

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - New York Jets - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

OFFICIAL FRIDAY INJURY REPORT

NEW YORK JETS

--Doubtful: CB Darrin Walls (calf, knee)

--Questionable: QB Geno Smith (right shoulder)

--Probable: T Oday Aboushi (shoulder), CB Phillip Adams (groin), LB Antwan Barnes (knee), G Willie Colon (knee), TE Jeff Cumberland (finger, shoulder), LB Demario Davis (finger), WR Eric Decker (hamstring), LB David Harris (shoulder), RB Chris Johnson (ankle), WR Jeremy Kerley (illness), C Nick Mangold (shoulder), LB Trevor Reilly (knee), WR Greg Salas (ankle, wrist)

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

--Out: WR Donnie Avery (groin), CB Jamell Fleming (hamstring), LB Josh Martin (hamstring, knee), CB Christopher Owens (knee)

--Probable: S Eric Berry (ankle), RB Jamaal Charles (back), TE Anthony Fasano (shoulder), CB Phillip Gaines (quadricep), RB Cyrus Gray (hand), WR Junior Hemingway (hamstring), TE Travis Kelce (ribs), G Mike McGlynn (foot), QB Alex Smith (right shoulder), CB Sean Smith (groin)

PLAYER NOTES

--CB Marcus Williams was promoted from the Jets’ practice squad to the active roster on Tuesday. It is the first time on an active NFL roster for Williams, who signed with the Jets on Sept. 25, two days after he was released from the Houston Texans’ practice squad. Williams signed with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of North Dakota State in May and was released at final cuts before being re-signed to the practice squad.

--LB A.J. Edds was released by the Jets on Tuesday. Edds played in four games for the Jets this season, including the last three. He played 79 special teams snaps. It was the first regular season action for Edds since 2011, when he split time between the Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots.

--LB Chris Young was signed by the Jets to their practice squad on Wednesday. Young signed with the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent in May after compiling 194 tackles and 9.5 sacks in two seasons at Arizona State. He was released by the Texans at final cuts in August.

GAME PLAN: It happened too late to save their season, but the quarterback switch from Geno Smith to Michael Vick might at least allow the Jets to unveil a 21st century offense. The Jets may actually commit more turnovers with Vick behind center, but he can still fling the ball a mile and make something out of nothing. So expect plenty of read option plays in which Vick is allowed to use his legs, as well as all-or-nothing deep shots to newly-acquired wide receiver Percy Harvin.

The key on defense is obvious for the Jets: Stop RB Jamaal Charles. Alex Smith is an excellent game manager at quarterback, but he’s a dink-and-dunk machine whose weaponry is almost as mediocre as the Jets’ secondary. The Jets’ run defense was proven vulnerable in back-to-back gashings by San Diego and Denver in October, but Charles is the best running back they’ve faced this season. Containing Charles will force Smith to try to win the game in the air, which is the Jets’ best chance at pulling the upset.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Jets LB David Harris vs. Chiefs RB Jamaal Charles.

The Chiefs’ franchise back hasn’t had a vintage year thanks to the bizarre usage patterns of head coach Andy Reid, who has gotten Charles 20-plus touches just twice in the first seven games. But Charles is still a threat to hit the end zone every time the ball is in his hands. He’s especially dangerous on swing passes and once he hits the second level, which is where Harris, the Jets’ annual leader in tackles, comes in. The Jets have more margin for error on offense now that Michael Vick is at quarterback, but they won’t win a game in which Charles racks up a bunch of big plays.

--Jets WR Percy Harvin vs. Chiefs CBs Jamell Fleming and/or Sean Smith.

The Jets threw Harvin right into the mix last Sunday, when he played 44 of 84 snaps a mere nine days after he was acquired from the Seattle Seahawks. He was often utilized as an outside receiver and just missed connecting with Vick on a bomb in the second half. It remains to be seen if Harvin is actually a deep threat, but the Jets are going to try and keep their new toy happy, especially with Vick still able to roll out of bed and throw the ball 60 yards in the air.