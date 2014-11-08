New York Jets - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - New York Jets - INSIDE SLANT

There was a time not so long ago -- two times, in fact -- when the only thing standing between Rex Ryan and an opportunity to play for football’s biggest prize was a Pittsburgh Steelers team quarterbacked by Ben Roethlisberger.

Now Ryan, the seemingly doomed head coach of the New York Jets, has to hope Roethlisberger and the Steelers aren’t standing between him and a pink slip.

As badly as the Jets are playing -- they will be looking to avoid a team-record ninth straight loss Sunday, when the Steelers visit MetLife Stadium -- it is unlikely Ryan will be fired before “Black Monday” on Dec. 29. Owner Woody Johnson remains very fond of Ryan and is expected to afford Ryan the dignity of finishing out the season before making a change.

Still, given the bad publicity that has enveloped the Jets over the last two weeks, nothing can be ruled out of the realm of possibility, especially if the Jets head into their bye week with a lopsided loss to the Steelers.

“I don’t look past Pittsburgh,” Ryan said Monday, when he was asked about the possibility of being fired during the bye week. “I know my opportunity is to be a head coach right now and I am going to do the best job I possibly can do for this football team.”

He will need to be a miracle worker in order to figure out a way to turn the best efforts of he and his undermanned players into a win on Sunday. These Jets are about as far removed as humanly possible from the two Ryan squads that lost to the Steelers in the AFC Championship Game -- the 2008 Baltimore Ravens, for whom Ryan served as the defensive coordinator, and the 2010 Jets.

“I’ve had a lot of matchups against Big Ben through my days,” Ryan said Wednesday. “I lost two championship games to him. I had some good games against him and all that.”

Unfortunately for Ryan and the Jets, Roethlisberger is also far removed from the quarterback he was in 2008 and 2010. Today’s Roethlisberger is the hottest football player on the planet. He’s thrown six touchdown passes in each of the Steelers’ last two games, the first time any quarterback has ever thrown six touchdown passes in back-to-back games.

His 12 touchdown passes in the last two weeks are as many as the Jets have in their last 15 games combined. He’s thrown for 862 yards in the two record-setting games -- 21 fewer yards than new starting quarterback Michael Vick, benched quarterback Geno Smith and third-stringer Matt Simms have thrown for in their last five games.

“He’s just on fire right now,” Ryan said. “They’re doing a great job of executing their offense and they have a lot of weapons.”

The Jets, on the other hand, can’t stop anyone and can’t score. They have given up 252 points, the most in the league, and have surrendered 24 touchdown passes, six more than the second-place Houston Texans.

It’s been an imperfect storm for the Jets, whose general manager, John Idzik ignored cornerback during the offseason even though the Jets knew they’d face pass-happy Green Bay, Chicago, Detroit, San Diego, Denver and New England during a six-week span in September and October.

“You don’t get to pick your schedule or when you’re playing them and you don’t know when teams are hot or whatever,” Ryan said. “I’d like to be the team that’s hot. We keep working at it. Hopefully, that’ll be the case real soon.”

The numbers suggest Ryan will be waiting a while. The Jets have scored 154 points, the sixth-fewest in the league but the second-fewest among the teams that have played nine games.

Ryan finds solace in the Steelers, who averaged just 20.6 points per game in splitting their first six games before Roethlisberger caught fire the last three weeks, a stretch in which Pittsburgh has scored 124 points.

“We’ve got to find a way to get it in (the end zone),” Ryan said, “Now, look, I’ve been around it where all of a sudden it can turn just like that, i.e., look at the Pittsburgh Steelers. They were like 30th in the league up until I think three weeks ago and now they’re scoring when they get down (in the red zone). So things can turn, and hopefully they will for us as well.”

Unlikely? Sure. But for Ryan, maintaining some optimism probably beats pondering the inevitable axing that awaits, whether it falls next Monday or seven weeks later.

SERIES HISTORY: 22nd regular season meeting. Steelers lead series, 17-4. The Steelers have beaten the Jets in each of the last two seasons, including Oct. 13, 2013, when they rode four Shaun Suisham field goals to a 19-6 victory at MetLife Stadium. It was the first win of the season for the Steelers, who scored the game’s lone touchdown in the third quarter on a 55-yard touchdown pass from QB Ben Roethlisberger to WR Emmanuel Sanders. Jets QB Geno Smith threw a pair of red-zone interceptions in the defeat. The Jets have dropped a pair of memorable playoff games in Pittsburgh this century. In an AFC Divisional Playoff game on Jan. 15, 2005, kicker Doug Brien missed two potential game-winning field goals in the final 2:02 of regulation before the Steelers won 20-17 in overtime. In the AFC Championship Game on Jan. 23, 2011, the Jets scored 16 unanswered second-half points but fell to the Steelers, 24-19.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - New York Jets - NOTES, QUOTES

--So it has come to this for the Jets: The plane that flew over practice on Wednesday carrying the banner “FIRE JOHN IDZIK” wasn’t the work of the group that has started the website FireJohnIdzik.com and plans to purchase three billboards displaying its message in the areas surrounding MetLife Stadium.

By late Wednesday afternoon, all that was known about the person responsible for the plane was her gender. Jersey Shore Aerial Advertising -- the company that rented the plane to the fan and piloted it above Florham Park -- told ESPNNewYork.com that the “frustrated fan” paid less than $1,000 to spread her message.

So she spent a whole lot less than the folks behind FireJohnIdzik.com, who raised $10,000 last week to buy a static billboard near MetLife Stadium. They have since decided to also place their message on two digital billboards less than a mile from MetLife.

Whomever Wednesday’s angry fan is, she raised the ante by creating a scene surreal even by the Jets’ wacky standards. Idzik stood on the practice field with head coach Rex Ryan and owner Woody Johnson as the plane circled above during the 30-minute portion of practice open to the media. The trio of beleaguered men didn’t look skyward, though they couldn’t have missed the plane.

Afterward, neither Ryan nor his players seemed pleased by the gesture.

“I personally don’t think it’s appropriate,” Ryan said.

”Kick a man while he’s down,“ quarterback Michael Vick said. ”All right, we understand that. People do that. Some people want to see other people suffer. I think at the end of the day, we all have a job to do, we are all professionals, and some things don’t go right.

“That was a bit extreme. That money that was spent on that jet fuel could have been given to some type of charity. Believe me, there are people out here in the world that need it.”

--One of the worst Jets seasons in history took an appropriately cruel twist Sunday afternoon when exiled Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez may have begun cementing himself as the long-term quarterback of the Philadelphia Eagles while former Eagles backup Michael Vick began playing out the string for the Jets.

Sanchez replaced injured Eagles starter Nick Foles in the second quarter Sunday and completed his first pass, a 52-yarder to wide receiver Jeremy Maclin. Five plays later, Sanchez threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Jordan Matthews to give the Eagles the lead in a game they’d win, 31-21.

After the game, Foles was diagnosed with a broken collarbone, an injury that is expected to cost him six-to-eight weeks. That means Sanchez, who was 15-of-22 for 202 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions on Sunday, will be at the helm of the first-place Eagles (6-2) for the foreseeable future.

“I am proud of Mark and happy for him,” Jets head coach Rex Ryan said Monday. “Obviously for Foles, that is an unfortunate situation, but I‘m definitely happy for Mark.”

Jets fans might not be so thrilled if Sanchez directs the Eagles deep into the playoffs while Rex Ryan and/or general manager John Idzik, whose “competition” mantra likely got Sanchez’s throwing shoulder wrecked in the infamous exhibition game against the Giants in August 2013, are fired and the Jets begin searching yet again for another franchise quarterback.

Nor will fans be happy if the Jets are breaking in a new quarterback while Sanchez remains at the reins for the Eagles in 2015. The Newark Star-Ledger reported Tuesday that Eagles general manager Howie Roseman “kind of soured” on Foles even before he got hurt. Foles, who has 13 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this season, is in the third year of his four-year rookie deal while Sanchez is on a one-year contract.

Somewhat predictably, Ryan was asked Monday if he wishes the Jets still had Sanchez. And somewhat predictably, Ryan dodged the question.

“Mark was great; there is no question about it and I wish him the best,” Ryan said. “Every decision we made is what we think is in the best interest of our team. But I am happy for him and I hope it works out well for him.”

BY THE NUMBERS: 9 -- The Jets have never lost nine straight games in a single season. They endured eight-game losing streaks in 1975 and 1996. The longest losing streak in franchise history is a 12-game skid spanning the final four games of the 1995 season and the first eight games of the 1996 season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You know, that’s a first. I think it was a bit extreme, but hey, like I said, we understand the frustration.” -- Jets QB Michael Vick, a 12-year NFL veteran, on seeing a plane carrying the banner “FIRE JOHN IDZIK” above practice on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - New York Jets - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

Friday injury report:

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

--Out: S Troy Polamalu (knee), LB Ryan Shazier (ankle), CB Ivan Taylor (forearm), S Shamarko Thomas (hamstring), S Ross Ventrone (hamstring)

--Probable: DE Cameron Heyward (not injury related), WR Darrius Heyward-Bey (hamstring), DE Brett Keisel (not injury related), TE Heath Miller (not injury related), S Michael Mitchell (not injury related), C Maurkice Pouncey (not injury related), LB Jason Worilds (abdomen)

NEW YORK JETS

--Out: CB Darrin Walls (calf)

--Probable: T Oday Aboushi (shoulder), LB Antwan Barnes (knee), G Willie Colon (knee), T Breno Giacomini (illness), LB David Harris (shoulder), WR Percy Harvin (heel), RB Chris Johnson (ankle), WR Jeremy Kerley (not injury related), C Nick Mangold (shoulder), LB Trevor Reilly (knee), DT Sheldon Richardson (illness), WR Greg Salas (wrist), QB Geno Smith (right shoulder), QB Michael Vick (foot), DE Muhammad Wilkerson (illness)

PLAYER NOTES

--CB Darrin Walls (calf) didn’t practice Wednesday. Walls missed the Jets’ 24-10 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday after missing each of the three practices leading up to the game. Head coach Rex Ryan said Wednesday he didn’t expect Walls to play this Sunday against the Steelers, though Walls said later he hopes to be cleared in time for the game. Walls was injured against the Buffalo Bills on Oct. 26, when he was burned for a pair of long gains by WR Sammy Watkins in the Jets’ 43-23 loss.

--QB Geno Smith (right shoulder) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday. Smith, who lost his job as the Jets’ starting quarterback after throwing three interceptions in the first quarter of a 43-23 loss to the Bills on Oct. 26, was seen participating in throwing drills during the 30 minutes the media is allowed to watch practice. Head coach Rex Ryan said afterward that Smith threw about 60 times in practice and also threw afterward. Smith missed a game for the first time in his career on Sunday, when he was declared inactive after his shoulder didn’t feel 100 percent during warmups prior to the Jets’ 24-10 loss to the Chiefs.

--DE Muhammad Wilkerson (illness) missed practice Wednesday. Wilkerson was one of several players to sit out due to illness. He’s not expected to be in danger of missing Sunday’s game against the Steelers. Wilkerson has yet to miss a game in his four-year NFL career.

GAME PLAN: To win on Sunday will almost certainly require outlasting the Steelers in a shootout, but in QB Michael Vick and WR Percy Harvin, the Jets have a connection that gives them a chance to pull the upset against the defensively challenged Steelers. Expect plenty of deep routes for Harvin, fresh off his best receiving game in more than two years, as he and Vick try to bring some playground style to MetLife. Offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg should also be looking for ways to get RB Chris Johnson open in space after Johnson’s impressive performance against the Chiefs.

The defensive nightmare should continue for the Jets as they go up against the Steelers and QB Ben Roethlisberger, who just became the first quarterback in the nearly 100-year history of professional football to throw six touchdown passes in consecutive games. Exactly what a beleaguered secondary needs, right? Rex Ryan will keep mixing and matching at cornerback, where a week-long practice competition is underway, but the Jets’ best chance of slowing down Roethlisberger is to pressure him almost every down. Good luck with that.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Jets DE Muhammad Wilkerson vs. Steelers LT Kelvin Beachum and/or RT Marcus Gilbert: The Jets’ threadbare secondary has next to no prayer of slowing down the Steelers’ cavalcade of wideout weaponry. So the best chance of containing a record-setting offense is to get to QB Ben Roethlisberger. Of course, given Roethlisberger’s uncanny ability to elude the rush and his capacity for shrugging off teeth-rattling hits that might knock out other quarterbacks, that’s a lot easier said than done. But if Wilkerson can make life miserable for Beachum and Gilbert and repeatedly get to Roethlisberger, the Jets might be able to entertain thoughts of an upset.

--Jets WR Percy Harvin vs. Steelers CBs Brice McCain and/or William Gay: As with the Jets, injuries and ineffectiveness have robbed the Steelers of their starting cornerbacks, so this provides the Jets a chance to actually match the Steelers touchdown for touchdown. McCain, who graded out as the worst corner in football last year according to Pro Football Focus, replaced Cortez Allen, who was Pro Football Focus’ worst corner in football this year. Gay, meanwhile, has been vulnerable on the outside for years. Harvin has thrived with increased downfield usage in his first two games with the Jets and could have a field day on Sunday in what is likely to be a high-scoring affair.