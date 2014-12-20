New York Jets - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - New York Jets - INSIDE SLANT

Rex Ryan began his tenure as the head coach of the New York Jets by famously declaring he wasn’t here to kiss Bill Belichick’s rings. Perhaps he’ll be able to end his stint with the Jets by once again at least making it a bit tougher for Belichick to earn his fourth Super Bowl ring with the New England Patriots.

The Jets host the Patriots Sunday in what will almost surely be Ryan’s final home game as the Jets’ head coach. If Ryan can exit MetLife Stadium as he entered the Meadowlands in 2009 -- when the Jets upset the Patriots 16-9 on Sept. 20 -- then the Patriots might lose home=field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs.

It’s not what Ryan had in mind almost six years ago, but it’ll have to do.

“I came here to kick his butt,” Ryan said Wednesday. “Obviously, I haven’t been very successful at it, but that list is long. I‘m not just the only name on that list.”

Ryan is at least on the short list of coaches who have cost Belichick his elusive fourth championship, which would tie him with Pittsburgh Steelers legend Chuck Noll for the most in the Super Bowl era.

The Patriots went 14-2 in 2010 but lost their first playoff game to the Jets, who stunned New England, 28-21, in the AFC Divisional Playoffs. That win came six weeks after the Patriots destroyed the Jets, 45-3.

But as for knocking the Patriots off their perch atop the AFC East? Not even close. The Patriots have won the division in each of Ryan’s six seasons, a stretch in which they have won 27 more games than the Jets.

“I can sit back and say ‘Well, it’s not (special), it’s just another opponent,'” Ryan said. “But no. It is because obviously they’ve won six division championships in a row, so that’s the one to beat. I don’t care what our record is now.”

It’s not very good, against the Patriots or anyone else. The Jets are 1-6 against the Patriots since the start of the 2011 season and 25-37 overall.

“We’re 1-6 and that sounds terrible, but that’s all that matters,” Ryan said.

But this week, at least, Ryan gets one more chance to try to back up his words, as dulled as they might have become, against his old foil.

“I might be the only one that had the guts to say something about (wanting to beat Belichick), but that’s how I am,” Ryan said. “That’s how I feel this week too. No different than any other time I’ve been here.”

SERIES HISTORY: 109th regular-season meeting. Patriots lead series. 55-52-1. The Patriots are 2-1 in three postseason games against the Jets. The Patriots have won six of the last seven games between the teams, including on Oct. 16, when Nick Folk’s 56-yard field goal was blocked as time expired in New England’s 27-25 victory. With the loss, Ryan dropped to 3-8 against the Patriots in the regular season. The biggest win of the Ryan tenure happened on Jan. 16, 2011, when the Jets stunned the top-seeded Patriots, 28-21, in the AFC Divisional Playoffs. The most memorable regular-season game between the two teams remains the Patriots’ 38-14 win on Sept. 9, 2007; i.e. the “Spygate” game. Following the game, the NFL confiscated a videotape and video camera used to spy on the Jets and eventually fined Belichick $500,000 while fining the Patriots $250,000 and taking away a first-round draft pick. Then-Jets coach Eric Mangini, a former Patriots assistant, had told the NFL of the Patriots’ spying activities once he was named Jets head coach following the 2005 season.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - New York Jets - NOTES, QUOTES

--Wherever Rex Ryan ends up next season, here’s hoping his new team doesn’t end up playing the Ken Whisenhunt-led Tennessee Titans.

Ryan and Whisenhunt co-authored the second chapter in one of football’s most boring rivalries Sunday, when the Jets were the winning team in the first-ever 16-11 final in NFL history.

“I‘m proud of that fact,” Ryan said afterward, tongue planted firmly in cheek.

Of course, 16-11 sure beats 7-6, which is the score by which the Jets beat Whisenhunt’s Arizona Cardinals squad on Dec. 2, 2012. That was the game in which Ryan benched quarterback Mark Sanchez in the third quarter and inserted Greg McElroy, who had his one moment in the NFL sun by directing the Jets on the game-winning touchdown drive.

“Last time we had a pillow fight, me and Whiz,” Ryan said. “Nobody’s going to watch this game. Last time I think we won 7-6. So the scoring was way up when we played this time.”

--The win over the Titans provided Ryan two of the highlights of an otherwise sullen season.

Ryan and his wife, Michelle, live in Nashville during the offseason and plan to retire there eventually, so the Jets’ victory provided Ryan bragging rights on his neighbors.

More important, Ryan was also able to not only win with his ailing father, ex-NFL head coach Buddy, in attendance, but to also give him the game ball afterward. Rex Ryan received the game ball in the locker room from offensive tackle D‘Brickashaw Ferguson.

“It was a little extra motivation with my dad being in the stadium able to watch the game,” Rex Ryan said Monday. “He hasn’t been able to do that this year, so that felt really good. And felt better to give him the ball.”

Buddy Ryan, 83 years old, is wheelchair-bound. Rex Ryan said his father has battled cancer several times, suffered multiple strokes and encephalitis, which is inflammation in the brain.

“He keeps trucking along,” Rex Ryan said.

--The old fiery Ryan surfaced following the win over the Titans, but there was no goading the likely doomed head coach into playing the “what if?” game regarding cornerback Darrelle Revis, who opposes the Jets as a member of the Patriots on Sunday.

Revis, of course, anchored Ryan’s defense during the Jets’ consecutive trips to the AFC Championship Game in 2009 and 2010. But Revis played his last snap for the Jets on Sept. 23, 2012, when he tore the ACL in his left knee.

The Jets and new general manager John Idzik traded Revis to the Buccaneers Apr. 21, 2013, but Revis lasted just one season with Tampa Bay, which released him March 12.

Ryan and Revis were both reportedly interested in a reunion. But owner Woody Johnson, embittered by the constant contract disputes with Revis, had no such desire and Revis quickly signed with the Patriots, for whom he has continued to play at an All-Pro level while Ryan’s castoffs get torched on a weekly basis.

”Guys, I think we’ve addressed all of this before,“ Ryan said Wednesday when asked if the Jets made a mistake in not bringing back Revis. ”You go back to our notes from the first time we played New England, or even when Revis was in Tampa Bay. You make decisions based on things. A lot of them work out, some maybe don’t work out as well as others. But I don’t think it’s fair to sit back and say this or that.

“The guys that we do have, I‘m telling you, they play hard.”

If only they played like Revis.

BY THE NUMBERS: 4 -- The number of wins, counting the postseason, Rex Ryan and the Jets have earned against the Patriots and Bill Belichick since Ryan’s first season in 2009. The Bills and Dolphins, the other teams in the AFC East, have combined for just four wins over the Patriots in that span.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I hope we can send them off on a good note. Obviously, it hasn’t been the season that we wanted.” -- Jets QB Geno Smith on the message he has for Jets fans entering Sunday’s home finale.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - New York Jets - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

OFFICIAL FRIDAY INJURY REPORT

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

--Questionable: LS Danny Aiken (finger), CB Kyle Arrington (hamstring), RB LeGarrette Blount (shoulder), G Dan Connolly (knee), WR Julian Edelman (thigh, concussion), T Cameron Fleming (ankle), LB Dont‘a Hightower (shoulder), DE Chandler Jones (hip), WR Brandon LaFell (shoulder), DE Rob Ninkovich (heel), RB Shane Vereen (ankle), LB Chris White (ankle)

--Probable: QB Tom Brady (ankle)

NEW YORK JETS

--Out: S Rontez Miles (shin)

--Questionable: WR Saalim Hakim (quadricep), S Jaiquawn Jarrett (shoulder), DE Muhammad Wilkerson (toe)

--Probable: S Antonio Allen (hand), G Willie Colon (knee), K Nick Folk (right hip), WR Percy Harvin (ankle), RB Chris Johnson (knee), C Nick Mangold (finger), S Calvin Pryor (shoulder)

PLAYER NOTES

-- Safety Rontez Miles sustained a shin injury during practice Thursday and later underwent surgery. Miles was promoted from the practice squad to the Jets’ 53-man roster Tuesday, and was slated to make his season debut Sunday against the New England Patriots.

Miles was spotted in the locker room Thursday with a wrap around his shin. He appeared in one game last season.

--S Rontez Miles was promoted from the practice squad to the active roster on Tuesday. Miles played in one game for the Jets last season and was among the final cuts on Aug. 31. He was re-signed to the practice squad a day later.

--CB Josh Thomas was released by the Jets on Tuesday. Thomas’ release came a day after he took to Twitter to try to find the iPad that contained the Jets’ playbook that had been stolen from his car Sunday night. Head coach Rex Ryan said Wednesday that the theft of the playbook had no impact on the decision to cut Thomas, who played in just one of eight games for the Jets since being signed as a free agent Oct. 13. Prior to signing with the Jets, Thomas played in three games with the Seattle Seahawks, who waived him Oct. 8.

--LB Mario Harvey was signed to the Jets’ practice squad on Tuesday. The Jets listed Harvey as a linebacker, though he played fullback this summer for the Colts, who waived him from reserve/injured Oct. 3. Harvey spent the previous two seasons as a linebacker appearing mostly on special teams with the Colts, who signed him in January 2012. He originally signed with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent out of Marshall in 2011.

--DE Muhammad Wilkerson (toe) may not play again this season after aggravating his injury during practice last week. Wilkerson said Wednesday that somebody stepped on the toe, which he originally hurt against the Bills on Nov. 24. He was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice. Wilkerson hadn’t missed a game as a collegian or pro before sitting out the last three contests.

GAME PLAN: The Jets rushed for a season-high 218 yards against the Patriots on Oct. 16 and the only three teams to beat New England this season -- Miami, Kansas City and Green Bay -- combined for 528 rushing yards in their victories. If Rex Ryan is going to exit MetLife Stadium a winner, the Jets will have to play mistake-free ball and the offensive line will have to win the battle in the trenches so that RBs Chris Ivory and Chris Johnson can be fed the ball as often as possible. When QB Geno Smith needs to mix things up, expect him to target WR Eric Decker, who is likely to be shadowed by penalty-prone CB Brandon Browner.

Bill Belichick specializes in zigging when everyone else thinks he’ll zag, so it wouldn’t be a complete surprise if he tried to test the Jets’ stout run defense. But he’d love nothing more than to rout Ryan in his home finale, so figure that QB Tom Brady will throw early and often in hopes of exploiting the Jets’ barely existent secondary. The Jets will have to minimize the yards after the catch for receivers such as Julian Edelman and Brandon LaFell while hoping that some combination of LB David Harris and S Calvin Pryor can keep TE Rob Gronkowski from going nuts.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Jets S Calvin Pryor vs. Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski: Or: The guy who loves to deliver big hits vs. the guy who loves to take -- and shrug off -- big hits. With LB David Harris a liability in coverage and S/CB Antonio Allen, who has contained Gronkowski in the past, likely to be limited at best due to a broken hand, Pryor represents the Jets’ best chance to minimize the world’s best tight end. Given the Jets’ porous secondary, Pryor will get plenty of chances to tackle Gronkowski in open spaces. A few bone-jarring tackles might give the Jets a chance at pulling off the monumental upset.

--Jets C Nick Mangold vs. Patriots NT Vince Wilfork: The Jets nearly upset the Patriots in October thanks to a potent rushing attack that racked up 218 yards -- the most of the season by the Jets and the most yards allowed this year by the Patriots. The Jets almost certainly won’t be able to beat the Patriots through the air, so Mangold’s ability to get the best of Wilfork in the second of their twice-annual battles and create holes for RBs Chris Ivory and Chris Johnson will be vital if the Jets hope to keep things close Sunday.