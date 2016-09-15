New York Jets - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - New York Jets - INSIDE SLANT

New York Jets coach Todd Bowles, master of timeworn cliches, insisted Tuesday that the Thursday game against the Buffalo Bills -- the team that ended the Jets' playoff hopes last year with a 22-17 win in the regular-season finale -- has no more meaning than any other.

"We lost six games (in 2015), so we can pick any one of those games and say we have (to get) redemption," Bowles said. "Buffalo just happened to be the last one. We messed up in six games."

The Jets also messed up Sunday in the season opener, falling to the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-22. And getting one-third of the way to last year's "mess ups" with a loss on Thursday would put the Jets in a big, potentially inescapable hole.

Of the 212 teams to begin a season 0-2 since 1990 -- when the NFL expanded its playoff field from 10 to 12 teams -- only 26 have come back to make the playoffs.

"I don't really buy into that," Jets quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick said of the uphill climb for 0-2 teams. "I don't want to start 0-2, though. I think every game is important for us coming off a loss, but we didn't want to lose one (Sunday), either. Just have to go out there and do a better job."

In addition, a loss Thursday could already have the Jets two games behind the Tom Brady-less New England Patriots -- the only AFC East team to win its season opener -- halfway through the four-game suspension for the quarterback. Brady's Deflategate-related ban was supposed to open up the division for the Jets, Bills and Miami Dolphins.

"It's a division rival, so obviously it's going to be a tough game," Bowles said of facing Buffalo. "But you have to win a division game if you want to get to the title."

So between the need to win a game, any game, and the obvious revenge angle -- you may recall that the Bills are coached by ex-Jets head coach Rex Ryan, who made little attempt to conceal his glee after both victories over the Jets last year -- the Jets should have no shortage of motivation come Thursday night.

"We have a bad taste in our mouth from last year," cornerback Darrelle Revis said. "And I'm sure that will carry into this game."

SERIES HISTORY: 111th regular-season meeting. Bills lead series, 59-51. The Bills have won four straight and six of the last seven games between the teams. Buffalo -- and ex-Jets head coach Rex Ryan -- knocked New York out of playoff contention in the most recent meeting Jan. 2, when Jets QB Ryan Fitzpatrick threw three fourth-quarter interceptions in a 22-17 loss. The Bills won the only playoff meeting in the series on Dec. 27, 1981, when they edged the Jets 31-27 in an AFC wild-card game at Shea Stadium. The Jets fell behind 24-0 in the second quarter and 31-13 in the fourth quarter but were driving for the game-winning score when QB Richard Todd was picked off at the Bills 2-yard-line in the final seconds.

NFL Team Report - New York Jets - NOTES, QUOTES

--No matter what uniform Ryan Fitzpatrick wears, Rex Ryan has his number.

Fitzpatrick enters Thursday night's game against the Bills a woeful 2-8 in 10 starts against Ryan since Ryan became a head coach with the Jets in 2009. The Fitzpatrick-led Cincinnati Bengals (one game), Bills (seven games) and Jets (two games) have scored more than 17 points just three times in those 10 games.

A deeper dive into the numbers reveals just how Ryan's defenses have dominated Fitzpatrick, who has completed 47.1 percent of his passes while averaging 171.5 yards per game and throwing 15 touchdowns against 12 interceptions (1.25 touchdowns for every interception) in the 10 games.

Overall in his 11-year NFL career, Fitzpatrick has completed 60 percent of his passes while averaging 205 yards per game. His touchdown-to-interception ratio, meanwhile, is 1.33/1.

Fitzpatrick admitted Tuesday that Ryan has gotten the best of him over the last seven-plus seasons but expressed confidence that his issues against Ryan were fixable.

"I know I've got to do better," Fitzpatrick said. "There's just a lot of stuff, in terms of thought process, in terms of making the right throws, that I've just got to come in and do. I don't know that it's necessarily his defense versus my quarterback play. It's just me going out there and making smart decisions and good throws."

--The Jets have not been must-see TV on Thursday nights.

When the Jets visit the Buffalo Bills and old friend Rex Ryan on Thursday, they will be looking to snap a five-game losing streak on Thursday nights. The Jets have not won on Thursday night since beating the Cincinnati Bengals on Thanksgiving night in 2010. Only the Pittsburgh Steelers, who have lost five straight Thursday night games since 2012, match the Jets' winless streak.

The Thursday night skid isn't a burden to be entirely shouldered by the current Jets -- only six players have been with the team for the entirety of the skid, which, of course, began with Ryan as head coach -- but it is worrisome nonetheless heading into what amounts to a must-win game.

Still, as Fitzpatrick noted, it is not as if the Jets will be playing at a disadvantage Thursday.

"I think physically it's always tough to play on Thursday," Fitzpatrick said. "The thing about that is they're doing the same thing. It evens out because the bumps and nicks and soreness and bruises that we're feeling, they're going to feel the same thing."

And if the Jets finally win on a Thursday, it won't feel like such a bad night after all.

"Then it's great," Fitzpatrick said. "You get the extra rest (and) you sit at 1-1."

BY THE NUMBERS: 12 percent -- Rate of teams (26 out of 214) that have made the playoffs after a 0-2 start since the NFL playoff field increased to 12 teams in 1990.

QUOTE TO NOTE: "With me and kickers, I always tell them if I have to call you by your name. you're messing up. We should not be talking." -- Jets coach Todd Bowles on kicker Nick Folk, who missed an extra point and had a 22-yard field-goal attempt blocked Sunday in New York's 23-22 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

NFL Team Report - New York Jets - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

PLAYER NOTES

--TE Braedon Bowman was waived by the Jets on Tuesday afternoon. The transaction makes room on the 53-man roster for DE Sheldon Richardson, who returned from a one-game suspension on Monday, Bowman was claimed off waivers from the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sept. 4 but was inactive for the season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals.

--OLB Victor Ochi was signed to the Jets' practice squad on Monday. Ochi, who signed with Baltimore as an unsigned free agent out of Stony Brook in May, had two sacks in preseason action for the Ravens before being waived at final cuts. The Jets initially said he was signed to their practice squad in early September, but he failed a physical after sustaining a bruised shoulder in the Ravens' exhibition finale.

--WR Wendall Williams was signed to the Jets' practice squad on Monday. Williams, who turns 26 next week, signed with the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent in May out of Cumberlands, a NAIA school. He racked up 15 touchdowns, including four on returns, in his lone season at Cumberlands and ran a 4.32 40-yard dash at the combine.

PLAYER SPOTLIGHT: ILB Darron Lee. The Jets' need for a fast, second-level linebacker was on display again against the Bengals, when TE C.J. Uzomah got wide open for a 54-yard gain and was all alone at the goal line when he couldn't corral an underthrown pass by QB Andy Dalton. Lee, who was briefly injured against the Bengals but should be fine for Thursday, has to put his sideline-to-sideline skills to good use in order to contain RB LeSean McCoy and TE Charles Clay on short passes.

GAME PLAN: QB Ryan Fitzpatrick struggles badly against Rex Ryan, so the Jets are going to have to rely on RBs Matt Forte and Bilal Powell to carve out enough points in this one. Powell, who had just six touches against the Bengals, should have a bigger role on a short week, especially as a pass-catcher out of the backfield. Look for the Jets to also utilize emerging Quincy Enunwa both as a de facto tight end and as a running back in gadget plays.

On defense, the Jets will need their 30-something leaders to perform better than they did against the Bengals, when Darrelle Revis was torched repeatedly by WR A.J. Green and LB David Harris allowed a pair of big gains to TE C.J. Uzomah. The Bills aren't likely to get much going on the ground, so expect QB Tyrod Taylor to continually challenge the Jets underneath and to take some shots at Revis, even with WR Sammy Watkins nursing a foot injury.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Jets QB Ryan Fitzpatrick vs. Bills head coach Rex Ryan: Matchups don't usually involve a quarterback against a head coach, but Fitzpatrick is 2-8 in 10 career starts against Ryan since Ryan became a head coach in 2009. Fitzpatrick has completed fewer than 50 percent of his passes in those 10 games while his teams have scored more than 17 points just three times. If Fitzpatrick figures out Ryan's schemes, the Jets will win. If not, they probably will lose.

--Jets CB Darrelle Revis vs. Bills WR Sammy Watkins: Neither player is likely to be at the peak of his powers Thursday night, but all eyes will still be on them as Revis tries to prove his recent struggles against No. 1 receivers are an aberration and not the beginning of the end. If a hobbled Watkins routinely gets the best of Revis, it really will be time to worry.