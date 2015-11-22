Preview: Jets at Texans

Led by their resurgent defense, the Houston Texans have climbed into an unlikely tie for first place in the AFC South. Winners of two straight, the Texans will be forced to go with T.J. Yates at quarterback when they host the desperate New York Jets on Sunday.

Yates will start after Brian Hoyer suffered a concussion in Houston’s shocking win over previously undefeated Cincinnati on Monday night. As for the Jets, despite undergoing thumb surgery last week, Ryan Fitzpatrick said he’ll be OK to make the start at quarterback. Fitzpatrick underwent the procedure on the ligaments of his non-throwing hand the day after last week’s loss to Buffalo. That setback was New York’s third in its last four games and left its once-promising postseason hopes in peril.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Eagles -6. O/U: 45

ABOUT THE JETS (5-4): If Fitzpatrick can’t go against his former team, Geno Smith, whose only action this season came in relief in a loss against the Raiders, will get the start. Fitzpatrick said his hand actually hurts worse after the surgery than it did last week when he went 15-for-34 for 193 yards and two interceptions. The Jets and the Bills are currently tied for the final wild card spot in the AFC. New York is riding a defense which is ranked fourth overall in the NFL and No. 1 against the run but may be without defensive end Sheldon Richardson due to a hamstring injury.

ABOUT THE TEXANS (4-5): Star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was a surprise addition to the injury report over the week. Hopkins (questionable, knee) is the focal point of an offense that already lost dual-threat running back Arian Foster, ranking third in the NFL with 927 receiving yards and averaging 103 receiving yards per game. Prior to the start of the season, Houston’s defense was expected to be among the league’s best and it struggled mightily through the first several weeks, but the Texans have not allowed a touchdown in the last 10 quarters and J.J. Watt is once emerging as one of the game’s best defenders.

EXTRA POINTS

1. If Hopkins plays, he figures to be shadowed by Jets All-Pro CB Darrelle Revis.

2. Yates was elevated to second string after the Texans waived Ryan Mallett, who appeared in six games this season.

3. The Texans may get back pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney from a back injury.

PREDICTION: Jets 24, Texans 21