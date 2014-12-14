Preview: Jets at Titans

Other than the potential No. 1 pick in next year’s draft, there’s not much on the line when the reeling Tennessee Titans host the New York Jets on Sunday in a matchup of 2-11 teams. It will mark a homecoming of sorts for former 2,000-yard rusher Chris Johnson, who went over 1,000 yards in each of his first six seasons with the Titans but has been reduced to a part-time role with the Jets. New York has lost all six away from home.

Much like the Jets, Tennessee has been unable to solve its issues at quarterback and is mired in a seven-game losing streak, the longest since the franchise was still based in Houston. The Titans were stomped at home by another struggling New York team a week ago, falling to the Giants 36-7 in a dismal performance. “We’ve only won two games and we’re still playing the same way,” tight end Delanie Walker said. “We always say we’re going to change, and nothing changes.”

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Jets -2.5. O/U: 42

ABOUT THE JETS (2-11): New York was forced to turn back to Geno Smith after backup Michael Vick flopped badly but the second-year quarterback has 20 touchdowns versus 33 interceptions in his career and threw a pick-six one the first play in last week’s overtime loss at Minnesota. Chris Ivory and Johnson have been splitting time in the backfield in coach Rex Ryan’s ground-and-pound attack that ranks second in the NFL with an average of 149.7 rushing yards per game. Wide receiver Percy Harvin, acquired from Seattle in October, came alive with six catches for 124 yards and a touchdown before exiting with an ankle injury against Minnesota and was unable to practice again Thursday.

ABOUT THE TITANS (2-11): Oft-injured Jake Locker was the hope for the future when Tennessee selected him with the eighth overall pick in the 2011 draft, and he will get another chance to start after rookie Zach Mettenberger hurt his shoulder in last week’s setback. Locker finished 9-of-11 for 81 yards and an interception in relief of Mettenberger last week as the Titans failed to score an offensive touchdown and mustered only 207 yards of total offense. Ex-Jets running back Shonn Greene has only two carries in the past two weeks and appears to be out of the team’s long-range plans while rookie Bishop Sankey is averaging 3.8 yards behind an injury-ravaged offensive line.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Locker threw for three touchdowns and posted a career-best 130.0 QB rating in a 38-13 rout of the Jets last season.

2. Jets WR Eric Decker had six catches for a season-high 89 yards last week.

3. Tennessee has allowed an average of 41.3 points in its last three games.

PREDICTION: Jets 23, Titans 20