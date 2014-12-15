Jets edge Titans in battle of bottom-dwellers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Fans of the New York Jets might have been rooting for a loss Sunday to improve their team’s chances of claiming the top overall pick in April’s NFL Draft.

Coach Rex Ryan could not have cared less.

“Tough you-know-what,” he said minutes after New York rallied for a 16-11 win over the Tennessee Titans at LP Field. “A real Jet fan wants to win, no matter what draft pick you get. We want to win. We’re going to fight every game.”

New York’s fight was successful for just the third time this year, thanks to a 1-yard touchdown run by running back Chris Ivory with 3:09 left that finished an 11-play, 76-yard drive.

The Jets (3-11) were helped on the drive by gaining two first downs via penalty, including a personal foul on Titans linebacker Wesley Woodyard that occurred after a third-and-15 pass from the New York 19 by quarterback Geno Smith was incomplete.

Running back Chris Johnson, who ran for 7,965 yards in six seasons with Tennessee before landing with the Jets in the offseason, took a direct snap 37 yards to the Titans’ 4. Three plays later, Ivory circled left end and scored standing up.

Tennessee (2-12) nearly avoided its eighth consecutive loss on the game’s final play, a multiple-lateral festival after backup quarterback Charlie Whiteburst completed a short pass to running back Dexter McCluster.

McCluster, wide receiver Nate Washington and Whitehurst kept the play alive, giving tight end Delanie Walker a chance to sprint down the right side. However, safety Dawan Landry finally knocked Walker out of bounds at the Tennessee 9, just before Walker could turn to fling a fourth lateral to the trailing Whitehurst.

“It was kind of scary,” admitted New York safety Calvin Pryor of the last play. “They kept pitching the ball around, and (Walker) thought he had some daylight. But Dawan did a great job of getting him down.”

The Titans are tied with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Oakland Raiders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the league’s worst record. Tennessee led most of the day, the first time it was in front since blowing a 24-13 fourth-quarter lead in a 27-24 setback on Nov. 17 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but made enough mistakes to keep its losing streak going.

“We’ve got to do a better job of taking advantage of opportunities,” starting quarterback Jake Locker said.

Locker, who replaced rookie Zach Mettenberger (right shoulder), was knocked out with 1:58 left in the first half by defensive end Quinton Coples after throwing an incomplete pass. Locker, who sustained a left shoulder injury, completed six of 11 passes for 57 yards.

Locker didn’t know if he would be able to play Thursday night at Jacksonville. Whitehurst, who finished 10 of 24 for 203 yards, said he would prepare as though he would be the starter.

“We’re all frustrated,” Whitehurst said. “We didn’t make enough plays.”

Tennessee placekicker Ryan Succop converted field goals of 40, 33 and 51 yards. The Titans’ other points came on a safety in the second quarter when Jets quarterback Geno Smith was called for intentional grounding in the end zone.

Smith completed 16 of 28 passes for 179 yards, including a 9-yard touchdown pass to fullback John Conner on a fourth-and-1 play with 4:34 left in the third quarter to give New York its first lead.

Kicker Nick Folk got the Jets on the board with a 51-yard field goal at the 2:08 mark of the first half. That was set up by a running-into-the-kicker call on linebacker Kaelin Burnett on a punt, with the 5-yard walk-off making the difference between yielding possession and picking up three points.

While the win might have cost New York a shot at picking Oregon quarterback Marcus Mariota, Ryan was more interested in seeing his players earn a rare reward in a long season.

“It’s great to see all their hard work on the practice field and in the classroom finally pay off,” he said. “It feels good for me to win a game and for those guys to win one.”

NOTES: Titans WR Kendall Wright (hand) sat out a second straight game. The Titans played with just three healthy wide receivers for the second consecutive game. ... Jets DE Muhammad Wilkerson (turf toe) was inactive for the game and was replaced by Quinton Coples. ... Titans OLB Kamerion Wimbley (hamstring) was also inactive. ... The 16-11 final was the first of its kind in league history.