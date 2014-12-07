Preview: Jets at Vikings

Rex Ryan is doing his best to focus on the immediate rather than stare at the sizable writing on the wall. The beleaguered coach looks to pick up the New York Jets after yet another loss when they visit the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. “I‘m embarrassed for myself, absolutely,” Ryan said after the Jets squandered a 10-point lead en route to a 16-13 setback at Miami. “It’s an embarrassment. It’s definitely embarrassing to me. ... The year hasn’t gone anywhere close to what we were thinking. I‘m going to focus on beating Minnesota. I‘m not worried about anything else but that.”

Unlike New York, the Vikings kept their flickering postseason aspirations alive after recording their third win in five games with a 31-13 victory over Carolina last week. Minnesota benefited from a pair of blocked punts in the win and rookie Teddy Bridgewater threw for two touchdowns in his second consecutive contest. By contrast, second-year quarterback Geno Smith was limited to just 13 pass attempts as New York implemented a run-heavy approach versus the Dolphins.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Vikings -6 O/U: 40

ABOUT THE JETS (2-10): For the second time in as many seasons, Percy Harvin will face the team that selected him with a first-round pick in 2009. The 26-year-old initially made a loud statement against his former club by returning a kickoff 58 yards before being limited to just one catch in Seattle’s 41-20 victory on Nov. 17, 2013. The Seahawks eventually cut bait with the explosive Harvin, who reeled in 11 receptions for 129 yards in his second game after being acquired by the Jets before mustering just five for 13 over the last three contests.

ABOUT THE VIKINGS (5-7): While New York has rode a highly publicized quarterback carousel involving Smith and Michael Vick, Minnesota’s issues at running back also have been in the spotlight since Adrian Peterson’s suspension earlier in the season. Promising rookie Jerick McKinnon (back) has failed to practice this week after sitting out versus the Panthers. Matt Asiata rushed 14 times for 52 yards last week while newcomer Ben Tate added five carries, but the duo will face a Jets rush defense that ranks third in yards allowed (85.2).

EXTRA POINTS

1. New York RB Chris Johnson rushed for a season-high 105 yards on 17 carries versus Miami, surpassing the combined totals of his previous two games (63 yards on 14 rushes).

2. Vikings WR Greg Jennings has reeled in a touchdown reception in each of the last two weeks and also scored in his last meeting versus the Jets in 2010 while playing for Green Bay.

3. New York has won seven straight meetings with Minnesota dating to 1975.

PREDICTION: Jets 20, Vikings 16