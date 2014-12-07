Wright’s 87-yard TD lifts Vikings in OT

MINNEAPOLIS -- It was a play designed to get five yards and move the chains.

Jarius Wright made sure it did a lot more than that.

Wright slipped out of a tackle and raced 87 yards for a touchdown, leading Minnesota to a 30-24 overtime win against the New York Jets Sunday at TCF Bank Stadium.

Facing 3rd-and-5 on their own 13-yard line, Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater saw a blitz and made a check at the line of scrimmage. Bridgewater fired a quick screen to Wright, who broke a tackle near the line of scrimmage and outran the Jets down the sideline for his first touchdown of the season.

“I got into the open field and I said to myself, ‘I have to score,'” Wright said. “Earlier in the game, we ran it a couple of times and thought it would be a chance to score.”

The score salvaged a win for Minnesota, who led most of the game.

Jets kicker Nick Folk connected on a 44-yard field goal with 23 seconds remaining to force overtime. It was Folk’s fifth field goal of the day, one week after missing two kicks in a 16-13 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Vikings kicker Blair Walsh had a chance to win the game on the final play of regulation, but missed short on a 56-yard field goal. Walsh also missed a 39-yard kick in the third quarter.

With the victory, Minnesota’s faint playoff hopes remained alive. The Vikings (6-7), finish with games at Detroit, at Miami and home against Chicago. The Vikings must win all of them -- and receive significant help -- to reach the postseason

The win also means Minnesota has already surpassed last season’s win total (five) with three games still remaining.

“Honestly, it was a pretty sloppy game in my opinion,” Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said. “It was good to win, and it was good to see us overcome a lot of adversity, even though a lot of that adversity was caused by our own selves.”

Wright’s catch and run was just another in a number of big plays for the Vikings on Sunday, who scored a defensive touchdown on the first play from scrimmage and on a 56-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter -- at the time, the longest pass play of the season.

Vikings linebacker Gerald Hodges, making his first NFL start, intercepted Jets quarterback Geno Smith and went 27 yards for the touchdown just 12 seconds into the game. The score tied Percy Harvin’s team record for fastest touchdown in franchise history.

“Once I got the ball, I saw six (points),” Hodges said. “(Smith) looked me right in my eye and I think he tried to throw it over my shoulder. Just a great play, right place at the right time.”

Harvin, now a Jet playing his first game against his former team, made a triumphant return to the Twin Cities. He caught six passes for 124 yards, including a 35-yard touchdown that gave the Jets a 9-7 lead late in the first quarter. The score was his first since being traded to New York from Seattle Oct. 18.

“Yeah, it was good (to score in his return to Minnesota),” Harvin said. “To hear the boos and finally get that score, that was a pretty good feeling. It’s just disappointing we couldn’t get that win.”

Bridgewater answered with a long scoring strike of his own, hitting receiver Charles Johnson in stride down the sideline with a 56-yard touchdown pass.

“I knew it was going to end up coming to me because of the coverage they played,” Johnson said. “(Bridgewater) threw a great ball.”

After a 36-yard field goal by Folk, Minnesota extended their lead, as Bridgewater connected with Johnson again, this time from for 22 yards. Johnson fumbled at the 1-yard line into the end zone, but fullback Jerome Felton pounced on the loose ball, giving the Vikings a 21-12 lead.

The touchdown was the first of Felton’s seven-year NFL career.

Folk connected on a 33-yard kick with 20 seconds remaining in the half to made it a six-point game and a 22-yarder on the Jets initial drive of the third quarter to make it 21-18.

A 24-yard kick by Folk in the opening minute of the fourth quarter tied the score at 21-all.

“It’s a thing that we emphasize all the time yet the (red zone) production hasn’t been there,” Jets coach Rex Ryan said. “It’s been that kind of year for us.”

New York and Minnesota each had 19 first downs, with Minnesota holding a 411-410 edge in total yards. Each team also turned the ball over twice, including a crucial fumble by Jets running back Chris Ivory inside the Vikings five-yard line in the second quarter. New York had a comfortable lead in time of possession, but Minnesota was able to make more big plays.

Smith recovered from his early interception, completing 18 of 29 passes for 254 yards a touchdown.

“We buckled up and he lead us down and we all settled in at that point,” said Jets receiver Eric Decker. “We got a safety and then got a touchdown. Next thing you know we are right back in the battle.”

NOTES: Vikings WR Greg Jennings first-quarter reception moved him into the top 100 on the all-time NFL receptions list. ... Vikings DT Sharrif Floyd (knee) left the game in the second half and did not return. ... Jets RB Chris Ivory lost a fumble in the second quarter. It was his first lost fumble since 2010 when he played for the New Orleans Saints. ... Jets WR Percy Harvin left the game in the fourth quarter (ankle) and did not return.