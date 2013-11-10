Preview: Lions at Bears

The Detroit Lions attempt to sweep the season series against the Chicago Bears for the first time since 2007 when the NFC North co-leaders clash in the Windy City on Sunday. Detroit looks to snap a five-game losing streak at Chicago - which expects to have Jay Cutler back - and end a stretch of six consecutive road losses against division rivals. The Lions used their bye week to recuperate from their thrilling 31-30 home victory over Dallas in Week 8, a triumph in which Matthew Stafford scored on a quarterback sneak with 12 seconds remaining.

The Bears also are coming off a big win, as they forged a three-way tie atop the division with Detroit and Green Bay by posting a 27-20 victory over the Packers at Lambeau Field on Monday. Starting for the injured Cutler, Josh McCown threw a pair of touchdown passes while Chicago knocked Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers out of the game with a broken collarbone. Cutler, who was expected to miss four weeks with the groin injury he suffered against Washington on Oct. 20, was cleared to practice on Thursday and coach Marc Trestman said he expects him to start Sunday.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Lions -2.5 O/U: 52.5

ABOUT THE LIONS (5-3): Stafford and Calvin Johnson put on quite a display against the Cowboys, with the former passing for 488 yards and the latter accounting for a team-record 329 of them. Johnson fell seven yards shy of the NFL’s single-game record set on Nov. 26, 1989, by Flipper Anderson. Stafford reached the 15,000-yard plateau faster than any quarterback in league history, doing so in his 53rd career game.

ABOUT THE BEARS (5-3): Defensive end Shea McClellin registered three of Chicago’s season-high five sacks against the Packers, including the one that shelved Rodgers. Running back Matt Forte has scored nine touchdowns - six rushing - in 11 games against the Lions. Wide receiver Brandon Marshall enters Sunday’s contest with a streak of five straight home games with a touchdown.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Detroit snapped a three-game slide in the all-time series with a 40-32 home triumph on Sept. 29.

2. The Bears own a 96-66-5 record in the series and have dominated of late, winning nine of the last 11 meetings.

3. Chicago is 29th in the league against the run, allowing an average of 127.5 yards per game.

PREDICTION: Lions 24, Bears 13