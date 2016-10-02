Preview: Lions at Bears

Matthew Stafford and the Detroit Lions haven't had too many fond memories over the last few years, but they sure do enjoy facing the Chicago Bears. Stafford looks to guide Detroit to its series-best seventh consecutive victory over injury-ravaged Chicago on Sunday when the NFC North rivals meet at Soldier Field.

Stafford threw for 703 yards and seven touchdowns in last year's sweep of the Bears and has formed a post-Calvin Johnson connection this season with Marvin Jones, who has an NFL-best 408 yards receiving. Stafford went for 385 yards and three scores and Jones reeled in six receptions for a career-high 205 yards and two TDs in the Lions' 34-27 setback at division-rival Green Bay on Sunday. While Detroit has been set at quarterback since taking Stafford with the top overall pick of the 2009 draft, Chicago is expected to turn to Brian Hoyer for the second straight outing with Jay Cutler nursing a sprained right thumb. Hoyer completed 30 of 49 passes for 317 yards and two touchdowns in the Bears' 31-17 setback at Dallas on Sunday.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Lions -2.5. O/U: 47

ABOUT THE LIONS (1-2): Theo Riddick is running nowhere fast with just a 3.3 yards per carry this season, but his 16 receptions are second-best on the team. Tight end Eric Ebron is next with 14 catches and has reeled in a touchdown grab in the last meeting with the Bears and two of his last three overall games on the road. Golden Tate flourished without Johnson in the lineup last season, but that success has yet to carry over into 2016 as he is averaging just 7.2 yards per catch and has yet to find the end zone.

ABOUT THE BEARS (0-3): With Jeremy Langford (ankle) and Ka'Deem Carey (hamstring) sidelined, rookie Jordan Howard will try to ignite Chicago's 30th-ranked rushing attack and could find room to roam versus a Detroit squad surrendering a league-high 5.1 yards per carry this season and 199 yards on the ground last week. Alshon Jeffery (knee, hamstring), who was limited in practice on Thursday, has scored a touchdown in three straight encounters versus the Lions and five of six. Tight end Zach Miller reeled in eight receptions for 78 yards against the Cowboys while recording his third career multi-touchdown performance and is facing a Detroit club that has yielded five touchdowns to tight ends this season.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Chicago has lost seven of its last eight games overall and 11 of 12 at home.

2. Lions S Glover Quin has recorded an interception in three of his last four encounters with the Bears.

3. Chicago LB Jerrell Freeman's 34 tackles are just one shy of NFL leader Craig Robertson of New Orleans.

PREDICTION: Lions 30, Bears 21