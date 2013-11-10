Lions 21, Bears 19: Calvin Johnson set the franchise record for receiving touchdowns with a pair, including a 14-yarder with 2:22 remaining, as visiting Detroit claimed sole possession of first place in the NFC North by ending its five-game skid against Chicago.

Johnson, who also had a TD catch early in the third quarter, hauled in his 63rd career scoring pass to overtake Herman Moore for the top spot on the Lions’ all-time list. Johnson finished with six receptions for 83 yards and Reggie Bush gained 105 yards on 14 carries for Detroit (6-3), which moved one game ahead of both Chicago and Green Bay in the division.

Jay Cutler returned from a groin injury and completed 21-of-40 passes for 250 yards with a touchdown and an interception but was replaced late in the fourth quarter by Josh McCown, who concluded a 10-play, 74-yard drive with an 11-yard TD pass to Brandon Marshall that got Chicago (5-4) within two. But Matt Forte was stopped on the Bears’ second attempt at the two-point conversion that was set up by a roughing-the-passer penalty on their first try.

Chicago took an early lead as Cutler connected with Marshall for a 32-yard touchdown just 2:23 into the game. The Lions answered later in the opening quarter with a 5-yard scoring pass from Matthew Stafford (18-of-35, 219 yards and three touchdowns) to Kris Durham.

The contest remained tied until Stafford found Johnson in the right side of the end zone for a 4-yard TD with 2:02 elapsed in the third quarter. Robbie Gould hit a pair of field goals and McCown put himself in line to be the hero with his scoring pass to Marshall, but the Bears failed on their two attempts at the two-point conversion.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Moore had 62 touchdown catches with Detroit from 1991-2001. ... Cutler was replaced by McCown due to an ankle injury. ... Marshall, who finished with seven catches for 139 yards, extended his streak to six straight home games with a TD reception. Bears WR Alshon Jeffery hauled in nine passes for 114 yards.