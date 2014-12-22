Lions survive letdown, Packers rematch next

CHICAGO - For most of Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears, the Detroit Lions hardly looked like a playoff team. But they are, and the winner of their game at Green Bay next Sunday will earn the NFC North title.

The Lions (11-4) clinched their spot on Saturday when Philadelphia lost to Washington, and even though player after player insisted that did not lead to a letdown on Sunday, something did.

In just the first half, Detroit had three first-half turnovers and allowed quarterback Matthew Stafford to be sacked four times. Lions’ mistakes set up both Chicago touchdowns, but Detroit came back to win, anyway, 20-14, on Joique Bell’s 17-yard touchdown run midway through the fourth quarter.

“Our first quarter, first half, was not us,” said defensive tackle Ndamakung Suh.

“It was tough, because we did it to ourselves,” added quarterback Matthew Stafford, who threw a pair of red-zone interceptions on consecutive drives in the second quarter. “You do that against a good football team, you make it impossible on yourself.”

Related Coverage Preview: Lions at Bears

Chicago (5-10), which lost its fourth straight game, managed to stay in the game until the final two minutes. With quarterback Jimmy Clausen making his first start in four years, replacing Jay Cutler, who was benched, the Bears avoided the turnovers (Cutler leads the league with 24) that had sabotaged them in previous games.

Clausen, who was 1-9 as a rookie starter for Carolina in 2010, threw two touchdown passes and completed 23 of 39 passes for 181 yards. At least four of the incompletions were clear drops, and his only interception came on his final throw, a desperation heave on 4th-and-10.

“He kept us on the ropes,” said Jim Caldwell, the Lions’ coach. “For the first time out, he did a nice job.”

“He was the reason we were in this game,” said Roberto Garza, the Chicago center.

Actually, the Lions had more to do with keeping the Bears in the game. Detroit punted only once in the game and, not counting end-of-half possessions, advanced at least to Chicago’s 21-yard line on seven consecutive possessions. It took a muffed punt by the Lions’ Jeremy Ross and a roughing-the-kicker penalty on Julian Stanford to set up the Bears’ two touchdowns.

And yet, all the mistakes made by Detroit, it ultimately was an error by Chicago that decided the game.

With Chicago ahead, 14-10, Detroit faced 3rd-and-10 from its own 37-yard line midway through the fourth quarter. Stafford threw a deep pass down the left sideline intended for Corey Fuller and cornerback Tim Jennings, who was covering Fuller, never looked back for the ball, ran over the receiver, and was hit with a 46-yard interference penalty that moved the ball to Chicago’s 17-yard line.

On the next play, three Bears’ players missed tackles - including an attempt by safety Ryan Mundy at the line of scrimmage - and Bell ran into the end zone to put the Lions ahead, 17-14.

The Bears had one more chance after Matt Prater’s second field goal made it a 20-14 game, and, aided by a roughness penalty on Detroit’s Ezekiel Ansah for stomping on the leg of a Bears’ lineman, had first down at their own 45-yard line with 2:18 remaining.

Clausen threw three straight incomplete passes before his final heave was intercepted by safety Glover Quin.

The Bears losing streak began with a 34-17 Thanksgiving Day defeat at Detroit. It may be a sign of just how far Chicago - a trendy pre-season pick to challenge for the division title, if not the Super Bowl - has fallen that left tackle Jermon Bushrod seemed to take solace in saying, “Overall as a team, we had a better game than last time.”

Detroit’s victory improved its record to 5-0 against North Division opponents, the most division victories in a season for the Lions since re-alignment created the current setup in 2002. But even though they beat Green Bay at home in September, the Lions know playing for the division title at Green Bay is a different thing.

“We’ve still got a lot of work to do,” Caldwell said. “We’ve got to keep our guys focused and working. We’ve got to do better.”

NOTES: With RG Kyle Long (hip) inactive, the Bears had yet another shakeup on their offensive line, with two rookie guards starting. Michael Ola, who had started six games at left guard, moved into Long’s spot, and Ryan Groy, another rookie, started at left guard. ... WR Alshon Jeffery and RB Matt Forte are the only Bears players who have started all 16 games on offense. ... DT Stephen Paea, CB Tim Jennings and S Ryan Mundy are the only players on defense who have started every game. ... The Bears lost DE Willie Young to an Achilles injury.