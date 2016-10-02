Howard, Hoyer help Bears end home hex vs. Lions

CHICAGO -- Chicago Bears running back Jordan Howard insisted that he had no trouble falling asleep the night before his first NFL start.

"No, it wasn't tough," said Howard, a rookie fifth-round draft pick out of Indiana. "I didn't feel any added pressure. As a running back, you always embrace being the starter."

Howard's confidence showed on the field. The 21-year-old rushed 23 times for 111 yards as the Bears held on for a 17-14 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday afternoon.

Chicago (1-3) earned its first victory at home since Oct. 4, 2015. Before Sunday, the Bears had dropped six consecutive games and 11 of their past 12 at Soldier Field.

"It feels good," said Bears linebacker Jerrell Freeman, who led the team with seven tackles. "We don't want to come in here and get another loss. We want to win. That's what we came here to do. It was good that the young guys were able to get in there and step up."

Quarterback Brian Hoyer completed 28-of-36 passes for 302 yards and two touchdowns for the Bears. Wide receiver Eddie Royal caught seven passes for 111 yards and a score.

As the Bears moved the ball, the Lions struggled to find consistency on offense. Quarterback

Matthew Stafford completed 23-of-36 passes for 213 yards and two interceptions.

Detroit (1-3) lost its third game in a row and fell to the Bears for the first time since Dec. 30, 2012. The Lions were outgained 409-263 in total yards by the Bears.

Ten penalties cost the Lions 76 yards, compared with eight infractions for 55 yards by Chicago.

"Penalties and miscommunication - there was something every other drive that stalled you," Lions coach Jim Caldwell said. "We just were not sharp at all. There was no rhythm to it. That's my fault. I've got to get these guys in a better rhythm, and we've got to play better."

Howard's effectiveness in the running game helped the Bears to control the ball for more than 33 minutes. He rushed for 59 yards in the first half and added 52 yards in the second half as part of a methodical attack on offense.

"The (offensive line) was just getting a great push," said Howard, who also caught three passes for 21 yards. "I was having huge holes to run through. They made my job easy."

After struggling in the first half, the Lions quickly marched down the field to start the second half. But Detroit's drive stalled at the 1-yard line as running backs Theo Riddick and Zach Zenner failed to find the end zone. The Lions settled for a 21-yard field goal by Matt Prater to cut the deficit to 7-6.

Chicago increased its lead to 14-6 when Hoyer connected with tight end Zach Miller for a 6-yard touchdown with 3:34 to go in the third quarter. The play marked Miller's third touchdown catch in the past two weeks.

Bears kicker Connor Barth made it 17-6 with a 25-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter.

An 85-yard punt return for a touchdown by Andre Roberts pulled Detroit within 17-14 with 1:52 to play. Stafford found wide receiver Golden Tate for a two-point conversion after Roberts' touchdown.

Caldwell said Roberts was an electric playmaker in the open field.

"Too little, too late," Caldwell said. "But he did a nice job on that punt return."

Moments later, Bears linebacker Sam Acho recovered an onside kick to squash the comeback effort.

The Bears opened the scoring on a 4-yard touchdown pass from Hoyer to Royal with 6:35 left in the first quarter. Hoyer rolled to his right and fired a spiral to Royal, who made a leaping catch.

"Good throw by Brian," Bears coach John Fox said. "But an outstanding catch by Eddie, as well."

Detroit made it 7-3 on a 50-yard field goal by Prater with 2:19 remaining before halftime.

Stafford said he and his teammates needed to regroup.

"We just didn't play well," Stafford said. "Too many mistakes, myself included. We've got to get it right."

NOTES: Bears QB Brian Hoyer started his second straight game in place of QB Jay Cutler, who remained out because of a sprained right thumb. ... Lions TE Eric Ebron went to the locker room in the first quarter because of a right knee and ankle injury, but he returned to the game before halftime. Ebron appeared to twist his leg in a pile as he tried to block during a running play. ... Bears RB Jeremy Langford (ankle) and RB Ka'Deem Carey (hamstring) both were listed as inactive. ... Lions RB Dwayne Washington left the game in the second quarter because of an ankle injury. ... Bears WR Kevin White walked off the field under his own power after injuring his ankle in the third quarter.