Cardinals stuff Lions for NFL-best 9-1 start

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- The Drew Stanton era began with a win, which is becoming the expectation for the NFL-leading Arizona Cardinals.

In his first start since Palmer tore a knee ligament and was lost for the season last week, Stanton passed for 306 yards and two early touchdowns to wide receiver Michael Floyd, and the Cardinals won the showdown of the NFC’s top two teams, defeating the Detroit Lions 14-6 Sunday at University of Phoenix Stadium.

With their sixth consecutive win, the Cardinals improved to 9-1. Arizona holds a stunning three-game lead in the NFC West over the defending Super Bowl champion Seahawks, who lost earlier in the day to the Kansas City Chiefs, and the San Francisco 49ers, who defeated the New York Giants. Both teams are 6-4.

“To go out there and kind of get an early lead, I think it let everybody take a deep breath,” said Stanton, whose wife gave birth to a baby girl on Monday, a day after he replaced Palmer and led the Cardinals to a comeback victory over the Rams.

What does this win say about the critics who were doubting Stanton?

“They must not have watched September football, because he played damn good in September, too,” said Cardinals coach Bruce Arians, whose team has won 16 of its past 19 games. “This is not the first time he’s jumped out there. This is his fourth game. He’s 3-1 as a starter and didn’t finish the other. So, I think they should notice him.”

The Lions (7-3) saw their four-game winning streak end. Detroit was held to just 262 total yards while playing without running back Reggie Bush, sidelined due to a lingering ankle injury. Wide receiver Calvin Johnson injured his elbow in the game but said the injury isn’t serious.

After keeping the Lions out of the end zone all afternoon, the Cardinals’ defense has held its past five opponents to a total of 10 fourth-quarter points.

“When a team can’t score seven points, it’s a pretty good chance that you’re going to come out on top,” Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson said. “And honestly, to hold that offense to no touchdowns is pretty much an accomplishment to our D-coordinator (Todd Bowles) because he knew what these guys were going to run as soon as they came out of the tunnel.”

Related Coverage Preview: Lions at Cardinals

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford finished 18 of 30 for 183 yards and no touchdowns. He was intercepted once, by safety Rashad Johnson.

Peterson shadowed Calvin Johnson, holding the Lions’ All-Pro wide receiver to just five catches for 59 yards.

It was the first time the Lions’ offense has been held without a touchdown this season.

“There were quite a few reasons,” Stafford said about the offense’s struggles, specifically the passing game. “Missed some throws, didn’t execute in certain areas. It’s a team effort. We didn’t play well enough as an offense. When you score six points, you’re not going to whin a whole lot of games.”

Stanton, meanwhile, looked like a man who was out to prove his former team it made a mistake in almost never letting him play while he was in Detroit. He completed 21 of 32 passes, though he was intercepted twice.

If he experienced any nervousness coming into the game, Stanton quickly got rid of the butterflies. His third completion was a 42-yard bomb to Floyd for a 7-0 lead just three minutes after the opening kickoff.

Floyd was getting tugged upon in the end zone by cornerback Cassius Vaughn, but even the pass interference couldn’t stop the Arizona receiver from leaping up and coming down with the touchdown catch.

After a quick three-and-out by the Lions, Stanton again showed uncanny poise. He found fullback Robert Hughes on a quick hook route up the middle, which Hughes turned into a 49-yard gain. That helped set up Stanton’s second touchdown pass, a 12-yard strike to Floyd in the same spot in the end zone.

Before some fans even found their seats, the Cardinals were up 14-0, and there was still six minutes remaining in the first quarter.

Lions coach Jim Caldwell said the recent problems his offense has been having can and will get fixed.

“It’s not like we are throwing our hands up and saying, ‘This is total frustration,'” he said. “I think there are some things we did well. We just didn’t put the ball in the end zone and convert on third down, which is huge. Away from home, against a real good football team, we can’t afford not to be really sharp, and we weren‘t. That’s something we have to fix, and we can get it fixed.”

Penalties didn’t help the Lions, who were flagged six times for 50 yards in the first half, nine times for 80 yards overall. The Cardinals weren’t penalized once during the first two quarters, and they wound up with four flags for 35 yards.

Arizona wasn’t able to add to its lead in the first half. Two drives were stalled by Stanton interceptions. The first came after a 30-yard completion to rookie wide receiver John Brown. Stanton tried to hit tight end John Carlson in the end zone, and linebacker Josh Bynes stepped in front for the pick.

Stanton lowered his shoulders and dived to tackle Bynes, holding him to a 17-yard return.

On the second interception, Vaughn snagged a pass intended for wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr., and a 25-yard return put the Lions in the red zone. Detroit thought it made a first down after a short catch by tight end Eric Ebron, but he was ruled a yard short.

The Lions planned to go for it on fourth-and-1 from the Cardinals’ 10, but Stafford didn’t like what he saw out of Arizona’s defense, and after a second timeout, coach Jim Caldwell opted for the field goal.

Matt Prater’s 28-yarder made it 14-6 just before halftime. Earlier, near the end of the first quarter, Prater hit from 50 yards.

Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald went to the locker room with a knee injury in the first half but returned to the game. He said he’s confident he can play through discomfort but will have an MRI exam on Monday, Arians said.

Lions starting right tackle LaAdrian Waddle left the game with an ankle injury in the third quarter and did not return.

NOTES: In addition to missing RB Reggie Bush and losing RT LaAdrian Waddle, the Lions played without two other offensive starters -- RG Larry Warford and TE Brandon Pettigrew. ... With his 22-yard reception near the end of the first quarter, Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald became the second-youngest player to reach 12,000 career receiving yards. He was 31 years, 77 days. Randy Moss was the youngest at 30 years, 306 days. ... Matthew Stafford became the first Lions quarterback to reach 20,000 career passing yards when he completed a 30-yard pass to WR Golden Tate in the second quarter. ... Hall of Fame CB Aeneas Williams, who spent the first 10 of his first NFL seasons with the Cardinals, was recognized during halftime ceremonies and presented with his Hall of Fame ring.