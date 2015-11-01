Preview: Lions vs. Chiefs

The Detroit Lions were unable to build on the momentum from their first victory following a long skid, and they hope to stop the Kansas City Chiefs from doing so on Sunday. The Chiefs aim for their second straight victory while the Lions attempt to pick up their second of the season when the struggling teams clash in the latest installment of the NFL International Series in London.

The Lions lost five straight before breaking through for a 37-34 overtime win over Chicago two weeks ago, but they took another step back in a 28-19 home loss to Minnesota on Sunday. Detroit decided to shake up the coaching staff Monday, firing offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi and promoting quarterbacks coach Jim Bob Cooter to try to spark an offense that ranks 29th in scoring and 32nd in rushing. Kansas City hasn’t resorted to such drastic measures, but it needs to improve on its third-down conversion rate (33 percent) and red-zone efficiency (scores on 41.7 percent of trips), both of which rank 27th in the league. The Chiefs have won four of the last six meetings, but Detroit clobbered Kansas City 48-3 in the most recent matchup in 2011 behind four touchdown passes from Matthew Stafford.

TV: 9:30 a.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Chiefs -4. O/U: 45

ABOUT THE LIONS (1-6): Turnovers have been the downfall of the Lions, who are minus-7 thanks to a whopping 18 giveaways - including nine interceptions by Stafford. It doesn’t help that the running game has been non-existent, averaging only 68 yards on the ground and allowing opponents to focus on the passing game. The Lions haven’t been much better on the other side of the ball, allowing 28.6 points per game (29th in the NFL) and 392.3 total yards per contest (27th).

ABOUT THE CHIEFS (2-5): Kansas City got its running game going last week despite the loss of star Jamaal Charles, as Charcandrick West rolled up 110 yards and a touchdown. The Chiefs also might have stumbled onto a playmaker in rookie receiver Chris Conley, who hauled in six passes for 63 yards and his first career TD last week with Jeremy Maclin (concussion) sidelined. Kansas City’s defense has played better of late, holding three straight opponents under 340 total yards and forcing six turnovers over that span.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Stafford passed for 325 yards and two TDs in a 22-21 over Atlanta at Wembley Stadium last season, hooking up with WR Golden Tate seven times for 151 yards and a score.

2. Chiefs QB Alex Smith is 4-0 against the Lions with 717 passing yards, four touchdowns and one interception.

3. Lions WR Calvin Johnson, who is questionable with an ankle injury, has topped 100 yards receiving only once this season but has caught TD passes in consecutive games.

PREDICTION: Chiefs 26, Lions 23