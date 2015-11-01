Chiefs extend Lions’ misery with 45-10 romp

Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell said Sunday he was unconcerned with speculation that his job is in jeopardy following a 45-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs at Wembley Stadium in London.

“Not a good outing obviously,” Caldwell said. “It’s a day to day job. I‘m going to continue to do my job.”

Team president Tom Lewand refused comment on Caldwell’s status after the Lions allowed six sacks of quarterback Matt Stafford and gave up 206 rushing yards to a Chiefs team that had not scored more than 28 points this season.

Players supported Caldwell in a somber locker room, and defensive coordinator Teryl Austin said there is plenty of blame to be shared by the entire team.

Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith accounted for three touchdowns and set a career-high with 78 rushing yards and one of four touchdowns on the ground.

“We’ve enjoyed being here,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said after earlier in the week stressing the team would fly from Kansas City three days later than Detroit because it was “not vacation.”

Stafford relieved in the final two minutes of the game by Dan Orlovsky, was 22 of 36 for 217 yards and one touchdown with two interceptions. The picks came in the first half in a span of three plays.

Smith was 18 of 26 for 145 yards with two touchdowns through the air. The Chiefs were 6 of 7 in the red zone and converted 8 of 13 third downs.

“We know he can run,” Reid said. “We don’t really want him to run, but if it’s works out that way ... it’s OK.”

Wide receiver Jeremy Maclin caught Smith’s second TD pass of the game with 10:11 left in the fourth quarter to push the Chiefs to a 35-point lead and after the Lions got their first score of the game, running back Spencer Ware’s 4-yard run with 6:40 left made it 45-10.

Kansas City had its way with a weary Lions’ defense that spent 34:14 on the field.

“I like seeing (touchdowns) when I can’t remember who scoured them,” Reid said. “It means you have a lot of them.”

Kansas City (3-5) has its first winning streak of the season and the turnaround can be credited to a defense that has allowed only 57 points the past four games. While the Lions could weigh changes soon, Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt pledged support for his coach and general manager.

“I have full confidence in Andy and John Dorsey, think they’re the right people to lead our football team,” Hunt said. “They’re as disappointed as I am, but I think they’re the right guys to lead us not only this year but going forward.”

The Lions enter the bye week 1-7 after going 11-5 in 2014.

Tight end Travis Kelce caught a 2-yard touchdown pass from Smith on the opening drive of the second half to stake the Chiefs to a 31-3 edge.

The Chiefs hit halftime with a 24-3 lead and already Smith had rushed for a career-high 68 yards including a touchdown when he escaped pressure and ran away from Lions defensive end Ziggy Ansah for one of Kansas City’s three rushing scores in the first half.

Changes made to the offensive coaching staff by the Lions on Monday failed to produce the immediate intended effect under the direction of first-time coordinator Jim Bob Cooter.

“We just failed to execute,” Stafford said.

Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson hopped to the sideline in the fourth quarter after landing awkwardly on his longest receptions of the day, a 30-yarder down the left sideline, and left the game for good. He had five catches for 85 yards.

Stafford scrambled away from pressure to his right and threw a touchdown pass to wide receiver Lance Moore for the lone Lions’ touchdown with 7:21 left on the clock.

Stafford was sacked four times -- twice by strong safety Ron Parker -- in the first half.

NOTES: The Lions were flagged for personal fouls on the final two plays of the first half. DE Ziggy Ansah landed on QB Alex Smith, who had gone into a feet-first slide, and drew a penalty and DE James Jones intentionally grabbed and pulled the facemask of RB Charcandrick West on the next play. ... Lions DT Andre Fluellen left the game at the start of the fourth quarter with a hip injury. ... The Lions play at Green Bay in Week 10 following a bye. ... Kansas City’s previous season high was 28 points against the Packers.