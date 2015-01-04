Preview: Lions at Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys have become synonymous with late-season swoons over the past two decades, but they appear bent on putting an end to that reputation. The Cowboys surged to the NFC East title in spectacular fashion and take a four-game winning streak into Sunday’s Wild Card round against the visiting Detroit Lions. Dallas, which has one playoff win since 1996 and is in the postseason for the first time since 2009, averaged a staggering 41.3 points in going 4-0 in December.

The Lions came up short in their bid to secure a first-round bye with a Week 17 loss at NFC North rival Green Bay, but they picked up a huge victory off the field when the NFL reversed a one-game suspension against stud defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh. The successful appeal by Suh for stepping on Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers sets up an intriguing matchup between Detroit’s No. 1 rush defense and the Cowboys’ second-ranked ground game, featuring the NFL’s leading rusher in DeMarco Murray. “The game in a lot of ways may come down to ... that matchup up front,” Dallas QB Tony Romo said.

TV: 4:40 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Cowboys -6.5. O/U: 48

ABOUT THE LIONS (11-5): Detroit allowed a total of 15.5 points during a four-game winning streak - all against teams with losing records - but was gashed for a season-worst 152 rushing yards in the 30-20 loss to the Packers. That more than doubled the per-game average of 69.3 yards allowed by the Lions, who ranked second in the league in points (17.6) and total yards (300.9) allowed while registering 42 sacks and 20 interceptions. Detroit’s offense continues to battle inconsistency despite Matthew Stafford going over 4,000 yards passing for the fourth straight season and wideouts Calvin Johnson and Golden Tate each surpassing 1,000 yards. Johnson, who missed three games due to injury, torched the Cowboys last season with a franchise-record 329 yards and a TD on 14 receptions.

ABOUT THE COWBOYS (12-4): Murray ran away with the league rushing title, setting franchise records with 1,845 yards and 12 100-yard games despite undergoing surgery for a broken hand suffered in Week 15. Murray has rushed for six of his 13 touchdowns over the past five games, but Dallas has been equally effective through the air with Dez Bryant hauling in six scoring passes in the last three games en route to a league-best total of 16. The much-maligned Romo played superbly down the stretch to enter the MVP conversation, throwing for 12 touchdowns versus one interception during the four-game winning streak while posting a quarterback rating of at least 129.1 in six of the final nine contests. The Cowboys’ defense, which ranked last in 2013, yielded only three first-half TDs during the winning streak.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Lions are seeking their first playoff win since 1993.

2. The Cowboys are tied with Pittsburgh for the most wins (33) in postseason history.

3. Lions C Dominic Raiola will return to the lineup after serving a one-game suspension for stomping on the ankle of a Chicago player.

PREDICTION: Cowboys 27, Lions 17