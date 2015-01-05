EditorsNote: rewords second graf

Overturned call helps Cowboys edge Lions

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Dallas Cowboys’ bid for a reversal of fortunes received a boost from a timely call reversal by the officials.

The Cowboys stopped the Detroit Lions on a controversial third-and-1 pass-interference non-call, and Dallas quarterback Tony Romo took advantage.

Romo threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Terrance Williams -- the second scoring hookup between the two on the day -- to close out an 11-play, 59-yard, game-clinching drive for the Cowboys, who slipped past the Detroit Lions 24-20 Sunday in an NFC wild-card game.

The Cowboys, who outscored Detroit 17-3 in the second half, advance to the NFC divisional round and will play the Green Bay Packers at 1:05 p.m. EST on Jan. 11 at Lambeau Field.

Dallas (13-4) was able to get the ball back for the game-winning drive with 8 1/2 minutes left in the game and the Lions ahead 20-17.

Cowboys linebacker Anthony Hitchens initially was called for pass interference on Lions tight end Brandon Pettigrew by the back judge. Referee Pete Morelli announced the penalty, but moments later he announced -- without explanation -- that the flag was being picked up.

Morelli explained after the game that the head linesman had the best angle of the play. The head linesman thought the contact was minimal and rather than pass interference believed it to be faceguarding. Unlike in college, faceguarding is not a penalty in the NFL, Morelli said.

“I saw it like the three officials around the play saw it,” Dallas coach Jason Garrett said, “not like the guy who was 50 yards away.”

On the FOX television broadcast, former NFL head of officiating Mike Pereira disagreed, saying Dallas should have been flagged for pass interference. Pereira added that the issue might have stemmed from the officiating crew working together for the first time.

Playoff officials are selected individually based on the best grades and put into crews rather than the best-graded crews being selected.

Following the non-call, the Lions punted, and Sam Martin shanked the attempt, kicking the ball only 10 yards.

”I thought it was a penalty, but it wasn’t my call to make,“ said Detroit quarterback Matthew Stafford, who completed 28 of 42 passes for 323 yards with a touchdown and an interception. ”I was told he did not make contact.

“It was a big play in the game, no doubt about it. But there were a lot of plays here and there along the way. If we just execute a little bit better in all phases, we come away with a win.”

Detroit was called for defensive holding twice on the Cowboys’ last drive. Stafford also threw an interception on a pass intended for wide receiver Golden Tate on the first drive of the second half on a tipped ball. The Cowboys failed to come away with any points, despite taking over at the Detroit 19. Dallas kicker Dan Bailey had a rare field-goal miss, from 41 yards.

”If that ball doesn’t get tipped, Golden is running for days,“ Stafford said. ”Our defense did a good job of holding them. “This is a good Dallas team. They have a great offense, and their defense had a good plan today.”

The victory marked the Cowboys’ third in the playoffs in the past 19 years. Their last was a wild-card victory in 2009.

In winning, the Cowboys denied Detroit (11-6) its first playoff victory in more than 20 years and its first postseason road win in 57 years. Detroit defeated Dallas in the divisional round in 1991.

The Lions forced a punt on the opening drive of the game and built a 14-0 lead before the end of the first quarter, but they couldn’t hold on.

Romo finished 19-for-31 for 293 yards for the Cowboys, who managed to win without running back DeMarco Murray at his best. The Lions’ top-ranked rush defense held the NFL’s top rusher in 2014 to 75 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries.

”There is no sense of relief,“ Romo said. ”This is our job, this is what we want. Our aspirations weren’t just winning the division, as great as that was, and it’s not just winning a playoff game.

“There are bigger things.”

Murray’s 1-yard touchdown run on fourth down drew the Cowboys to within 20-14 late in the third quarter. Bailey hit a 51-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter to slice the deficit to three.

Stafford, from nearby Highland Park, Texas, moved the Lions past midfield on a final drive, but Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence sacked Stafford and ripped the ball loose and recovered it on a fourth-down play. It was redemption for Lawrence, who recovered a fumble but then lost the ball to give the Lions the ball back minutes earlier.

On Detroit’s first possession, Stafford found Tate over the middle for a 51-yard catch-and-run touchdown.

Running back Reggie Bush’s 18-yard scoring run with 1:57 left in the first quarter capped a 14-play drive covering 99 yards over more than seven minutes, and Detroit led 14-0.

Romo’s 76-yard touchdown pass to Williams was the Cowboys’ lone offensive highlight in a first half in which the team could muster only 156 yards, including 30 rushing yards.

Lions kicker Matt Prater hit a 39-yard field goal in the final seconds of the half, boosting Detroit’s lead to 17-7.

“I‘m not going to sit up here and act like that (reversed pass-interference) call made a difference in the game,” said Detroit coach Jim Caldwell, who added, however, that the explanation wasn’t “good enough.”

“We still had our chances.”

NOTES: Lions rookie G Travis Swanson was helped from the field in the first quarter. Swanson was treated for a knee injury on the sideline and was taken to the locker room for further evaluation, where it was determined he would not return. Swanson started at right guard with Larry Warford inactive due to an ankle injury. ... Lions CB Rashean Mathis left the game with a quadriceps injury. ... Cowboys ILB Rolando McClain went to the locker room to be treated for concussion symptoms and did not return. Cowboys team officials initially said McClain left the game because of illness and dehydration. McClain did not travel with the team to Washington for last week’s regular-season finale because of an illness. ... Dallas LB Bruce Carter (back) also left the game.