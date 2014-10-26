Lions march back to edge Falcons

The Detroit Lions have become the kings of the fourth-quarter comeback on both sides of the Atlantic.

Matt Prater hit a 48-yard field goal on the game’s last play and the Detroit Lions erased a 21-point halftime deficit to defeat the Atlanta Falcons 22-21 on Sunday at Wembley Stadium in London. The comeback tied the third largest in franchise history.

The Lions (6-2) wiped out a 13-point deficit in the final 3:38 at home a week earlier to defeat New Orleans, 24-23.

“That’s the one thing is they don’t quit. They’re not deterred,” Detroit coach Jim Caldwell said. “They play with poise. Down the stretch, you know, the pressure doesn’t bother them and they find a way to make plays. Pretty special guys. Obviously, the two victories we have had the last couple weeks have been pretty special and don’t happen every week.”

Prater’s field goal came after a delay-of-game penalty against Detroit nullified a missed 43-yard attempt.

“To see the delay of game, and then you’re kind of fired up, not really knowing what’s going on,” Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford said. “And in my mind I was thinking it was a 10-second run off, but it’s a no play, five-yard penalty, we get another shot at it and Prater squares one up and drills it. And that’s about as high, and as low, and as high again as I’ve been on a football field. It was fantastic.”

Stafford and his club were fantastic after a miserable first half, which ended with Atlanta leading 21-0.

Stafford, who threw two late touchdown passes in the rally against the Saints, passed for 325 yards and two touchdowns. He broke Bobby Layne’s franchise record of 118 touchdown passes with his 59-yard, third-quarter strike to wide receiver Golden Tate, who caught seven passes for 151 yards. He led scoring drives of 69 and 63 yards to complete the comeback.

The Lions pulled it off despite key injuries.

Perennial All-Pro wide receiver Calvin Johnson was sidelined for the third consecutive game by a high ankle sprain, while running back Reggie Bush was also nursing an ankle injury. Defensive tackle Nick Fairley suffered a right knee injury during the second quarter when teammate Ndamukong Suh fell on him going for a sack.

“We keep finding ways,” Tate said. “We don’t think the game goes perfect, because in a perfect world we would score 21 in the first and 21 in the second half. That’s certainly not the way it’s going to happen each and every week. One thing that I‘m finding out is that this team has a lot of heart and it’s incredible to see and it’s incredible to be around it. I think it motivates us to play even harder for each other.”

Matt Ryan threw two first-quarter touchdown passes but Atlanta (2-6) lost for the fifth consecutive time. It was the first time in Ryan’s career an opponent had rallied from a deficit of that size with him as the starting quarterback.

“This is probably as tough a loss to take as any I’ve been a part of, and really feel like we had a lot of different chances to win that ballgame and consistently didn’t make plays when we needed to,” said Ryan, who completed 20 of 27 passes for 228 yards. “You know, we’ve got to get back home. We’ve got to find a way to get better over the course of the bye week, and I think everybody needs to look in the mirror and self-critique and really -- when we get back to work, have a great mindset and a great sense of focus.”

Ryan had just 68 passing yards after the break and threw a costly interception. Veteran running back Steven Jackson added 60 rushing yards and a touchdown for the Falcons. The 9:30 a.m. ET start was the earliest in league history.

“Very disappointed in the way that we played in the second half of the football game,” Falcons coach Mike Smith said. “You can’t make the mistakes that we made in the second half against a good football team because when you do, they’re going to come back and haunt you. They did. We never got on track offensively in the second half.”

NOTES: The Lions were missing their top three TEs: Brandon Pettigrew (foot), Eric Ebron (hamstring) and Joseph Fauria (ankle). The Falcons played without DT Jonathan Babineaux (foot). ... Falcons RB Steven Jackson became the 19th player in NFL history to surpass the 11,000-yard rushing mark. ... This was the second of three games in London this season. Dallas will face Jacksonville here on Nov. 9. Miami defeated Oakland 38-14 on Sept. 28. ... Both clubs have byes next week. They return to action on Nov. 9, with the Falcons at Tampa Bay and the Lions hosting Miami.