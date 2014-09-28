Preview: Lions at Jets

The New York Jets’ beleaguered secondary faces its toughest test of the young season when Calvin Johnson and the Detroit Lions pay a visit to MetLife Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Johnson started the season with a bang, reeling in two touchdown receptions from Matthew Stafford and sits nine catches shy of 600 for his career. The three-time All-Pro’s availability is in question after missing practice this week with an ankle injury while the Jets are expected to be without cornerback Dee Milliner (quadriceps, ankle) for the second straight game.

Detroit’s top-ranked defense stepped up in last week’s 19-7 victory over NFC North rival Green Bay and now faces Geno Smith, who recorded his league-high fifth turnover and sixth career interception for a touchdown on the team’s opening drive in a 27-19 setback to Chicago on Monday. With the Jets having dropped two straight games, the New York tabloids and sports talk shows were quick to question whether veteran Michael Vick should be under center before coach Rex Ryan came to Smith’s rescue. “I think everyone’s behind Geno,” Ryan said of the team. “He’s our quarterback and our football team believes in him, so that’s it.”

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Lions - 1.5. O/U: 45

ABOUT THE LIONS (2-1): While Johnson often receives the headlines, Golden Tate has made his presence felt opposite the superstar by reeling in 16 catches on just 21 targets this season. On the other side of the ball resides Detroit’s stout defense, which took a significant hit when starting middle linebacker Stephen Tulloch suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament while celebrating his team’s sack on Aaron Rodgers. Tahir Whitehead will step in for Tulloch for the Lions, who are second-best in the league against the run (63.7 yards per game) and third-best through the air (180.7).

ABOUT THE JETS (1-2): Antonio Allen has adjusted nicely after switching from safety to cornerback, but the third-year pro may have put his foot in his mouth by speaking out on Johnson. “I haven’t seen anything on film yet, but I‘m pretty sure he has some weaknesses,” Allen told ESPNNewYork.com. “Just like everybody else, he has stuff he can work on. It’s going to be my job to try to exploit it.” New York could keep Johnson and Stafford on the sideline with more out of its running game, and Ryan admitted that bruising back Chris Ivory (5.7 yards per carry) could see an increase in workload.

EXTRA POINTS

1. A top-six offense in each of the past three seasons, Detroit has mustered just 17 offensive points in the last two games.

2. New York WR Eric Decker (hamstring), who played just 12 snaps versus the Bears, has yet to practice this week and is questionable to play on Sunday.

3. The Lions cut rookie K Nate Freese (3-of-7) and signed Alex Henery this week.

PREDICTION: Lions 20, Jets 13