Stafford, Lions fight off Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Megatron he is not, but wide receiver Golden Tate came up huge for the Detroit Lions.

Tate compensated for ailing wide receiver Calvin Johnson with eight catches and quarterback Matt Stafford accounted for three touchdowns as the Lions captured a 24-17 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday.

Tate was targeted 10 times and playing on the same field where he helped the Seattle Seahawks win the Super Bowl seven months earlier, he had 116 receiving yards. It was his fourth career 100-yard game, 13 shy of his career best. Johnson was targeted twice and caught both passes but was not his dominant self.

“That’s the mentality we have as a whole,” Tate said. “Injuries are a part of this game and I think coach did a great job way back in camp when we were doing double downs, we had guys working on two different fields. We knew that Calvin was going to be limited today and we were hoping not to have to use him unless it was an emergency and I think we responded well.”

Half of those catches were on Detroit’s final scoring drive, which culminated in Stafford’s 1-yard touchdown run six seconds into the fourth. Stafford was 7 for 8 on Detroit’s 90-yard drive that gave them a 24-10 lead and he found Tate for 48 yards.

“That says a lot about any team that can drive 90 yards late in the game like that,” Tate said. “It was a pretty warm day. That says a lot about us. We were just clicking.”

Tate also helped that drive with an 11-yard catch on 3-and-10 from Detroit’s own 10-yard line and had consecutive catches on first downs. His final catch on the drive was a 16-yard reception on second-and-one at the Jets’ 18 and two plays later Stafford ran in for the score.

“He’s a tough guy to cover even in short areas I would imagine,” Stafford said of Tate. “He’s a quick guy, he’s got great hands and then he’s effective down the field. We didn’t throw a bunch of big balls to him today but he’s catching and running it as good as anybody and we’re happy to have him.”

Added Detroit coach Jim Caldwell: “There are guys that have a knack for being able to get open utilizing the spacing on the field whether it’s man or zone and finding the soft sports in zone, being able to break away and run away from you in man-to-man. Also you can see even with hitches out there, he’s tough to handle because he can make you miss, get on an edge and he’s a power runner. For a guy his size, he’s deceptive and obviously he has all the competitiveness that you love and he’s a difference-maker for us.”

Stafford was 24-for-34 for 293 yards, and the gameplan was built with the expectation that Johnson, who didn’t practice Wednesday or Thursday, might be hobbled.

“We knew early in the week that Calvin was going to be available and that was going to be icing on the cake,” Stafford said. “That was going to be a bonus. He obviously wasn’t himself out there but that’s the kind of guy he is just to come out and play for us and help us out with depth but the other guys stepped up big.”

Besides Johnson, eight other players had at least one catch and Stafford threw a 59-yard touchdown to Jeremy Ross and a 16-yard pass to rookie tight end Eric Ebron in the first half as Detroit took a 17-3 lead.

While Stafford was having little difficulties and nearly had his 25th 300-yard passing day, it was a rough day for Geno Smith. Smith was coming off a sub-par showing against the Chicago Bears fueling speculation that Michael Vick might replace him and did little to quell that as fans chanted for Vick at various points.

“I‘m not gonna replace him,” New York coach Rex Ryan said. “I feel good about Geno”

Smith was booed at halftime and finished 17-of-33 for 209 yards with an interception and a fumble that did not lead to Detroit points but came in Lions’ territory. He was then caught by a local television station cursing at a fan as he walked off the field.

“I kind of let my temper get the best of me in that situation,” Smith said. “It’s a part of my learning process. (I) got to get better with that, got to let that stuff roll off my back but today I didn’t do well with that.”

The Jets fell to 1-3 for the first time since 2007 and their only touchdowns was an 11-yard pass to Eric Decker with 7:22 remaining in the third that came after New York punted on its’ previous five yards and a 35-yard run by Chris Johnson with 7:06 remaining in the fourth.

Chris Ivory had 17 carries for 84 yards but 51 of those came on the Jets’ opening drive when they settled for a 27-yard field goal. He also dropped a pass from Smith on third-and-2 when he was wide open and likely would have gained a first down with 3:53 remaining

The Jets never regained possession and Stafford converted a bootleg call on a second-and-3 for seven yards clinched Detroit’s win with under two minutes remaining.

In his first game with the Lions, kicker Alex Henery added a 51-yard field goal that tied it a 3-3 with 5:08 remaining. Detroit never trailed after Ross was wide-open for a 59-yard pass on 3-and-10 with 6:19 left in the first half and went up 17-3 when Stafford found Ebron for a 16-yard TD with 27 seconds left in the half.

NOTES: Among Detroit’s inactives were TE Joseph Fauria (ankle), LB Travis Lewis (quadriceps) and CB Cassius Vaughn (ankle). ... Garrett Reynolds started at right tackle in place of LaAdrian Waddle (left calf), who missed his third straight game. ... Among New York’s inactives were CB Dee Milliner (quadriceps), who missed his second game of the season. ... New York WR David Nelson left the game with an injured leg and S Calvin Pryor injured his thigh in the first half. ... Jets’ NT Damone Harrison suffered an apparent leg injury in the fourth quarter. ... Detroit lost RB Theo Riddick and FB Montell Owens to hamstring injuries.