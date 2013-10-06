Preview: Lions at Packers

The well-rested Green Bay Packers attempt to continue their dominance of the Detroit Lions when the NFC North rivals meet at Lambeau Field on Sunday. Green Bay, which is coming off its bye week, has won 22 consecutive home meetings with Detroit and 14 of the last 15 overall matchups. The Lions have not been victorious in Green Bay since Dec. 15, 1991.

The Packers have had 100-yard rushers in back-to-back games after going 44 straight regular-season contests without one, but they are just 1-1 in those games after suffering a 34-30 loss at Cincinnati in Week 3. Detroit handed Chicago its first loss of the season last Sunday, posting a 40-32 home victory to pull into a tie atop the division with the Bears. The Lions have scored 122 points, putting them third in the league behind Denver (179) and Chicago (127).

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Packers -7. O/U: 53.5.

ABOUT THE LIONS (3-1): After watching his team end a 21-game road losing streak against Washington in Week 3, Detroit coach Jim Schwartz looks to do the same in Green Bay on Sunday. “Close doesn’t count. We’re not trying to play close games, even though we have,” he said. Each of the Lions’ last three losses to the Packers have been by seven or fewer points. With receivers Nate Burleson (forearm) and Patrick Edwards (ankle) battling injuries, Detroit signed Kevin Ogletree on Wednesday - one day after he was released by Tampa Bay.

ABOUT THE PACKERS (1-2): James Starks and rookie Johnathan Franklin each reached the century mark in rushing yards for Green Bay this season, but the former won’t get the chance to repeat the feat as he is expected to miss several weeks with a sprained knee suffered in the loss to Cincinnati. The Packers’ backfield receives a boost this week, however, as rookie Eddie Lacy returns from a concussion. Safety Morgan Burnett could also be back from his hamstring injury, but linebacker Clay Matthews is questionable with a similar ailment.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Aaron Rodgers is undefeated against Detroit in eight career starts with a minimum of 15 passing attempts, going 169-of-246 for 2,239 yards and 18 touchdowns with only four interceptions.

2. The Lions’ lone win in their last 15 meetings with the Packers was a 7-3 home triumph on Dec. 12, 2010.

3. Detroit QB Matthew Stafford and WR Calvin Johnson both set career highs at Green Bay on Jan. 1, 2012. Stafford passed for 520 yards while Johnson had 244 yards receiving.

PREDICTION: Packers 31, Lions 27