Preview: Lions at Packers

After being humbled by a pair of heavyweights, the Green Bay Packers look to get back on track when they host the NFL-worst Detroit Lions on Sunday. Porous starts proved to be the Packers’ undoing in both a 29-10 loss to Denver on Nov. 1 and a 37-29 setback to Carolina last week.

“We played two undefeated opponents (at the time) at their place,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers told reporters. “I feel good about our football team. We’re headed in the right direction.” Detroit certainly has spiraled in the wrong direction and makes the trek to Wisconsin, where it has lost 24 consecutive contests (including postseason). The Lions last played in a 45-10 loss to Kansas City in London on Nov. 1, but continued to make news by dismissing three offensive assistants before team president Tom Lewand and general manager Martin Mayhew were fired last week.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Packers -11.5. O/U: 47.5

ABOUT THE LIONS (1-7): To add injury to insult, Calvin Johnson tweaked his ankle in the late stages of the blowout loss to the Chiefs and is questionable to face the Packers. The veteran wideout has enjoyed considerable success versus Green Bay, reeling in 14 touchdown receptions in as many meetings. The Lions’ rushing game is averaging a league-worst 69.6 yards per contest, but offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter told reporters that rookie Ameer Abdullah’s “role will be growing. I’d like to get him the ball.”

ABOUT THE PACKERS (6-2): Rodgers hasn’t missed a beat with wideout James Jones, who has recorded a touchdown reception in all four games at Lambeau Field this season and had an 83-yard score in his last home game versus Detroit two years ago. James Starks has usurped Eddie Lacy as the team’s starting running back, with the latter being limited to just 78 yards on 33 attempts in his last four contests. Starks had in six receptions for 83 yards and a touchdown in Green Bay’s failed comeback bid versus Carolina.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Detroit DE Ezekiel Ansah has provided a bright spot on the team’s sputtering defense, recording an NFC-best seven sacks this season.

2. Green Bay LB Clay Matthews expects to play on Sunday despite sporting a heavily taped ankle during Thursday’s practice.

3. The Lions posted a 21-17 victory over the Packers on Dec. 15, 1991, marking their last win in Wisconsin.

PREDICTION: Packers 34, Lions 14